wdrb.com
Interstate lights being turned back on in Louisville after copper wire was stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers soon won't be in the dark on parts of Interstate 64 in Louisville after crews complete work to fix lights along a stretch of the busy interstate. In the last several months, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet representatives have found eight main areas in town that have...
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
WRBI Radio
Two firefighters injured battling Lake McCoy arson fire
— Two firefighters were injured battling an arson fire Wednesday afternoon at Lake McCoy. Firefighters from the City of Greensburg, the New Point and Napoleon volunteer fire departments and Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire at 999 South Lake McCoy Drive, Lot 40 in Washington Township around 3:40 pm.
wdrb.com
Crash involving a JCPS bus and semi at I-265 near Westport Road sends 1 to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus and a semi on Interstate 265 near Westport Road sent one person to the hospital. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported as an injury accident involving a bus and semi about 8:40 a.m. Friday.
wdrb.com
KYTC looks for 'permanent solution' for Second Street Bridge railing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work is being done to secure a railing on the Second Street Bridge. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has added metal straps to secure the fence to the railing. In May, WDRB notified KYTC of the issue. A few months ago, zip ties were put up to...
wdrb.com
Floyd County leaders considering plans to update city-county building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County's judicial and administrative building in downtown New Albany is stuck in time, but plans are in the works to give it some much-needed upgrades. A booklet handed out when the city-county government building first opened in 1961 shows all the different rooms inside. Fast...
Record-breaking deaths prompt overdose review team in Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. — For the third year in a row, Bartholomew County has broken its record for overdose deaths. Coroner Clayton Nolting said his office has seen 35 deaths so far this year. That’s up from 33 last year and 31 in 2020. The last six years of overdose deaths in Bartholomew County: 2017: 30 […]
wdrb.com
Louisville police seeing uptick in two type of cars being stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are two types of cars being stolen in Louisville more than others. Louisville Metro Police say, since the start of September, more than a third of vehicles stolen in the city have been Kias and Hyundais. The 2015-19 models being stolen have a key start,...
Wave 3
More arrests possible after shots fired at home of Clarksville Police Chief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say more charges and arrests are possible after one teen is accused of attempted murder. In September, seven shots were fired into the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer. No one was hurt. Authorities arrested Samuel Jaggers of New Albany and charged...
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
Indy driver hit on I-70 minutes after getting in crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on I-70 after getting into a crash minutes earlier. It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue. It was a chain reaction that began with one driver spinning out […]
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Four Individuals In Two Separate Traffic Stops
November 8, 2022, @ approximately 7:26 PM Madison Police executed a traffic stop on Michigan Road, just North of Clifty Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jason M. Sullivan 40, Madison, Indiana, and the passenger as Alexis J. Creech 23, Milton, Kentucky. During the subsequent investigation, officers found both the driver and passenger to be in possession of narcotics.
eaglecountryonline.com
Napoleon Firefighters Respond to Two Outdoor Fires
Quick response prevented the fires from spreading in wooded areas. Photo by Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department. (Napoleon, Ind.) – It has been a busy couple of days for Napoleon Volunteer Firefighters. On Sunday evening, Napoleon firefighters were called to a residence on N. Baseline Road for an outdoor fire...
wdrb.com
Clark County sheriff-elect posts about Charlestown mayor after defeating her husband in race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newly elected sheriff's social media post has some people questioning its true meaning. On Tuesday, Clark County Sheriff-elect Scottie Maples posted on Facebook, "I'm accepting applications for Mayor of Charlestown, apply within. #ImNotDone #YouAreNextTreva." Treva Hodges is the mayor of Charlestown, a city in Clark...
korncountry.com
Sheriff Matt Myers throws hat into ring to become Columbus mayor
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says that he would like to become the mayor of the City of Columbus. He made the announcement Wednesday night in the upper room at Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum. Myers, who will be succeeded by Chris Lane as sheriff,...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
wdrb.com
Northbound lanes of Second Street in downtown Louisville close for emergency repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The northbound lanes between Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Second Street have closed for an emergency repair. According to a Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District press release, the closure is to repair a sewer line running beneath the pavement on Second Street. This came after an investigation of...
