wflx.com

Port Salerno businesses reopen after weathering Nicole

As Hurricane Nicole was bearing down on Florida on Wednesday night, WFLX showed viewers stunning images of water knocking on the doors of businesses in Martin County. One of the businesses that was affected included the Fish House Art Center and Marina in Port Salerno. Workers at the center were...
PORT SALERNO, FL
wflx.com

Veterans Day events in Palm Beach County

On Friday, Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who served in our armed forces. To recognize their service, cities across our viewing area are hosting events. The city of Boca Raton will hold a Veterans Day observance at the Mizner Park Amphitheater from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Martin County Fire Rescue responds to multiple calls during Nicole

Martin County Fire Rescue leaders said firefighters never stopped responding to calls during Hurricane Nicole. Fire Chief Chad Cianciulli said the public heeded their warnings to stay off the roads and shelter in place, which helped firefighters move around and respond as emergencies happened. They responded to multiple medical calls,...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island

Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate through the night as Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida, creating power outages across the Treasure Coast and areas of Palm Beach County. The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) announced just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that their power crews have suspended restoration on South...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Click10.com

Vero Beach residents escape major damage from Hurricane Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. – Clearing skies were a welcomed sight one day after Hurricane Nicole swept through Vero Beach. Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood was there and saw some remnants of street flooding in low-lying areas. Beach erosion also once again striking the part of the barrier island...
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory #3

PORT ST. LUCIE – In preparation and response to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Port St. Lucie City Council declared a local state of emergency Wednesday, Nov. 9. The declaration provides the City with more flexibility regarding expenditures and allocating resources, which may be necessary for localized street flooding, and the potential for wind damage caused by strong wind gusts and tornadoes.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County lifts mandatory evacuation order

Palm Beach County on Thursday lifted its mandatory evacuation order in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. The county had ordered residents in Zones A and B, barrier islands, low-lying areas, and mobile homes to evacuate starting Wednesday morning. However, around 11 a.m. Thursday, the county said in a news release...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Stuart - Closures, Cancellations and Shelters

Stuart - Tuesday November 8, 2022: The City of Stuart continues to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole and prepare to continue City operations and respond to any pre-and-post-storm related needs of our residents and businesses. The following closures and cancellations have been announced:. CLOSURES. City of Stuart Offices will be closed...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach

It appears Hurricane Nicole has unearthed a grisly discovery in Martin County. Martin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek told WFLX on Thursday afternoon that crime scene technicians were investigating what’s believed to be a Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island. He...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Here's how many FPL customers are without power because of Nicole

As Hurricane Nicole nears Florida, its impacts are being felt throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Strong winds from the storm's outer bands have already knocked out electricity to Florida Power & Light customers along the state's eastern coast. FPL had hundreds of linemen staged at the South...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
FORT PIERCE, FL

