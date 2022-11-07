Read full article on original website
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Morgan Hill Times
Voters speak up on Monterey Road, distribution centers in Morgan Hill
In what supporters say is a dual win for the voice of the people, two local measures on the Nov. 8 ballot for the City of Morgan Hill hold a commanding lead in the vote count, according to unofficial results. Yes on Measure A, which prohibits “buildings with characteristics that...
Morgan Hill Times
Early results: Morgan Hill chooses Turner for mayor
Mark Turner and dozens of his closest friends and supporters—gathered at Sinaloa Cafe for a traditional election night party—let out a collective applause as they watched the first batch of results of the Nov. 8 balloting come in from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office Tuesday night.
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
Morgan Hill Times
Unofficial results: Morgan Hill elects new mayor, school board members
Early, unofficial results in local races on the Nov. 8 election ballot show Morgan Hill has elected a new mayor, as Mark Turner leads the three-candidate field with almost all of the votes counted, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office. In other local races, City Council...
losgatan.com
SB9 rules: Los Gatos introduces permanent lot-split ordinance
The Los Gatos Town Council introduced an ordinance Nov. 1 that would guide the development of lot-split housing, a type of project that’s been mandated by Sacramento in a bid to solve the affordability crisis. The permanent plan to address Senate Bill 9 would replace a stop-gap plan put...
'Insider' or 'outsider'? Here's who is on track to win key SJ mayor, Santa Clara Co. Sheriff races
The race for Mayor of San Jose and Sheriff of Santa Clara County featured two candidates with years of experience working in the South Bay and two relatively new faces to the area.
losgatan.com
Rookie candidate Moore soars into first place for Los Gatos Town Council
Rob Moore, the progressive first-time candidate for Los Gatos Town Council, edged ahead of the slow-growth-advocating incumbent Mary Badame to claim first place in early voting results. There are three positions available on Council, as Mayor Rob Rennie was up for reelection, and Councilmember Mario Sayoc decided not to run again.
gilroylife.com
2022 General Election Results for South Valley Races
For updated results, visit https://sccvote.sccgov.org/elections/november-8-2022-general-election. The 2022 General Election night results for local races are now being counted by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, with 49 percent of precinct votes counted as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. The race for three Gilroy City Council seats is competitive....
jweekly.com
‘I do not feel safe’: Danville teen pleads with school board to address antisemitism
For more than two years, Elkan Pleat, 16, a junior at Monte Vista High School in Danville, hid an important part of his identity from the school community. He feared what would happen at school if people knew he was Jewish. Since starting his freshman year, Pleat has seen more...
nomadlawyer.org
Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
rwcpulse.com
Blog: An ’illegal operation’ gone horribly wrong
Here’s a tragic tale of an illegal abortion that went wrong—back in the day when a newspaper couldn’t use the actual word “abortion.”. “Dr. Ephriam Northcott, San Francisco physician, who was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with the death of Miss Inez Reed, army nurse, whose body was found in the San Mateo Creek ravine on March 8, was brought to the county jail in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon. The accused man had been confined in prison in San Francisco since Monday night, when he was taken into custody at his home.
An eight-car garage and an indoor ice hockey rink: A look inside Silicon Valley’s luxury homes
Even with the market cooldown, demand for homes priced at $5M and up remains steady. During a year that has seen a residential real estate market cool-down thanks to rising interest rates and other economic and political factors, the Midpeninsula’s luxury home market has not been immune from its effects.
Homeless man rescued from storm-swollen Guadalupe River
SAN JOSE -- Fast-moving, rising waters trapped a San Jose homeless man, flooding his makeshift home along the Guadalupe River Tuesday morning.San Jose Fire rescue crews brought a long ladder to save Roger Gantzert after rushing waters flooded his two-story wooden structure."That was quick!" said Gantzert. "It happened so fast! I couldn't get out!"Gantzert built his makeshift home six months ago right on the river. He has been living there ever since.He said he was trapped inside for five hours as waters kept rising as high as three feet."Water moves fast!" said Gantzert. "That's a lot of water!"South Bay Clean...
'High school sweethearts' killed in Redwood City car collision, leaving behind twin daughters
Gregory Ammen and Grace Spiridon grew up in Palo Alto and lived in San Carlos. The local community is mourning the loss of the parents of twin girls who were killed Friday night during a major car collision. The couple, who met in middle school, were "high school sweethearts," said...
Morgan Hill Times
Arenas moves to early lead in District 1 supervisor race
San Jose City Councilmember Sylvia Arenas was building a solid early lead over former councilmember Johnny Khamis for the Santa Clara County Supervisor District 1, according to unofficial returns Tuesday. As of 8:30pm with none of the precincts reporting in the Board of Supervisors’ only contested seat, Arenas held nearly...
The latest election results from Bay Area and California
Ballots continue to be counted across the Bay Area after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Click on the links below to view the most up to date election results for every race and ballot measure both statewide and in all seven Bay Area counties.
KTVU FOX 2
Key Bay Area elections too close to call
OAKLAND, Calif. - Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close. Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy...
San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger
Last updated 5 p.m. on Thursday. The next update is expected at 5 p.m. on Friday. In a surprising twist on election night, San Jose Councilmember Maya Esparza appears to be losing her reelection bid to challenger Bien Doan. As of Thursday night, Doan leads with 56.8% of the vote, or 5,993 votes. Esparza has... The post San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger appeared first on San José Spotlight.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Mayor Joins Worldwide Pledge to Cut Green Gas Emissions
The mayor of San Jose is issuing an urgent call to other cities to step up to fight greenhouse gas emissions. Mayor Sam Liccardo is concerned about what will happen if leadership changes in one or two houses of Congress. He is joining mayors and leaders from several hundred other cities and regions across the world in a pledge to "step up where our future Congress could fall short."
brentwoodnewsla.com
Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close
Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years. Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come to an end as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The restaurant was well-known and loved in the entertainment industry and many celebrities flocked to Vincenti’s during those two decades. Their regulars included Ted Danson, Harrison Ford, Frank Gehry, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner according to The Hollywood Reporter.
