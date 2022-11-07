Read full article on original website
Daniel
3d ago
I won't say anything good because he was a ignorant judge it didn't care about nobody and would send them up state for no reason at all for major years so hope you go to hell
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
David R. Cashman, longtime jurist in Allegheny County, dies at 76
For many judges in Allegheny County’s criminal courts division, giving the opening instructions in a jury trial can be monotonous. The information — outside of the name of the defendant and charges they face — doesn’t change. It’s page after page of reading aloud to make sure jurors know how to perform their job.
Sources: 2 officers assigned to Brighton Heights funeral before shooting suspended
PITTSBURGH — The two officers who were supposed to keep an eye on a funeral in Brighton Heights where gunmen opened fire last month are now facing disciplinary action, sources confirmed to Target 11. Target 11 investigator Rick Earle broke the story that police were requested to guard the...
wtae.com
Graves of Black World War I veterans discovered abandoned in Allegheny County
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — On Friday, as America honors millions of veterans, we have a bittersweet story of an abandoned gravesite of Black World War I veterans. It’s a startling find that has the attention of McCandless Township officials. It was a pastor's exhausting mission to track down his...
wtae.com
Review board opens inquiry into Pittsburgh police
PITTSBURGH — A push for answers from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police after a request for officers was not fulfilled. The Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board announced Thursday that it is opening an inquiry into the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. This comes after a request for officers was not...
wtae.com
Taco Bell releases statement after manager is accused of shooting employee in Scott Township
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has been arrested in the deadly shooting inside a Northwestern Mutual office on Wednesday. The shooting happened at the office on Cochran Road in Scott Township on Wednesday. Zairyre Mikhail Simmons, 23, of Pittsburgh, turned himself into police around 7:45 p.m., according to...
wtae.com
Family of murdered Scott Twp. Taco Bell employee speaking out, raising funds for funeral
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The family of the Taco Bell employee who was shot and killed by his manager at the restaurant in Scott Twp. have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to deal with his funeral expenses. The mother and sister of victim Dorian Carver spoke with...
Repeat offender apprehended in Elliott homicide
Pittsburgh police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with an Oct. 1 homicide in the city’s Elliott neighborhood. Donte Brewer, of Pittsburgh, was apprehended Wednesday by Pittsburgh police and U.S. Marshalls Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in the shooting death of Carrington Keys, 41, in Elliott. He is charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and firearms violations, police said.
Police investigate 2 incidents overnight in Allegheny County; At least 1 injured
Officers were seen investigating two Allegheny County locations about a mile from each other overnight. They were first called to Blondies Food and Spirits on Allegheny Boulevard in Verona around 11 p.m. Thursday. We saw investigators uncover a bullet shell casing at that location, and emergency dispatchers tell us one...
Employee shot, killed after dispute with Taco Bell manager in Pa.
A Taco Bell manager was taken into custody in Western Pennsylvania after police said a dispute with an employee turned deadly Wednesday afternoon.
wtae.com
Family seeks answers following Walmart shooting in Center Township
INDUSTRY, Pa. — Relatives and attorneys for Kenneth Vineyard say they are not satisfied with how matters are unfolding after his death, following a shooting at the Center Township Walmart. They say he died after he was taken to the ground by an off-duty Center Township police officer while...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Taco Bell manager fatally shoots employee after fight at work, Harrison man dies
A Taco Bell manager fought with an employee at work before following him to a Scott Township business and fatally shooting him Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at Cochran and Greentree roads in Scott Township at 12:07 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
wtae.com
Charges dropped against contractor in Beaver County shooting
Charges have been dropped against a Beaver County contractor who was charged in a shooting. Wesley Deaderick had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Willie Dawkins. Investigators say the men got into an argument in Center Township about a home improvement project. Then, shots were fired....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sheraden woman pleads guilty to killing girlfriend last year
As detectives investigated the Oct. 3, 2021, shooting death of Kia Reynolds, they learned from her family that she’d been trying to leave her girlfriend. They also discovered a Valentine’s Day card that Unique Lane gave to Reynolds. In it, Lane wrote, “’til bullets do us part.’”...
wtae.com
Man shot to death inside Scott Township business
A deadly shooting in the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township on Wednesday came after a Taco Bell employee was disciplined by his manager. Multiple emergency vehicles could be seen in the parking lot of Northwestern Mutual near the intersection with Greentree Road. This area was shut down for hours but has since reopened.
Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
wtae.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced Wednesday night they had arrested a man in connection to an October shooting in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood. Deashawn Watson, 20, of Braddock is being charged with criminal homicide, illegally carrying a firearm and other related charges. The deadly shooting happened Oct. 25 in...
wtae.com
Cease and desist order issued against people claiming to be poll security
A court order just issued against a group calling themselves "the commission security". Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been told they were going to some polling places throughout Allegheny County Tuesday indicating they were poll security. They are now prohibited from traveling to or entering any polling place within the...
Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after home invasion in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead and another has been taken to a hospital after a home invasion in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Police and medics were called to the 100 block of Zara Street in Knoxville at around 3:53 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found an unresponsive man with apparent...
Pittsburgh City Council president says West End 'excluded' from public discussions about police chief search
Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith on Wednesday said she felt her West End council district was “excluded” from conversations about what city residents hope to see in the city’s new police chief. Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration held listening sessions over the past few weeks at Carrick...
