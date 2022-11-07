ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police searching for missing 10-year-old

Loudon County man raises money for kids driving his tractor 300 miles. Ron Lawrence is raising money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital by driving around the region in his tractor. Updated: 5 hours ago. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were searching for a missing 10-year-old girl. Cattle on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CHILD RAPIST WANTED BY CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF AND TBI

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday they were looking for a 62-year-old man on child sex charges. They said Brian James Heinsohn was also wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He is around 6’2″ tall and weighs around 300 pounds, according to the TBI. They also said he has gray hair with blue eyes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
WHITE PINE, TN
WBIR

Jefferson County man wounded by after explosive device he made blew up, deputies say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating after a man was hurt by an improvised explosive device Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies and detectives responded to a home on the 1000 block of West Highway 25/70 around 2:40 p.m. after receiving a report that a man had been wounded by an improvised explosive device.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man injured while using gun powder to blow up tree stump

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-year-old from Madisonville was injured Tuesday after deputies said he ignited an “improvised explosive device” to blow up a tree stump, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement responded to a residence in the 100 block of West Highway...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Woman dies in Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
CLEVELAND, TN
wvlt.tv

Eight malnourished dogs found at Blount Co. home, deputies say

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been arrested after Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies found eight dogs with no access to food, water or shelter at a home in Friendsville. On Sunday, BSCO deputies were dispatched to the area of Marble Hill and Dunlap Hollow roads after receiving...
FRIENDSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy