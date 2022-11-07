Victoria Jo Brunette 62, passed away October 31, 2022 after a courageous battle with Cancer. She passed away surrounded by her mom, sisters and niece Lari. Vicki was born in Rock Springs Wyoming July 2, 1960. She attended schools and lived in Rock Springs for all of her teenage and early adult years and still visited her friends and family often throughout her life. Vicki eventually moved to Casper where she met the love of her life, Jim Brunette and they had one son together.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO