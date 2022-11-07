ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Morgan Hill Times

Early results: Morgan Hill chooses Turner for mayor

Mark Turner and dozens of his closest friends and supporters—gathered at Sinaloa Cafe for a traditional election night party—let out a collective applause as they watched the first batch of results of the Nov. 8 balloting come in from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office Tuesday night.
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Unofficial results: Morgan Hill elects new mayor, school board members

Early, unofficial results in local races on the Nov. 8 election ballot show Morgan Hill has elected a new mayor, as Mark Turner leads the three-candidate field with almost all of the votes counted, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office. In other local races, City Council...
MORGAN HILL, CA
losgatan.com

SB9 rules: Los Gatos introduces permanent lot-split ordinance

The Los Gatos Town Council introduced an ordinance Nov. 1 that would guide the development of lot-split housing, a type of project that’s been mandated by Sacramento in a bid to solve the affordability crisis. The permanent plan to address Senate Bill 9 would replace a stop-gap plan put...
LOS GATOS, CA
losgatan.com

Rookie candidate Moore soars into first place for Los Gatos Town Council

Rob Moore, the progressive first-time candidate for Los Gatos Town Council, edged ahead of the slow-growth-advocating incumbent Mary Badame to claim first place in early voting results. There are three positions available on Council, as Mayor Rob Rennie was up for reelection, and Councilmember Mario Sayoc decided not to run again.
LOS GATOS, CA
gilroylife.com

2022 General Election Results for South Valley Races

For updated results, visit https://sccvote.sccgov.org/elections/november-8-2022-general-election. The 2022 General Election night results for local races are now being counted by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, with 49 percent of precinct votes counted as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. The race for three Gilroy City Council seats is competitive....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
FREMONT, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: An ’illegal operation’ gone horribly wrong

Here’s a tragic tale of an illegal abortion that went wrong—back in the day when a newspaper couldn’t use the actual word “abortion.”. “Dr. Ephriam Northcott, San Francisco physician, who was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with the death of Miss Inez Reed, army nurse, whose body was found in the San Mateo Creek ravine on March 8, was brought to the county jail in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon. The accused man had been confined in prison in San Francisco since Monday night, when he was taken into custody at his home.
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless man rescued from storm-swollen Guadalupe River

SAN JOSE -- Fast-moving, rising waters trapped a San Jose homeless man, flooding his makeshift home along the Guadalupe River Tuesday morning.San Jose Fire rescue crews brought a long ladder to save Roger Gantzert after rushing waters flooded his two-story wooden structure."That was quick!" said Gantzert. "It happened so fast! I couldn't get out!"Gantzert built his makeshift home six months ago right on the river. He has been living there ever since.He said he was trapped inside for five hours as waters kept rising as high as three feet."Water moves fast!" said Gantzert. "That's a lot of water!"South Bay Clean...
SAN JOSE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Arenas moves to early lead in District 1 supervisor race

San Jose City Councilmember Sylvia Arenas was building a solid early lead over former councilmember Johnny Khamis for the Santa Clara County Supervisor District 1, according to unofficial returns Tuesday. As of 8:30pm with none of the precincts reporting in the Board of Supervisors’ only contested seat, Arenas held nearly...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Key Bay Area elections too close to call

OAKLAND, Calif. - Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close. Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger

Last updated 5 p.m. on Thursday. The next update is expected at 5 p.m. on Friday. In a surprising twist on election night, San Jose Councilmember Maya Esparza appears to be losing her reelection bid to challenger Bien Doan. As of Thursday night, Doan leads with 56.8% of the vote, or 5,993 votes. Esparza has... The post San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Mayor Joins Worldwide Pledge to Cut Green Gas Emissions

The mayor of San Jose is issuing an urgent call to other cities to step up to fight greenhouse gas emissions. Mayor Sam Liccardo is concerned about what will happen if leadership changes in one or two houses of Congress. He is joining mayors and leaders from several hundred other cities and regions across the world in a pledge to "step up where our future Congress could fall short."
SAN JOSE, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close

Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years. Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come to an end as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The restaurant was well-known and loved in the entertainment industry and many celebrities flocked to Vincenti’s during those two decades. Their regulars included Ted Danson, Harrison Ford, Frank Gehry, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner according to The Hollywood Reporter.
BRENTWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy