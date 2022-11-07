Read full article on original website
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Nov. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Nov. 9, Highway 14-16, CCSO. Deputies arrested a 41-year-old woman and a...
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Nov. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Runaway, Nov. 8, Iroquois Lane, GPD. A 15-year-old boy was entered into NCIC...
Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
One dead in head-on crash north of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Nov. 9
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/10/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Nov. 10:. At 3:22 a.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 6:18 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for an emergency medical response. At 6:23 a.m. to Kristan Avenue for an...
Man intentionally crashes vehicle into another, arrested for stalking, property destruction
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man is in custody after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another to keep a woman from leaving early this morning on Highway 14-16, Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The man, 41-year-old Jesse Jenson, reportedly arrived at the location shortly after 3 a.m....
(PHOTOS) A.B.A.T.E. begins collecting toys for needy Campbell children
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The A.B.A.T.E. toy store, which has been helping needy children in the area for more than 35 years, announced today its upcoming fundraisers for children in need. ABATE Toy Store Coordinator Jessica Scott said that every year the organization’s main goal is to help as many...
Obituaries: Pope; Overby
James Ray Pope: August 15, 1944 — November 4, 2022. Memorial service for James Pope will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 10, 2022, at Living Rock Church 2801 Antler RD. Gillette Wy 82718. James Ray Pope passed away November 4, 2022 at 9:53 a.m. He was surrounded...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Nov. 4
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Gillette government offices to close Friday for Veterans Day
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette will not open its facilities on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Solid Waste will run a double route on Monday, Nov. 14, to pick up Friday and Monday’s trash, curbside yard waste and recycling, city staff said in an announcement.
Memories of Irene: Family, friends gather to remember missing Gillette woman
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Irene Gakwa. Her name and the story of her disappearance one spring evening in Campbell County have captivated the hearts, minds and imaginations of thousands. The same question is being asked time and again: Where is Irene? It’s been asked in dozens of news publications, it’s...
Optional One Percent approved by Campbell County voters
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Campbell County voters have chosen to keep the Optional One Percent Sales Tax going for the next four years. According to the unofficial election results reported by the Campbell County Election’s Office, the tax passed with 7,935 votes in favor of it and 4,305 votes against it.
Jones bests Fralick for Campbell County Cemetery District Board
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Incumbent J.D. Jones will take an unexpired two-year term on the Campbell County Cemetery District board, if unofficial results of Tuesday’s polling hold. Campbell County Elections Department’s preliminary results showed he beat Lucas Fralick 3,243-2,332. The election results still need to be certified before...
Simonson, Carsrud maintain seats on Gillette City Council
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There will be some new and some familiar faces on the Gillette City Council next year according to the unofficial results reported by the Campbell County Elections Office. Councilwoman Tricia Simonson, representing Ward 1, and Ward 2 Councilman Timothy Carsrud held on to their seats, beating...
Lundvall wins bid for Mayor of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Shay Lundvall will be the next Gillette Mayor having beat out competitor Nathan McLeland in the 2022 General Election, according to the unofficial election results reported by the Campbell County Elections Office. The election results still need to be certified before they become official, but the...
Kretschman retains At-Large seat on Campbell conservation board
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Kim Kretschman retained the At-Large seat on the Campbell County Conservation District Board, according to preliminary results from Campbell County Elections Department. She beat Tex McBride 3,344-2,235, unofficial results showed. The election results still need to be certified before they become official.
Two Winter Weather Advisories issued for Gillette through Thursday night as blowing snow, negative wind chills expected
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, is urging Campbell County residents to be cautious as they get out and about this morning because areas of freezing drizzle are expected before noon. Today is starting off chilly, at 15 degrees, with areas of fog....
Hoskinson, Rice win seats on Campbell County Health Board of Trustees
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health Trustees Sarah Hartsaw and Alan Stuber have held onto their seats in the 2022 Election while Chairman Adrian Gerrits and Trustee Lisa Harry were both defeated by the competition. According to the unofficial results released by the Campbell County Elections Office, Gerrits and...
