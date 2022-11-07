ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

police1.com

Video: Ohio troopers pursue 7 cars speeding down busy highway

ASHLAND, Ohio — Shocking video shows seven vehicles speeding down a highway while troopers engaged in a pursuit. Dispatchers received several 911 calls over the weekend about multiple “muscle cars” driving with their hazard lights on at high speeds. Troopers attempted to pull the cars over, but the drivers refused to stop, FOX 8 reported.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Gov. DeWine reschedules execution dates for 3 death row inmates

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine issued reprieves of execution for current death row inmates Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the governor. The reason for these reprieves is due to issues with pharmaceutical suppliers’ willingness to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, pursuant to protocol without endangering other residents of Ohio, the spokesperson said in a news release shared with News Center 7 Thursday.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Fire officials stress the importance of Ohio’s burn ban

JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s burn ban goes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November, and it’s the law for a good reason. Due to our very dry fall, there’s plenty of dry leaves, corn stubble, and dry grass for fuel. When it you add a windy day, it can be frightening how fast a fire can take off.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

Ohio SPCA asking for donations to help treat 23 rescued Shih Tzus that were severely neglected

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society rescued a large number of dogs from an abusive situation. Twenty-three Shih Tzus were removed from a house on Belmont Avenue where they had been severely neglected. Their fur was extremely matted, they were covered in their own feces and urine, and infested with fleas. The dogs are currently in a lot of pain due to their poor physical condition. The Ohio SPCA is in need of donations to finance the recovery of these animals.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Issue 1 in Ohio Has Passed, Giving More Freedom to Judges Against Criminals

Ohio – Ohio has voted in favor of letting Judges possibly be harder on some criminals allowing them to set high bail amounts keeping people in jail longer. “Require Ohio courts, when setting the amount of bail, to consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, as well as a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor the Ohio General Assembly may prescribe. Remove the requirement that the procedures for establishing the amount and conditions of bail be determined by the Supreme Court of Ohio.”
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Did a Film Series Inspire Ohio Brothers to Massacre a Family?

Prosecutors in the trial of George Wagner IV, one of the men accused of executing members of an Ohio family in 2016, called a detective to testify Monday that Wagner may have been inspired to kill based on scenes from his favorite film series, The Boondock Saints.Screen grabs from the films were displayed in court as the case’s lead investigator, Ryan Scheiderer, laid out parallels between the films and the slaying of eight people from the Rhoden family.Jake Wagner, who has already pleaded guilty in the murders, testified in October that he watched The Boondock Saints to “psych himself up...
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man

A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection

Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
OHIO STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities

Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
OHIO STATE
