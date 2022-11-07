Until recently, I've always associated snow with one of two things: Christmas or a failed Texas power grid. The latter is due to the fact that my family and I came from Texas a year ago, so we had to endure the once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm that Texas experienced a few years ago. So naturally, when I first got up to Idaho during the winter season, I was a little nervous as to what I should expect being that Texas was (and is) never prepared for snowfall.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO