ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Human remains found in abandoned Mississippi home

By Kaitlin Howell, Morgan Gill
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm.

Man arrested in Louisiana for Natchez armed robberies

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. He said the body was missing an arm, which was recovered on Middle Street on Saturday, November 5.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the head of the deceased person has not been located.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0CxN_0j24FgMT00
    Human remains were found in an abandoned South Jackson home.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnkQF_0j24FgMT00
    Human remains were found in an abandoned South Jackson home.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48H0Cy_0j24FgMT00
    Human remains were found in an abandoned South Jackson home.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KMMJP_0j24FgMT00
    Human remains were found in an abandoned South Jackson home.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4Bv6_0j24FgMT00
    Human remains were found in an abandoned South Jackson home.

“That is a very graphic and brutal picture. The mutilation of a body, my reaction is one of disgust, is one of concern,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba at a Monday news conference. “It’s not something you grow accustomed to. it’s never something you want to grow accustomed to.”

Authorities declined to release the name of the victim or more details surrounding the case Monday amid an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Jackson Police Homicide Unit at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Neshoba Democrat

Willis receives 15 years after plea deal

A Philadelphia doctor pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and six counts of simple assault on a police officer in a standoff last year during circuit court last week. The physician, Jeffrey Todd Willis, 61, 13850 Road 602, Carthage (in Neshoba County), was sentenced...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

UMMC employee assaulted, carjacked in stadium parking lot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) police are investigating an assault and carjacking incident that occurred Tuesday evening. Police said the UMMC employee was physically assaulted in Stadium Parking Lot B as they were about to enter their vehicle after leaving work. According to police, the male suspect demanded a ride […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Escapee from Raymond Detention Center last seen near Seven Springs Road

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings. The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He was last seen in the Raymond area near Seven Springs Road, and has apparently discarded his red prison jumpsuit, Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a social media post.
RAYMOND, MS
WLBT

Suspect identified after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Dog found carrying human arm, dismembered body located after

A stray dog was found in Jackson on Saturday carrying a human arm, reports Darkhorse Press. According to the report, an officer responded to Middle Road on Saturday and took a report stating a dog was seen carrying what was believed to be a human arm. The report then stated...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bird flu case reported in Lawrence County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Bird owners in Mississippi are asked to be vigilant after a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case to the Mississippi Board of Animal Health (MBAH) on November 5. Samples from […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
PEARL, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

62K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy