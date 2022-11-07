ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Missouri City Township Square unveils new tower mural, eyes early 2023 opening for renovation project

By Hunter Marrow
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Verna Mae’s closes Cy-Fair location, plans to offer catering services

The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes. (Courtesy Verna Mae's) Officials with Verna Mae’s announced Oct. 24 the permanent closure of the brick-and-mortar eatery located at 16010 West Road, Houston. The family-owned business operated locally for about five years serving po’boys, seafood and other New Orleans-inspired dishes.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar to hold grand opening celebration in Vintage Park

Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pexels) Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at Vintage Park in Spring. The salon is owned by Rola Amigo and offers services such as haircuts, hair coloring and hair styling. Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar is located at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. 832-559-1987. www.instagram.com/uptownsalonandblowdrybar.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Talyard Brewing Co. breaks ground in Imperial

Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a new production and tap room facility planned for an opening in Imperial. (Courtesy Talyard Brewing Co.) Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a 15,000-square-foot production and taproom facility in Sugar Land’s Imperial neighborhood. The brewery broke ground Nov. 7 on...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Precinct 2 mobility study includes proposed widening on FM 1488

A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements. Although specific funding sources and construction timelines are unknown for the recommended projects, the study outlines the precinct’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston forms partnership with Houston Community College to provide emergency service training to city's firefighters

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (front, left) joined Houston Community College Chancellor Dr. Cesar Maldonado (front, right) at a Nov. 10 event to announce an agreement by the college to provide emergency medical training to the city's firefighters. (Courtesy Houston Community College) Houston Community College and the city of Houston announced...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery Farmers Market relocates to new grounds along Hwy. 105

The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated to the KOA Campground on Hwy. 105. (Courtesy Joshua Reed) The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated from the parking lot of Ransom’s Steakhouse to the Kampgrounds of America at 19785 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, with a grand opening event at the new location Nov. 5. Having celebrated its first year in October, the Montgomery Farmers Market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday with vendors focused on organic products. Market owner Joshua Reed said in an email the new location allows the market better visibility along Hwy. 105, more signage and better parking availability. The new space also affords the market more space for vendors, including organic on-site food vendors, such as food trucks and chefs using all-organic ingredients. 936-255-2996. www.montgomeryfarmersmarket.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New day care and children’s learning center opens in Pearland

Bright Scholars Learning Center opened Oct. 17 and is open Monday to Friday with before- and after-school care. (Courtesy Pexels) Bright Scholars Learning Center opened Oct. 17 at 4205 Broadway St, Pearland. The day care features learning programs approved by the Texas Education Agency and a variety of daily activities, including indoor and outdoor play at the center’s two playgrounds. Additionally, Bright Scholars offers toilet training and transportation assistance. The center is open from 6:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri and offers before- and after-school care. 281-506-8712. www.brightscholarslearning.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization

The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy