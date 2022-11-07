Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Take Son Cy, 8 Months, For Lunch In NYC: Photos

Image Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence enjoyed a family lunch with her husband Cooke Maroney and their eight-month-old son Cy on a beautiful fall afternoon in New York City. The 32-year-old actress wore a low-key outfit and walked beside her husband, who pushed their son in a black stroller. Jennifer rocked a casual blue jumpsuit with a colorful collar and a pair of white shoes. The X-Men: First Class star tied her blonde hair in a ponytail and wore no makeup.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney with their son Cy in NYC (Photo: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

Cooke, who married the Oscar winner in Oct. 2019, wore a blue sweatshirt with a pair of matching pants and blue sneakers. The couple went for lunch and also shopped in the West Village neighborhood of the Big Apple. Eventually Cooke took off his sweatshirt to reveal a short-sleeved white T-shirt underneath. The art gallery director continued to push baby Cy in the stroller as the family of three explored the city that they call home.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney shop in the West Village (Photo: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Jennifer and Cooke became parents in February when baby Cy was born. The actress stayed pretty quiet about her son until she finally revealed Cy’s gender and name during an interview with Vogue in September. The Don’t Look Up star explained that Cy was named after the postwar American painter Cy Twombly, who is one of Cooke’s favorite artists.

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody,” Jennifer said in the interview. “If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start’, some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first’, and feel bad. Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

Jennifer was absent from the red carpet scene as she was busy starting a family, but that changed on Sept. 10 for the premiere of her psychological drama film Causeway at the Toronto International Film Festival. The mom-of-one rocked a sheer black gown and immediately stole the spotlight. Jennifer Lawrence is back!