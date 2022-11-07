Read full article on original website
Connie Cave
3d ago
I am totally confused with this article. Is Robinson the victim who got stabbed or is he the one that DID the stabbing? Why is there only Robinson being mentioned?
Reply(2)
4
Related
abc57.com
Suspect in shooting at Quality Inn taken into custody
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The man who is accused of shooting another man at the Quality Inn has been taken into custody. Dakota Vancamp has been charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a handgun and felony unlawful carrying of a handgun prior conviction. Vancamp was charged on November 1...
abc57.com
Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
WNDU
2 arrested after deadly shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been arrested after a man was shot and killed in South Bend early Friday morning. South Bend Police Third Detail Officers were on patrol around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
wfft.com
Video shows man wrestling with 3 Fort Wayne officers before he was hospitalized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- FOX 55 News has obtained video showing a man struggling with three Fort Wayne Police officers several minutes before officers and paramedics had to perform life-saving measures and rush him to the hospital. Fort Wayne Police said Thursday that the video doesn't show everything that...
abc57.com
Driver arrested after fleeing police while holding 5 people against their will
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested after leading police on a lengthy pursuit with five people inside the vehicle being held against their will, according to South Bend Police. Around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, an officer spotted a vehicle that disregarded multiple stop signs in the area of...
Kokomo police arrest 25 suspected drug dealers in operation ‘Cracked Ice’
Officers and detectives with the KPD Drug Task Force initiation the operation in January of 2022.
95.3 MNC
Maryland woman arrested at Goshen gas station
It took no time at all for police in Goshen to arrest a robbery suspect. The alleged heist happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East. Investigators say Donte Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Maryland, was taken into...
abc57.com
South Bend Police recover fentanyl, cocaine from home on 27th Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department's Strategic Focus Unit recovered a number of illegal substances from a home in the 700 block of S. 27th St. On Wednesday, police performed a search warrant on the home in relation to an investigation into possible drug activity in the area.
WANE-TV
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
WNDU
South Bend man arrested after police find large amount of drugs, 3 illegally-possessed guns
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police arrested a man Wednesday after serving a search warrant that resulted in the discovery of a large amount of drugs and three illegally possessed guns. The department’s Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) officers, along with its Uniform Patrol and ATF, executed a search...
abc57.com
One victim in shooting at Concord Mall
ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting at Concord Mall on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 2:31 p.m., police were called to the mall for reports of a fight and shots fired. Law enforcement arrived and found a potential scene at the Level Up...
WNDU
Man convicted of 1989 Lakeville murders files brief in hopes of new trial
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is being made on Jeff Pelley’s petition for post-conviction relief. Pelley was convicted of killing his father, stepmother and two stepsisters in Lakeville in 1989, so he could attend prom-related activities. In March, a three-day hearing was held to give Pelley’s legal...
abc57.com
Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
abc57.com
South Bend Fire investigates fire on South Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 1900 block of S. Michigan St. Wednesday. At 3:28 p.m., crews were called to Denny Moon's Auto Tech for the fire. One person was inside at the time. According to officials on scene, he...
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi at Cassopolis Road, Redfield Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Mason Township on Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 6:38 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street for the incident. According to deputies, a 51-year-old...
abc57.com
Man accused of marijuana possession, having firearm as serious violent felon
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Monday after officers found marijuana and a firearm in his possession despite being a serious violent felon, according to the probable cause affidavit. Todd Allen Gray Jr., 31, was arrested on the charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession...
22 WSBT
Special Report: Fentanyl, Hidden in Plain Sight
South Bend. Ind. — Fentanyl is driving record overdose deaths nationwide and in our community. A major fentanyl bust in Elkhart netted 15,000 pills this week. It's a drug so powerful, the amount that fits on the tip of a pencil can kill you. Fentanyl has been used in...
wfft.com
Man taken to hospital after losing consciousness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police responded to a call about a suspicious man at Wells Street and Mildred Avenue around 4:55 p.m. Police say the man was was detained and lost consciousness. He was taken to a local hospital. No condition has been released. The incident remains...
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters are responding to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The...
Comments / 7