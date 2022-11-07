Missouri City Township Square unveils new tower mural, eyes early 2023 opening for renovation project

Read full article on original website
Conroe eyes pilot program for buses through downtown Conroe
A new pilot program would offer shuttling in downtown Conroe. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) A new shuttle program was presented during a Nov. 10 workshop by Mobility Planner De’Andre Guin. The program would offer free shuttle services within downtown Conroe. According to the agenda item, the purpose of this service...
Verna Mae’s closes Cy-Fair location, plans to offer catering services
The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes. (Courtesy Verna Mae's) Officials with Verna Mae’s announced Oct. 24 the permanent closure of the brick-and-mortar eatery located at 16010 West Road, Houston. The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes.
City approves design services for Pearland Parkway intersection improvement project
Construction on Broadway Street is seen in 2021. The Pearland Parkway and Broadway Street intersection project is expected to start construction in late 2023 and include the addition of three new lanes. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) The city of Pearland authorized a contract Nov. 7 with InfraTech Engineers & Innovators LLC...
Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar to hold grand opening celebration in Vintage Park
Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pexels) Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at Vintage Park in Spring. The salon is owned by Rola Amigo and offers services such as haircuts, hair coloring and hair styling. Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar is located at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. 832-559-1987. www.instagram.com/uptownsalonandblowdrybar.
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar opens in Sugar Land Town Square
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar has opened its new location in Sugar Land Town Square. (Courtesy Kirsten Gilliam, Berg Hospitality Group) Berg Hospitality Group has announced that its newest concept, B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, is now open in Sugar Land Town Square. Located at 16250 City Walk in Sugar...
Talyard Brewing Co. breaks ground in Imperial
Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a new production and tap room facility planned for an opening in Imperial. (Courtesy Talyard Brewing Co.) Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a 15,000-square-foot production and taproom facility in Sugar Land’s Imperial neighborhood. The brewery broke ground Nov. 7 on...
Learn more about the most recent transportation updates for the Katy area
Read down below to see the scope, cost, timeline and funding source for each one. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) There are a number of transportation projects happening in the Katy area. Read down below to see the scope, cost, timeline and funding source for each one. County to relocate water main...
Owner of Kin Dee in the Heights announces new Thai concept coming to River Oaks
MaKiin will occupy the ground floor of the Hanover River Oaks highrise on Kipling Street in Houston. (Courtesy MaKiin) Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, a co-owner with Thai restaurant Kin Dee in the Heights, announced Nov. 7 new plans to open her second concept, a more upscale Thai restaurant in the River Oaks area in spring 2023.
Precinct 2 mobility study includes proposed widening on FM 1488
A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements. Although specific funding sources and construction timelines are unknown for the recommended projects, the study outlines the precinct’s...
League City City Council to consider facility needs, condition assessment
After some debate, League City City Council on Nov. 8 decided to postpone a decision on whether to hire a consultant to assess not only the condition of League City facilities but what other facility needs the city has. (Courtesy city of League City) After some debate, League City City...
Houston forms partnership with Houston Community College to provide emergency service training to city's firefighters
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (front, left) joined Houston Community College Chancellor Dr. Cesar Maldonado (front, right) at a Nov. 10 event to announce an agreement by the college to provide emergency medical training to the city's firefighters. (Courtesy Houston Community College) Houston Community College and the city of Houston announced...
Missouri City’s new city manager: See the latest contract details on the newly hired position
Angel Jones, who was selected as Missouri City’s new city manager Oct. 19, had her contract officially approved by Missouri City City Council on Nov. 7. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Angel Jones, the most recent city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, who was selected as the next city manager for Missouri...
Spring ISD leaders to begin creating timelines for approved $850M bond projects
Spring ISD's three propositions as part of its $850 million bond proposition were put before voters in the 2022 general election and were approved. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) With all 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Spring ISD's $850 million bond package was approved with 60.31%, 51.17% and 58.47% of total...
Battlehops Brewing announces 'game over' on Katy business
Battlehops Brewing announced it will close its business Nov. 20. (Courtesy Battlehops Brewing) After more than three years in business, Battlehops Brewing—the Katy brewery that combines beers, burgers and board games—announced it will close Nov. 20. Located at 6801 Hwy. Blvd., Katy, the brewhouse often hosted game nights...
Katy ‘old-school’ meat staple Brett’s BBQ Shop expands concept
Brisket Banh Mi (Courtesy Jacqueline Herrera/Brett's Barbecue Shop) Brett’s BBQ Shop, a Katy original, has expanded its concept to what its owners call “the future of barbecue”—a restaurant and bar serving barbecue-based meals. Owner and chef Brett Jackson started his barbecue journey attending Auguste Escoffier School...
Montgomery Farmers Market relocates to new grounds along Hwy. 105
The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated to the KOA Campground on Hwy. 105. (Courtesy Joshua Reed) The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated from the parking lot of Ransom’s Steakhouse to the Kampgrounds of America at 19785 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, with a grand opening event at the new location Nov. 5. Having celebrated its first year in October, the Montgomery Farmers Market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday with vendors focused on organic products. Market owner Joshua Reed said in an email the new location allows the market better visibility along Hwy. 105, more signage and better parking availability. The new space also affords the market more space for vendors, including organic on-site food vendors, such as food trucks and chefs using all-organic ingredients. 936-255-2996. www.montgomeryfarmersmarket.com.
New day care and children’s learning center opens in Pearland
Bright Scholars Learning Center opened Oct. 17 and is open Monday to Friday with before- and after-school care. (Courtesy Pexels) Bright Scholars Learning Center opened Oct. 17 at 4205 Broadway St, Pearland. The day care features learning programs approved by the Texas Education Agency and a variety of daily activities, including indoor and outdoor play at the center’s two playgrounds. Additionally, Bright Scholars offers toilet training and transportation assistance. The center is open from 6:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri and offers before- and after-school care. 281-506-8712. www.brightscholarslearning.com.
Humble City Council opts to appoint new member to fill vacancy
Humble City Council members at their Nov. 10 meeting announced they would appoint a new council member in the coming months to replace outgoing Council Member Charles Cunningham until the city’s next election in May. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble City Council members at their Nov. 10 meeting announced...
Opening date announced for Bludorn seafood concept coming to Rice Village
Navy Blue is a new seafood concept by Houston chef and restaurateur Aaron Bludorn coming to Rice Village. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) Navy Blue, a new seafood concept by Houston chef and restaurateur Aaron Bludorn coming to Rice Village, is slated to open Nov. 18 at 2445 Times Blvd., Houston, according to a Nov. 11 press release.
Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization
The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
