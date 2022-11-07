Read full article on original website
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
CNBC
Ukraine attacks Russian units in Kherson, saying Moscow didn't request a 'green corridor' for withdrawal
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia has suffered another self-inflicted blow to morale this week after it announced Wednesday that it will withdraw its troops from a significant part of the southern Kherson region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Ozarks First.com
US, Russia set to talk on resuming arms control inspections
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia will soon hold talks on resuming suspended nuclear arms control inspections that had been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and languished after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said Tuesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price said negotiations...
Ozarks First.com
Ukraine war’s environmental toll to take years to clean up
DEMYDIV, Ukraine (AP) — Olga Lehan’s home near the Irpin River was flooded when Ukraine destroyed a dam to prevent Russian forces from storming the capital of Kyiv just days into the wa r. Weeks later, the water from her tap turned brown from pollution. “It was not...
Dr. E.C. Beuck
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Ozarks First.com
Biden to meet China’s Xi on Monday for Taiwan, Russia talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet Monday with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, a face-to-face meeting that comes amid increasingly strained U.S.-China relations, the White House announced Thursday. It will be the first in-person meeting...
Ozarks First.com
Kenya to spend $37 million on sending forces to Congo
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s parliament has approved the deployment of nearly 1,000 troops for a new regional force in eastern Congo amid questions about the $37 million cost for the first six months of the mission. A parliament committee report says the money will be spent on...
Ozarks First.com
Biden says climate efforts ‘more urgent than ever’ at summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt” (AP) — President Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual international summit on climate change, urged world leaders to “double down” on their resolve to fight global warming, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reinforces the need to phase out fossil fuels. “We...
Ozarks First.com
Brazil’s da Silva forms mixed economics team for transition
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s transition added a team of economists Tuesday that includes at least two members likely to allay market worries about potential business and financial policies the incoming leftist leader might be considering. Investors look favorably on André Lara...
Ozarks First.com
VoteCast: Inflation top concern, but democracy a worry too
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just as Republicans had hoped, high inflation was the top consideration for voters in the midterm elections, AP VoteCast shows. But the survey reveals that a core issue for President Joe Biden, the survival of democracy, also weighed heavily on voters’ minds, as control of Congress — and a choice between sharply contrasting visions of America — hung in the balance.
Ozarks First.com
Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan’s gyms
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are banning women from using gyms in Afghanistan, an official in Kabul said Thursday, the religious group’s latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms since they took power more than a year ago. The Taliban overran the country last...
Ozarks First.com
American woman freed in Saudi Arabia, travel ban remains
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris...
Ozarks First.com
Japan, US hold joint arms drills amid China, N Korea worry
TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States began a major joint military exercise Thursday in southern Japan as the allies aim to step up readiness in the face of China’s increasing assertiveness and North Korea’s intensifying missile launches. The biennial “Keen Sword” drills kicked off at...
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. In a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city.” THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine on Friday, clearing the way for victorious Ukrainian forces to reclaim the country’s only Russian-held provincial capital that could act as a springboard for further advances into occupied territory.
Ozarks First.com
Soldier wounded amid heightened Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia ’s Defence Ministry reported Thursday that an Armenian soldier was wounded and in critical condition after being shot by Azerbaijani forces on the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Both sides accused each other of opening fire on border positions earlier in the...
