thelakewoodscoop.com

New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Do Not Want Governor Murphy To Run For President

With voting now complete in the 2022 midterm elections, positioning for the 2024 presidential election is now underway. Both the current governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, and the most recent former governor, Republican Chris Christie, are expected to try their chances for their party’s nominations, but neither have the support of their home state in such efforts, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

No Red Wave in NJ on Election Night

Despite decades-high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president, there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members, and voting for their board of education. These races are important because they form the building blocks of grassroots political efforts in local communities.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County

Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Sherrill Gives Victory Speech

Mikie Sherrill just addressed supporters in Montclair, echoing comments she made at a rally on Sunday. “We’re leading the fight to protect our democratic rights,” she said. “We will always do that in New Jersey.”. Sherrill made no mention of Republican opponent Paul DeGroot, who on Monday filed...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Where each competitive N.J. congressional race stands, by the numbers

There’s a lot of punditry that can go into analyzing elections. Who’s the stronger candidate? Whose message will resonate more with their district? How are voters feeling about their lives and their elected officials?. But with Election Day arriving tomorrow, it’s also worth looking at hard numbers to...
SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

