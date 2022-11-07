Read full article on original website
Texas border officials arrest suspected human smuggler, illegal immigrants after high-speech chase
Border authorities in Texas were led on a high-speed chase that ended with a car crash and multiple people — including three illegal immigrants — arrested.
RGC agents, Texas DPS seize migrants and marijuana in Starr County
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents with help from Texas DPS troopers encountered two large groups of migrants and disrupted a marijuana smuggling incident on Nov. 6 and 7. A U.S. Customs and Border Protections news release said two large groups totaling 283 migrants were discovered near La Grulla. The groups […]
San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
Palm Valley man with active warrants wanted by police
PALM VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Police Department is searching for a man wanted on two warrants of assault. Police say Christian Michael Zanca, 28, is wanted on charges of assault family violence and assault. A news release from Palm Valley police alleges that Zanca assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her brother on August […]
KRGV
Teen arrested after human-smuggling related chase ends in crash at McAllen shopping center
A 17-year-old male driver was arrested in connection with a crash near a McAllen shopping center that the Texas Department of Public Safety said was caused by a human-smuggling related chase. According to DPS, the vehicle driven by an unidentified 17-year-old male evaded authorities before crashing. Six people bailed from...
Weslaco park facilities vandalized, city says
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects in the vandalization of two public restrooms. According to the City of Weslaco, during the months of October and November city crews repainted restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks. Shortly after the repainting, the restrooms were […]
Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one […]
KWTX
Texas Sheriff fired following allegations of indecency with a child
MISSION, Texas (KWTX) - A Hidalgo Sheriff County Deputy has been fired after an investigation was done in connection to allegations of committing indecency with a child. David Munoz, 35, was arrested after the Mission Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrested and residence. Today, November 2, 2022, after...
KRGV
5 On Your Side: McAllen man disputing hundreds of dollars in medical bills
A McAllen man is disputing nearly $700 in unwanted medical bills for services he refused. Gerry Chua said he bruised his knee in November 2021 after he was hit by a driver while on his bike near the intersection of 10th Street and Trenton Road. Chua said he told EMS...
CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
Hidalgo County Health and Human Services report two more COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported two COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday. Of the deceased, one is a woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a Mission woman over the age of 70. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,035 since the start of the pandemic. […]
DPS pursuit of stolen pickup starts in Kenedy County, ends with rollover in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle pursuit that began in Kenedy County and ended in Harlingen is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver is being charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, three charges of deadly conduct due […]
Alamo man sentenced for crash that killed motorcyclist
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alamo man was sentenced to state jail for his involvement in a 2019 crash that left a motorcyclist dead. Carlos Vasquez was ordered to serve seven years in state jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of accident involving death, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An indictment obtained […]
Remains of missing Texas woman identified in Colorado 35 years later
Authorities in Colorado have identified the remains of a missing Texas woman 35 years after her disappearance.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Villalobos pushing for a loop around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos sees he is pushing to get a loop built around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr. He says such a loop would alleviate a lot of the congestion in Hidalgo County, thus reducing travel time for passenger vehicles and commercial truck traffic alike.
IDEA student arrested after making threats to students and staff, authorities say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A student at an IDEA school in Edinburg was taken into custody after allegations of making verbal threats to staff and classmates on Friday. A 16-year-old student at IDEA Toros College Prep made comments threatening to cause bodily injury to the staff and students attending the school, according to a news […]
Tortilla restaurant has slew of lingering violations months after an inspection
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County in this week’s installment of “Food 4 Thought”. Restaurants with a 0 score have no health code violations. The higher the score the more violations an establishment has to correct. Mariscos El Barba at 10541 W. Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg is this […]
megadoctornews.com
Hidalgo County Emergency Operations Drops To Level 3
EDINBURG – As the number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths continue to fall, Hidalgo County officials have decided to decrease its emergency operational status to a Level 3, down from a Level 2, the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department announced Friday. A Level 3 status indicates...
Edinburg man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, raping woman at gunpoint
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man pleaded not guilty after being arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault. Victor Alfonso Cereno was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated sexual assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Cereno entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday. […]
