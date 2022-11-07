ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US, Russia set to talk on resuming arms control inspections

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia will soon hold talks on resuming suspended nuclear arms control inspections that had been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and languished after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said Tuesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price said negotiations...
Ukraine war’s environmental toll to take years to clean up

DEMYDIV, Ukraine (AP) — Olga Lehan’s home near the Irpin River was flooded when Ukraine destroyed a dam to prevent Russian forces from storming the capital of Kyiv just days into the wa r. Weeks later, the water from her tap turned brown from pollution. “It was not...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Biden to meet China’s Xi on Monday for Taiwan, Russia talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet Monday with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, a face-to-face meeting that comes amid increasingly strained U.S.-China relations, the White House announced Thursday. It will be the first in-person meeting...
Kenya to spend $37 million on sending forces to Congo

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s parliament has approved the deployment of nearly 1,000 troops for a new regional force in eastern Congo amid questions about the $37 million cost for the first six months of the mission. A parliament committee report says the money will be spent on...
Biden says climate efforts ‘more urgent than ever’ at summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt” (AP) — President Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual international summit on climate change, urged world leaders to “double down” on their resolve to fight global warming, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reinforces the need to phase out fossil fuels. “We...
Brazil’s da Silva forms mixed economics team for transition

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s transition added a team of economists Tuesday that includes at least two members likely to allay market worries about potential business and financial policies the incoming leftist leader might be considering. Investors look favorably on André Lara...
VoteCast: Inflation top concern, but democracy a worry too

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just as Republicans had hoped, high inflation was the top consideration for voters in the midterm elections, AP VoteCast shows. But the survey reveals that a core issue for President Joe Biden, the survival of democracy, also weighed heavily on voters’ minds, as control of Congress — and a choice between sharply contrasting visions of America — hung in the balance.
Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan’s gyms

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are banning women from using gyms in Afghanistan, an official in Kabul said Thursday, the religious group’s latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms since they took power more than a year ago. The Taliban overran the country last...
American woman freed in Saudi Arabia, travel ban remains

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris...
Japan, US hold joint arms drills amid China, N Korea worry

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States began a major joint military exercise Thursday in southern Japan as the allies aim to step up readiness in the face of China’s increasing assertiveness and North Korea’s intensifying missile launches. The biennial “Keen Sword” drills kicked off at...
The Associated Press

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. In a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city.” THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine on Friday, clearing the way for victorious Ukrainian forces to reclaim the country’s only Russian-held provincial capital that could act as a springboard for further advances into occupied territory.
Soldier wounded amid heightened Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia ’s Defence Ministry reported Thursday that an Armenian soldier was wounded and in critical condition after being shot by Azerbaijani forces on the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Both sides accused each other of opening fire on border positions earlier in the...

