ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Take Son Cy, 8 Months, For Lunch In NYC: Photos

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zz5CF_0j24FBC400
Image Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence enjoyed a family lunch with her husband Cooke Maroney and their eight-month-old son Cy on a beautiful fall afternoon in New York City. The 32-year-old actress wore a low-key outfit and walked beside her husband, who pushed their son in a black stroller. Jennifer rocked a casual blue jumpsuit with a colorful collar and a pair of white shoes. The X-Men: First Class star tied her blonde hair in a ponytail and wore no makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fx02G_0j24FBC400
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney with their son Cy in NYC (Photo: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

Cooke, who married the Oscar winner in Oct. 2019, wore a blue sweatshirt with a pair of matching pants and blue sneakers. The couple went for lunch and also shopped in the West Village neighborhood of the Big Apple. Eventually Cooke took off his sweatshirt to reveal a short-sleeved white T-shirt underneath. The art gallery director continued to push baby Cy in the stroller as the family of three explored the city that they call home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOu8H_0j24FBC400
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney shop in the West Village (Photo: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Jennifer and Cooke became parents in February when baby Cy was born. The actress stayed pretty quiet about her son until she finally revealed Cy’s gender and name during an interview with Vogue in September. The Don’t Look Up star explained that Cy was named after the postwar American painter Cy Twombly, who is one of Cooke’s favorite artists.

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody,” Jennifer said in the interview. “If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start’, some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first’, and feel bad. Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

Jennifer was absent from the red carpet scene as she was busy starting a family, but that changed on Sept. 10 for the premiere of her psychological drama film Causeway at the Toronto International Film Festival. The mom-of-one rocked a sheer black gown and immediately stole the spotlight. Jennifer Lawrence is back!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lawrence dropped out from Elizabeth Holmes role because of Amanda Seyfried's 'terrific' Emmy Award winning portrayal: 'We don't need to redo that'

Jennifer Lawrence was set to play Elizabeth Holmes on the big screen but Amanda Seyfried ruined those plans. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winning actress revealed to the New York Times that the 36-year-old's 'terrific' Emmy winning portrayal of the notorious Theranos executive officer was the reason she dropped out of the film.
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lawrence reveals having a phobia of commitment ahead of wedding to Cooke Maroney: 'I wasn’t conscious of it'

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she found out that she had a phobia of commitment before her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that was able to shake off commitment anxiety as she now enjoys a happy life with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
People

Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'

Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
SheKnows

King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
HollywoodLife

Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos

Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
HOLAUSA

Ivanka Trump celebrates her sister Tiffany’s engagement

Ivanka Trump is back in Florida, celebrating her little sister’s engagement. Ivanka shared some photos alongside her sister on her Instagram, where she celebrated her special moment. The photo shows Ivanka, her sister Tiffany and her sister-in-law Lara. While Tiffany is wearing a white dress with some details on...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
257K+
Followers
24K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy