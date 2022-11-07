ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRBI Radio

Two firefighters injured battling Lake McCoy arson fire

— Two firefighters were injured battling an arson fire Wednesday afternoon at Lake McCoy. Firefighters from the City of Greensburg, the New Point and Napoleon volunteer fire departments and Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire at 999 South Lake McCoy Drive, Lot 40 in Washington Township around 3:40 pm.
GREENSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

Floyd County leaders considering plans to update city-county building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County's judicial and administrative building in downtown New Albany is stuck in time, but plans are in the works to give it some much-needed upgrades. A booklet handed out when the city-county government building first opened in 1961 shows all the different rooms inside. Fast...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police seeing uptick in two type of cars being stolen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are two types of cars being stolen in Louisville more than others. Louisville Metro Police say, since the start of September, more than a third of vehicles stolen in the city have been Kias and Hyundais. The 2015-19 models being stolen have a key start,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Indy driver hit on I-70 minutes after getting in crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on I-70 after getting into a crash minutes earlier. It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue. It was a chain reaction that began with one driver spinning out […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Four Individuals In Two Separate Traffic Stops

November 8, 2022, @ approximately 7:26 PM Madison Police executed a traffic stop on Michigan Road, just North of Clifty Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jason M. Sullivan 40, Madison, Indiana, and the passenger as Alexis J. Creech 23, Milton, Kentucky. During the subsequent investigation, officers found both the driver and passenger to be in possession of narcotics.
MADISON, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Napoleon Firefighters Respond to Two Outdoor Fires

Quick response prevented the fires from spreading in wooded areas. Photo by Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department. (Napoleon, Ind.) – It has been a busy couple of days for Napoleon Volunteer Firefighters. On Sunday evening, Napoleon firefighters were called to a residence on N. Baseline Road for an outdoor fire...
NAPOLEON, IN
korncountry.com

Sheriff Matt Myers throws hat into ring to become Columbus mayor

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says that he would like to become the mayor of the City of Columbus. He made the announcement Wednesday night in the upper room at Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum. Myers, who will be succeeded by Chris Lane as sheriff,...
COLUMBUS, IN
WLKY.com

VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

