Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
New Jersey’s Republican wave didn’t arrive. Why did we think it would?
Was the 2022 election a Republican wave in New Jersey? Nope. Did Republicans get anywhere near the dominant result they wanted? Not looking like it. Was the 3rd congressional district really a toss-up? Well, anyone who thought so looks pretty foolish now. After a campaign cycle in which it seemed...
New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Do Not Want Governor Murphy To Run For President
With voting now complete in the 2022 midterm elections, positioning for the 2024 presidential election is now underway. Both the current governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, and the most recent former governor, Republican Chris Christie, are expected to try their chances for their party’s nominations, but neither have the support of their home state in such efforts, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows.
Ballots go missing in New Jersey county after voting machines failure
Ballots were reported missing in one New Jersey county after they were shuttled between locations amid problems with several voting machines.
Murphy’s take on election: Democratic message got through in the end
In a one-on-one interview, Gov. Phil Murphy lamented losing fellow Democrat Tom Malinowski as a New Jersey representative in Washington D.C., but he stopped short of agreeing that the congressman was hung out to dry by the Democratic Party. “He’s been a great congressman,” Murphy said of Malinowski. “This is...
After a traumatic 2021, New Jersey Democrats breathing easier after Tuesday's results
Democrats held onto nine of the 10 U.S. House seats they control.
Election 2022: Too close to call a flip in the New Jersey House 7 race
(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republican Tom Kean was close early Wednesday morning to gaining a measure of revenge and giving Republicans a seat toward control of the U.S. House of Representatives. With about 5% of the vote remaining to be counted at 2 a.m., Kean led incumbent...
Redrawn Congressional district maps leave some NJ voters confused
Some New Jersey voters were left confused when they showed up to vote at their polling location on Election Day due to newly drawn congressional district maps.
How N.J.’s ballots are being counted and why the results you see keep changing
In a world where almost everything is available at the click of a button, election results remain one of the few things that simply can’t be delivered on demand. While many voters view election night as the conclusion of election season, it’s really just the beginning of the long ballot counting process, New Jersey election officials said.
No Red Wave in NJ on Election Night
Despite decades-high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president, there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members, and voting for their board of education. These races are important because they form the building blocks of grassroots political efforts in local communities.
NJ election results: State congressional races by district
Plus, what happened in two special elections for state Senate and Assembly. Polls closed at 8 p.m., Nov. 8. Here are the results for all 12 New Jersey congressional districts — and two races for state Assembly and Senate. The results are provided by The Associated Press. Up-to-the-minute results...
N.J. election results: Special elections for state Senate and Assembly seats
Here are the preliminary results of special elections held Tuesday, Nov. 8, for two seats in the New Jersey Legislature — one to replace a longtime state senator who retired and the other to fill a vacancy resulting from the death of a longtime assemblyman. Former state Sen. Ron...
Murphy changes his mind about NJ bear hunt after scary encounters and backlash
TRENTON – New Jersey plans to hold a bear hunt next month, as Gov. Phil Murphy reversed his long-standing opposition in the face of rising complaints about interactions between bears and people. Murphy opposed the bear hunt as a candidate and gradually restricted it as governor, first by banning...
I will sue Murphy to stop looming bear hunt in N.J., former top Democrat says
Former state Sen. Raymond Lesniak said Thursday he will take Gov. Phil Murphy to court over Murphy’s decision to reinstate a bear hunt in New Jersey. Lesniak, a fellow Democrat who served in the state Legislature for nearly four decades, called Murphy’s decision “arbitrary and unnecessary.”
2022 election results in New Jersey
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County
Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Six things to watch for in New Jersey's election
Of New Jersey’s 12 House seats, 10 are held by Democrats and 2 by Republicans.
NJ election results: How voters decided most-watched races
New Jersey 101.5 is following live election results for the four most-watched congressional races, which could decide whether Republicans take back control of the House of Representatives. Scroll down to see the hot races in the Garden State. New Jersey voters returned incumbents to Congress in most of the state's...
Sherrill Gives Victory Speech
Mikie Sherrill just addressed supporters in Montclair, echoing comments she made at a rally on Sunday. “We’re leading the fight to protect our democratic rights,” she said. “We will always do that in New Jersey.”. Sherrill made no mention of Republican opponent Paul DeGroot, who on Monday filed...
Where each competitive N.J. congressional race stands, by the numbers
There’s a lot of punditry that can go into analyzing elections. Who’s the stronger candidate? Whose message will resonate more with their district? How are voters feeling about their lives and their elected officials?. But with Election Day arriving tomorrow, it’s also worth looking at hard numbers to...
