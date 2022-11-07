A fool repeats his folly, the Old Testament suggests, in the same way that a dog returns to its own vomit. Kwasi Kwarteng seems determined to prove that this is true. On Friday he made two false claims about his short tenure at the Treasury. The first is that his 23 September mini-budget was not a cause of the government’s current financial woes. The second is that Liz Truss forced the pace on economic policy too hard during her brief period as prime minister, while Mr Kwarteng, even more briefly her chancellor, argued for a slower approach.

13 MINUTES AGO