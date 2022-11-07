ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1UqH_0j24Esoa00
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.

While he didn’t have a will, the insider said that he was working on moving prior to his passing, and confirmed that he had some money saved up. “He did have money at the time of his death, and he was in the process of selling his home,” they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPWAI_0j24Esoa00
Aaron died at age 34 on Saturday. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

The Blacklisted songwriter’s representative confirmed to HollywoodLife that he did not have a will in place and that arrangements were being made. “Aaron did not have a will at the time of his death. The family is working on funeral plans right now,” they said.

Aaron was found unresponsive in his bathtub by his fiancée Melanie Martin on Saturday morning, November 5. A cause of death has been “deferred.” The “I Want Candy” popstar was pronounced dead on the scene. Sources close to the singer said that he had been doing very well in recent weeks. “He was fighting for his life and was doing great,” they said. “He was loving his new role as a father. He was in a good place the past couple of days. Aaron really did want to recover and he was trying so hard these past couple of weeks. This is so beyond tragic.”

Since Aaron’s death, the singer has received tributes from loved ones, including his siblings Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and his twin Angel. Nick’s exes from his teen years Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff both also mourned his loss with statements on social media.

After Aaron’s passing, his fiancée shared a moving tribute to him on Instagram. She also shared a video of herself crying on TikTok. “I love you beyond measure. You are my soulmate, the father of my child, my whole world,” Melanie wrote on Instagram. “My life won’t ever be the same without you in it. You brought so much joy into my life, despite our troubles. Our love for each other was always strong and could never be broken.”

Comments / 26

TruthInGodsWord
3d ago

THIS IS WHY I POST THIS , As MANY people don't think about the reality ; As we witness daily, death OFTEN comes suddenly/unexpectedly by way of accidents & freak accidents, natural disasters & natural causes, fires, sickness such as Covid, violent crimes & domestic violence, overdoses, etc..Our ONLY hope is our Salvation through Jesus Christ Crucified on the ✝️ as our ONLY way of redemption/ forgiveness of our sins unto Salvation to enter heaven when we die.NO unsaved/ unbelievers/ unrepentant sinners will EVER enter heaven .PLEASE people, seek Jesus for your Salvation now before it's too late. NO ONE is nice/ good enough to save our own soul from hell when we die. NO ONE is guaranteed our next breath. There is NO RIP for ANYONE who dies w/o accepting Jesus as our personal Lord & Savior unto Salvation in THIS lifetime.(except children to the age of accountability who automatically go to heaven. ) 🙏🕊📖✝️

Reply(2)
8
TruthInGodsWord
3d ago

My sincerest heartfelt condolences go out to ALL who are grieving/ affected by the sudden death of Aaron Carter. I pray they seek Jesus for His supernatural comfort at this time and for their futures without him. 😔 💔 🙏

Reply(2)
6
Sara Smith
3d ago

well..my Mother always said "play with fire and you're bound to get burned" I never understood the concept of "huffing"..and how it relates to mental health..or for any health for that matter

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Aaron Carter: Cause of Death Revealed?

On Saturday, Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home. He was just 34 years old. Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life, and fans naturally concluded that these his addictions played some role in his passing. Until today, however,...
LANCASTER, CA
RadarOnline

'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive

Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
StyleCaster

Aaron Carter Was Worth More Than $200M at the Height of His Career—How Much He Made Before His Death

As one of the most successful child stars in the early 2000s, it’s understandable why there’s interest in Aaron Carter’s net worth and how much he made from his career before his sudden death. Carter, whose full name was Aaron Charles Carter, was born on December 7, 1987, in Tampa, Florida. His older brother, Nick Carter, is a member of the boy band, the Backstreet Boys. Carter released his first single, “Crush on You,” from his debut album, Aaron Carter, in 1997. He released his second album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), in 2000. The album, which featured hits like “Aaron’s...
LANCASTER, CA
OK! Magazine

Reese Witherspoon 'Doesn't Want To Be Drawn Into' Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe's 'Messy' Life: Source

Relations between former flames and longtime co-parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have reportedly further cooled. The Legally Blonde lead is allegedly giving her ex the cold shoulder now that their two shared children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, have seemingly left the nest. "Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that's gone now," an insider close with the couple told Radar earlier this week. Part of this breakdown, per the source, seemingly stems from Witherspoon looking to avoid Phillippe’s legal woes and personal drama. In 2019, the I...
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend

Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
HollywoodLife

Melanie Martin Photographed Moving Her Things Out Of Aaron Carter’s House 4 Days After His Death

Aaron Carter‘s fiancée Melanie Martin was seen moving her belongings out of the late singer’s Lancaster, Calif. home on Wednesday, Nov. 9 — just days after his body was discovered in the bathtub at the residence. Melanie was accompanied by a few friends as she carried her stuff into a moving van. Police could be seen at the scene as well, ensuring Melanie’s safety and a smooth transition.
LANCASTER, CA
Daily Mail

Aaron Carter's body is taken away after troubled rapper 'was found by house sitter after drowning in bathtub' aged 34 : Distraught baby mama turns up outside his home - just weeks after he sang 'tell my honey I'll be gone'

Aaron Carter, 34, the brother of famed pop icon and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been 'found dead in his bathtub' at his home in Lancaster, Calif. Law enforcement said they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. on Saturday, saying 'a male had drowned in the tub.' They were contacted by a house sitter, who had found his body, the sheriff's department told DailyMail.com.
LANCASTER, CA
TMZ.com

Aaron Carter Friends, Family and Fans Were Concerned for Well-Being Before Death

Aaron Carter's friends, family and even his fans believed the singer was in a dark place, and desperately needed help ... but clearly, it was too late. In a video allegedly captured from a live stream the singer did in the days leading up to his death Aaron reads a message he says is from his fiancée Melanie which states, "You're going to die."
RadarOnline

‘Now We Don’t Have To Deal With It’: Aaron Carter’s Neighbor Trashes Late Pop Star Hours After His Death

Aaron Carter’s neighbor unloaded about the late pop star only hours after he was confirmed dead, RadarOnline.com has learned. The neighbor said Carter, 34, was a terror who caused havoc for the community with his girlfriend Melanie Martin. The singer was in the process of selling his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom, home for $799k at the time of his death.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, over the weekend, Carter was found dead inside his bathtub. Police have yet to release any additional information but said they ruled out foul play. The neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told Daily Mail, “I'm sad what happened...
TheDailyBeast

Celebrity Makeup Artist Laney Chantal Dead of Overdose

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, who competed on a season of SyFy’s Face Off, has died of a drug overdose, her family announced in an obituary. The 33-year-old special-effects talent worked with Lil Nas X, Bella Thorne, and Marilyn Manson. She also “struggled with various mental illnesses throughout her adult life,” the obituary said. “[She] put her whole self; body, mind and soul into her jobs, no matter the size. Her artistic ability and visions quickly set her apart from other artists in her field and her portfolio blossomed. Laney, as she was known by many, lived her life to the fullest, and accomplished more in her short time on earth, than most do in a full lifetime.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
RadarOnline

Aaron Carter's Friends Believe Late Singer Suffered A Relapse & Was Not Suicidal

Friends of Aaron Carter believe he may have suffered a tragic relapse prior to his death at 34, claiming he had plans to go to the studio and did not seem suicidal. Aaron had battled substance abuse for over a decade, enrolling in a month-long outpatient program through Lionrock Recovery just a few weeks ago, RadarOnline.com can confirm."I decided to enroll myself into that program," he said in September, clarifying the reason for his stay. "There's been no relapses. I haven't had any relapses ... it's just triggers are big right now for me. You know, so, I just, I...
Cinemablend

Pete Davidson Was Allegedly Asked To Take Some Time Away From Peacock Show After Outburst

Pete Davidson has been making headlines recently, mainly because the Saturday Night Live alum has been in development on a new comedy that’ll be available to stream via a Peacock subscription. However, production reportedly hit a snag last week when Davidson reportedly had a meltdown on set. It was alleged that the situation led to the comic throwing two candles through a window and a cup of coffee at the walls. A new report now suggests that Davidson has since been asked to take some time away.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
257K+
Followers
24K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy