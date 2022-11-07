Read full article on original website
Two men sue after wrongfully imprisoned for 16 years
"They really gave us 136 years based on a cop’s lie."
Video: Ohio troopers pursue 7 cars speeding down busy highway
ASHLAND, Ohio — Shocking video shows seven vehicles speeding down a highway while troopers engaged in a pursuit. Dispatchers received several 911 calls over the weekend about multiple “muscle cars” driving with their hazard lights on at high speeds. Troopers attempted to pull the cars over, but the drivers refused to stop, FOX 8 reported.
Ohio judge holds up injunction freezing state laws that ban local gun-control ordinances
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A Franklin County judge said Thursday that Ohio laws banning local gun-control ordinances can remain in effect for now, as the state appeals his order freezing such laws. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh, a Democrat, granted a request by Attorney General Dave Yost’s office to hold...
Watch Ohio State Troopers Chase 7 Cars at 120 MPH
Multiple vehicles in Ohio were involved in a high-speed freeway chase last weekend. Bodycam footage from state troopers captured some of the intense moments.
Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
Gov. DeWine reschedules execution dates for 3 death row inmates
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine issued reprieves of execution for current death row inmates Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the governor. The reason for these reprieves is due to issues with pharmaceutical suppliers’ willingness to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, pursuant to protocol without endangering other residents of Ohio, the spokesperson said in a news release shared with News Center 7 Thursday.
Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
Court takes back execution date for Ohio killer
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday the execution date of a man convicted of murdering a 14-year-old girl in Cleveland can be postponed.
Fire officials stress the importance of Ohio’s burn ban
JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s burn ban goes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November, and it’s the law for a good reason. Due to our very dry fall, there’s plenty of dry leaves, corn stubble, and dry grass for fuel. When it you add a windy day, it can be frightening how fast a fire can take off.
Ohio's first flu-related death of season is 13-year-old Cuyahoga County boy
CLEVELAND — Doctors are concerned about a brutal influenza season this year. On Thursday, we found out that a 13-year-old boy from Cuyahoga County is Ohio's first flu-related death of the season. So far the state has had 135 flu-related hospitalizations, including 15 in Northeast Ohio, but that's up...
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
Ohio SPCA asking for donations to help treat 23 rescued Shih Tzus that were severely neglected
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society rescued a large number of dogs from an abusive situation. Twenty-three Shih Tzus were removed from a house on Belmont Avenue where they had been severely neglected. Their fur was extremely matted, they were covered in their own feces and urine, and infested with fleas. The dogs are currently in a lot of pain due to their poor physical condition. The Ohio SPCA is in need of donations to finance the recovery of these animals.
Issue 1 in Ohio Has Passed, Giving More Freedom to Judges Against Criminals
Ohio – Ohio has voted in favor of letting Judges possibly be harder on some criminals allowing them to set high bail amounts keeping people in jail longer. “Require Ohio courts, when setting the amount of bail, to consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, as well as a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor the Ohio General Assembly may prescribe. Remove the requirement that the procedures for establishing the amount and conditions of bail be determined by the Supreme Court of Ohio.”
How Ohio's criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1
With the vast majority of ballots counted, voters in Ohio overwhelmingly chose to approve a constitutional amendment that would change how the criminal justice system functions.
Ohio troopers seize 220 pounds of cocaine worth $9 million during traffic stop
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man from Mexico is now in jail in Ohio on felony drug possession charges following a recent traffic stop. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 for following a vehicle too closely on I-70 in Madison County.
Ohio library responds to public asking to remove LGBTQ Book Displays and Materials
An Ohio library has responded back to some people in public asking for them to remove LGBTQ book displays and materials. The Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County said since June members of the community have taken the time to address the Board of Trustees to passionately voice their concerns and call for action […]
Did a Film Series Inspire Ohio Brothers to Massacre a Family?
Prosecutors in the trial of George Wagner IV, one of the men accused of executing members of an Ohio family in 2016, called a detective to testify Monday that Wagner may have been inspired to kill based on scenes from his favorite film series, The Boondock Saints.Screen grabs from the films were displayed in court as the case’s lead investigator, Ryan Scheiderer, laid out parallels between the films and the slaying of eight people from the Rhoden family.Jake Wagner, who has already pleaded guilty in the murders, testified in October that he watched The Boondock Saints to “psych himself up...
Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man
A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection
Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities
Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
