dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players are loving the new Prestige system already
Modern Warfare 2 reintroduces a persistent Prestige system, and while not a one-for-one replica of classic CoD games, fans are excited. Activision announced a Season 1 roadmap for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on November 9. Shoot House and Shipment make a triumphant return, perfect for players grinding weapon camos, and Infinity Ward addressed community concerns.
dexerto.com
Swagg gives his verdict on Warzone 2 and DMZ mode after playing early
The Warzone 2 and DMZ mode release date is just days away and Call of Duty content creator, Swagg, has revealed his thoughts on the upcoming BR. Warzone 2 is one of the most eagerly-anticipated games of 2022, with battle royale fans eager to delve into all the new changes. While Modern Warfare 2 has gotten off to a shaky start, both the casual and competitive CoD community will soon be able to compete in Warzone 2.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 leak claims deadly Nuke killstreak will be added
If you are a Call of Duty Veteran, you would be lying if you haven’t at least tried to go on a Nuke run. For those still hunting their first one, leaks claim the legendary killstreak is coming to Warzone 2. Warzone 2 launches on November 16 alongside Modern...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect highlights his biggest issues with Warzone 2 DMZ mode
Streaming star Dr Disrespect has given some initial thoughts on Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, and he’s skeptical about a few things in particular. When Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was first announced, a number of rumors surfaced about a brand-new mode that was similar to Escape from Tarkov. We know now that it’s known as DMZ.
dexerto.com
Dead by Daylight dev says players will be “surprised” by future collaborations
Mathieu Cote, Head of Partnerships at Behaviour Interactive, sat down with Dexerto to talk about what’s coming to Dead by Daylight. Dead by Daylight is fast becoming the kind of franchise it’s hard not to root for, with developers Behaviour Interactive finding fresh horror licenses to funnel onto its killing floor over the last few years.
dexerto.com
Dragapult revealed in Pokemon Unite: Release date, moves, stats, more
The official Pokemon Unite twitter account teased two upcoming picks joining the game: Urshifu and Dragapult. Here is everything to know regarding the upcoming new pick in Pokemon Unite, who plays as a ranged castor that deals physical damage rather than special attack. Dragapult is a Dragon and Ghost type...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect mocks CoD with Warzone 2 stream stats after not inviting him to event
Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect had a cheeky response to Call of Duty for not inviting him to the Warzone 2 event after revealing he had a monster broadcast on his end. Dr Disrespect remains one of the top streamers in the world even after his mysterious Twitch ban in the Summer of 2020, but he remains uninvited to numerous CoD events.
dexerto.com
Bloodhound main’s heirloom tattoo gets seal of approval from Apex Legends community
The Apex Legends community has shown nothing but support for a Bloodhound main that recently got an heirloom tattoo. Apex Legends faithful regularly find ways to honor their favorite battle royale, be it through fan art, tattoos, or cosplay. Last month, for example, a student shared photos of a Shield...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players demand answers as unbalanced ranked matchmaking issues persist
Overwatch 2’s ranked matchmaking continues to place Bronze players in higher ELO games, and Blizzard’s silence has fans wanting answers. Since Overwatch 2’s launch, there have been a number of major ranked issues with the new competitive mode causing all sorts of whacky matchmaking, resulting in uneven matches.
dexerto.com
Shroud “disappointed” with CoD’s new DMZ mode, claims it doesn’t “come close to Tarkov”
Resident FPS phenom and Twitch mega-star shroud wasn’t all too pleased with his first session in Call of Duty’s new DMZ game mode in Warzone 2. Not only was his experience held back by various glitches, but the overall premise left a lot to be desired from the Escape From Tarkov fanatic seeking a similar challenge.
dexerto.com
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 details: Release date window, character banners, more
Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks have begun to appear online, giving Travelers new details about the upcoming character banners, map updates, and other new content. Here’s everything we know so far about Genshin Impact 3.4. The Genshin Impact 3.4 update may be a way off, but that hasn’t stopped leakers...
dexerto.com
Among Us VR’s launch has top streamers like Disguised Toast, Ludwig returning to hit title
Among US VR has just dropped, with some of gaming’s biggest streamers like Disguised Toast and Ludwig hoping back online to play through the game together. The release of the game in virtual reality has brought it back to life on Twitch, too. Among Us broke out into the...
dexerto.com
K’Sante receiving buff in next League of Legends update after middling launch
K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is continuing to struggle in League of Legends following his launch. Riot are giving him a small buff in LoL patch 12.22 to tide things over, but big things could happen as Season 13 testing begins on live servers. K’Sante has made his entrance...
dexerto.com
Halo Infinite’s devs address why Forge is online-only after initial backlash
Halo Infinite’s new Forge mode is already a big success however, the lack of offline gameplay has sparked criticism and forced the devs to explain the reason for this decision. The Winter Update for Halo Infinite has dropped, serving as the biggest update for the game to date. Network...
dexerto.com
Control 2: Developers & everything we know
A sequel to Remedy’s Control is coming, this time as a joint venture between Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games. Here’s everything we know so far about Control 2. Control was a sci-fi action game from Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games in which a government agency investigated paranormal events. The game shared a lot of similarities with Remedy’s previous titles such as Alan Wake and Quantum Break but was very much its own entity.
dexerto.com
How to play Fortnite on PC, Android, iPhone & can you play on Chromebook?
If you’re wondering how to play Fortnite on your PC, then our handy guide has everything you need to know about downloading Epic Games’ popular battle royale title on PC, Android, or iPhone & whether you can play it on Chromebook. Fortnite continues to be one of the...
dexerto.com
Horizon MMO is reportedly in development from Sony
Horizon Zero Dawn is getting an MMORPG from Sony and gaming developer NCSoft, the company behind Guild Wars 2 and WildStar. Sony is continuing its big push into live service games with one of its biggest new IPs: Horizon. The latest game in the franchise Horizon Forbidden West launched in...
dexerto.com
Team Liquid part ways with Valorant duo ScreaM and Nivera
Team Liquid have announced that the organization is parting ways with Valorant players Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom and Nabil ‘Nivera’ Benrlitom. The brother duo of ScreaM and Nivera are taking their talents elsewhere for the 2023 Valorant season. ScreaM had been part of Liquid since August 2020, when the North American organization signed the fish123 lineup, with Nivera joining the team only a year later, after retiring from CS:GO.
dexerto.com
What happens when you find all of Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok?
With dozens of Odin’s Ravens spread across the realms in God of War Ragnarok, tracking them all down is quite the task. So what can you expect to happen once you’ve filled The Raven Tree? Here’s what you need to know. Just like in the 2018 reboot,...
dexerto.com
Is there a post-credits scene in God of War Ragnarok?
When all is said and done in God of War Ragnarok’s gargantuan story, does a special post-credits scene await to tease fans on where the franchise is headed next? Here’s what you need to know. After years of waiting, God of War Ragnarok is finally out in the...
