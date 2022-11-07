Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Hurricane Nicole leaves some Indian River County residents without power
Thursday morning thousands of Indian River County residents woke up without power after hurricane Nicole whipped through the area. Neighbors told WPTV after just about every storm they can always expect to be without power. Linemen near Highland Drive and US-1 worked around the clock to get neighbors back up...
cw34.com
County-by-county school closures as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the...
wflx.com
Port Salerno businesses reopen after weathering Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole was bearing down on Florida on Wednesday night, WFLX showed viewers stunning images of water knocking on the doors of businesses in Martin County. One of the businesses that was affected included the Fish House Art Center and Marina in Port Salerno. Workers at the center were...
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole.
wflx.com
Veterans Day events in Palm Beach County
On Friday, Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who served in our armed forces. To recognize their service, cities across our viewing area are hosting events. The city of Boca Raton will hold a Veterans Day observance at the Mizner Park Amphitheater from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
wflx.com
Martin County Fire Rescue responds to multiple calls during Nicole
Martin County Fire Rescue leaders said firefighters never stopped responding to calls during Hurricane Nicole. Fire Chief Chad Cianciulli said the public heeded their warnings to stay off the roads and shelter in place, which helped firefighters move around and respond as emergencies happened. They responded to multiple medical calls,...
Nicole by the numbers: how was your county impacted?
WPTV has been gathering information from authorities in our five-county viewing area to get a clearer picture of the impact Hurricane Nicole made from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm surge damages Jetty Park, closing it until further notice
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The center of Hurricane Nicole came ashore about 15 miles north of Fort Pierce and the city reports it found minimal damage during its initial assessment. Jetty Park, on the edge of South Hutchinson Island and the Fort Pierce Inlet, may have been hit...
wflx.com
Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island
Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate through the night as Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida, creating power outages across the Treasure Coast and areas of Palm Beach County. The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) announced just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that their power crews have suspended restoration on South...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw talks Tropical Storm Nicole safety
Palm Beach County officials have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas, and barrier islands as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. That order activated Wednesday at 7 a.m. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw explained what people in Zones A and B and barrier islands should be...
wqcs.org
SLC: Track of Tropical Storm Nicole Shifts Further South, May Come Ashore in Northern Martin County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday November 9, 2022: Time to hunker down and wait it out. Tropical Storm Nicole is knocking on our door and public safety officials are urging residents to remain indoors until the storm passes. At a briefing held at the St. Lucie County Emergency Operations Center...
Click10.com
Vero Beach residents escape major damage from Hurricane Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. – Clearing skies were a welcomed sight one day after Hurricane Nicole swept through Vero Beach. Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood was there and saw some remnants of street flooding in low-lying areas. Beach erosion also once again striking the part of the barrier island...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Sheriff sends message to criminals and residents in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff in Indian River County shared two messages Wednesday afternoon with Tropical Storm Nicole on approach to Florida. One to homeowners in low-lying areas. Sheriff Eric Flowers aimed the second message at "the bad guys" who might want to take advantage of the incoming storm and evacuations.
treasurecoast.com
City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory #3
PORT ST. LUCIE – In preparation and response to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Port St. Lucie City Council declared a local state of emergency Wednesday, Nov. 9. The declaration provides the City with more flexibility regarding expenditures and allocating resources, which may be necessary for localized street flooding, and the potential for wind damage caused by strong wind gusts and tornadoes.
wflx.com
Palm Beach County lifts mandatory evacuation order
Palm Beach County on Thursday lifted its mandatory evacuation order in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. The county had ordered residents in Zones A and B, barrier islands, low-lying areas, and mobile homes to evacuate starting Wednesday morning. However, around 11 a.m. Thursday, the county said in a news release...
wqcs.org
Stuart - Closures, Cancellations and Shelters
Stuart - Tuesday November 8, 2022: The City of Stuart continues to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole and prepare to continue City operations and respond to any pre-and-post-storm related needs of our residents and businesses. The following closures and cancellations have been announced:. CLOSURES. City of Stuart Offices will be closed...
wflx.com
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
It appears Hurricane Nicole has unearthed a grisly discovery in Martin County. Martin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek told WFLX on Thursday afternoon that crime scene technicians were investigating what’s believed to be a Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island. He...
Western communities in Palm Beach County preparing for flooding ahead of Nicole
On Monday, crews lowered canals and cleared out back trees and power lines in preparation for any impact that may come from the storm— flooding being the biggest concern.
wflx.com
Here's how many FPL customers are without power because of Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole nears Florida, its impacts are being felt throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Strong winds from the storm's outer bands have already knocked out electricity to Florida Power & Light customers along the state's eastern coast. FPL had hundreds of linemen staged at the South...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
