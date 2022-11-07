Aaron Carter ‘Made Amends’ With Brother Nick Prior To His Death: ‘He Loved His Brother’ (Exclusive)

Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

After years of clashing, Aaron Carter and Nick Carter “were finally in a good place when [Aaron] died” on Nov. 5, Aaron’s rep told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Aaron was pronounced dead on Saturday after his fiancée, Melanie Martin, discovered him unresponsive in his Lancaster, California, home. Though his death brought a sad end to Aaron’s story, his rep told HL that the “Saturday Night” singer found some closure with Nick before it was too late. “[Aaron] was on the path to making amends with so many people in his life, and he had made amends and made peace with Nick.”

“Aaron was happy about this because he loved his brother,” the rep added. “He looked up to Nick in so many ways. They were trying to make everything good again.”

Aaron and Nick in 2006 (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

The Backstreet Boys member mourned his little brother a day after Aaron’s passing. “My heart is broken,” wrote Nick. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.” Nick wrote that he would “miss my brother more than anyone will ever know,” and was happy that Aaron “can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth.”

Nick and Aaron’s complicated relationship dates back to 2006 when a House of Carters episode showed that their rivalry went off the charts and into the real world. The two got into a physical confrontation that needed to be broken up by their family members, according to Billboard. Aaron would resurface the clip in 2019, when the feud took a dark turn.

“After careful consideration, my sister, Angel [Carter], and I regret that we are required to seek a restraining order against our brother, Aaron, today,” Nick wrote in a Sept. 2019 tweet. Nick claimed that Aaron made a “confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child,” prompting Nick to “take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

Aaron and Nick in 1997 (Andre Csillag/Shutterstock)

Aaron denied the allegations. “I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone’s life,” he wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram. “It was hurtful to me to read those things because if these people really knew me, they would have never used that as a tactic to control me. What’s actually more hurtful though, is knowing how affected my innocent nieces and nephews will be by choices the adults around them have made.”

During the clash, Aaron claimed that Nick filed the retraining order because he sided with Melissa Schuman, the woman who claimed Nick raped her in 2002 (Nick denied this, and Melissa’s lawsuit was dismissed in 2018.) Aaron later apologized for “lashing out” at Nick. Later in 2019, the two brothers reunited when Aaron was hospitalized for an undisclosed reason.