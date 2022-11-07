ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Daniel
3d ago

I won't say anything good because he was a ignorant judge it didn't care about nobody and would send them up state for no reason at all for major years so hope you go to hell

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

David R. Cashman, longtime jurist in Allegheny County, dies at 76

For many judges in Allegheny County’s criminal courts division, giving the opening instructions in a jury trial can be monotonous. The information — outside of the name of the defendant and charges they face — doesn’t change. It’s page after page of reading aloud to make sure jurors know how to perform their job.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Review board opens inquiry into Pittsburgh police

PITTSBURGH — A push for answers from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police after a request for officers was not fulfilled. The Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board announced Thursday that it is opening an inquiry into the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. This comes after a request for officers was not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Repeat offender apprehended in Elliott homicide

Pittsburgh police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with an Oct. 1 homicide in the city’s Elliott neighborhood. Donte Brewer, of Pittsburgh, was apprehended Wednesday by Pittsburgh police and U.S. Marshalls Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in the shooting death of Carrington Keys, 41, in Elliott. He is charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and firearms violations, police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Family seeks answers following Walmart shooting in Center Township

INDUSTRY, Pa. — Relatives and attorneys for Kenneth Vineyard say they are not satisfied with how matters are unfolding after his death, following a shooting at the Center Township Walmart. They say he died after he was taken to the ground by an off-duty Center Township police officer while...
INDUSTRY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Taco Bell manager fatally shoots employee after fight at work, Harrison man dies

A Taco Bell manager fought with an employee at work before following him to a Scott Township business and fatally shooting him Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at Cochran and Greentree roads in Scott Township at 12:07 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Charges dropped against contractor in Beaver County shooting

Charges have been dropped against a Beaver County contractor who was charged in a shooting. Wesley Deaderick had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Willie Dawkins. Investigators say the men got into an argument in Center Township about a home improvement project. Then, shots were fired....
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sheraden woman pleads guilty to killing girlfriend last year

As detectives investigated the Oct. 3, 2021, shooting death of Kia Reynolds, they learned from her family that she’d been trying to leave her girlfriend. They also discovered a Valentine’s Day card that Unique Lane gave to Reynolds. In it, Lane wrote, “’til bullets do us part.’”...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man shot to death inside Scott Township business

A deadly shooting in the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township on Wednesday came after a Taco Bell employee was disciplined by his manager. Multiple emergency vehicles could be seen in the parking lot of Northwestern Mutual near the intersection with Greentree Road. This area was shut down for hours but has since reopened.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced Wednesday night they had arrested a man in connection to an October shooting in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood. Deashawn Watson, 20, of Braddock is being charged with criminal homicide, illegally carrying a firearm and other related charges. The deadly shooting happened Oct. 25 in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

