Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAPT
Water line break leads to low pressure in areas of Jackson, including JSU
JACKSON, Miss. — A water line break is causing low water pressure in areas of Jackson. City officials said Thursday that some areas of Jackson State University and parts of south and central Jackson are affected. JSU canceled its Veterans Day Program that was scheduled for Thursday as a result of low water pressure issues on campus.
WAPT
Jackson City Council hires contract workers for water treatment plants
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson city council members have hired contract workers to maintain operations at Jackson's water treatment plants. Councilmembers voted unanimously Thursday for Los Angeles, CA-based company, waterTALENT to operate, maintain and manage the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants, tanks and well facilities. According to...
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
Beloved holiday train is back on the tracks to delight families in 3 Mississippi cities this Christmas season
A beloved holiday tradition is back on the tracks for Mississippi residents this Christmas season. The first KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020 will return to three Mississippi cities this holiday. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out...
WAPT
Arsonist's streak included one of Mississippi's oldest Black Lutheran churches
JACKSON, Miss. — An alleged arsonist is in custody after allegedly going on a spree early Tuesday,setting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County sheriff's deputies...
WLBT
City, state saying little on water manager selection process
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More questions than answers Monday regarding the capital city and state’s separate efforts to bring on a water system operator for Jackson. Responses to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) request for qualifications and the city’s request for proposals to manage Jackson’s water system were due on November 7.
WLBT
Abandoned by his mother, hit by a car, a young bear finds home at Jackson Zoo
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bear that was abandoned by his mother and hit by a vehicle this summer has found a permanent home at the Jackson Zoological Park. Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved accepting the donation of the bear to the zoo, where he was taken for medical care after he was hit.
WAPT
Hinds County election officials tally votes after 21 precincts left uncounted Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. — Hinds County election officials were tallying results Wednesday after several precincts were left uncounted on election night. According to District 4 Election Commissioner Yvonne Robinson Horton, there were 21 precincts of the county's 108 precincts that were unaccounted for. That means, by definition, that some could be lost, some could still be in the machine, or some could still be en route to the courthouse.
WAPT
Turkey Drive 16 returns Nov. 17
JACKSON, Miss. — The holidays can be financially difficult for some families, so 16 WAPT is trying to help families have a happy Thanksgiving by hosting our annual Turkey Drive 16. The 16 WAPT News Team will be collecting turkey donations on Nov. 17 at the Kroger stores on...
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg signs engineer agreements for traffic study, bridge repair
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has signed agreements with Neel-Schaffer engineers to perform a traffic count on a section of North Washington Street and prepare a design and specifications for work on the Baldwin Ferry Road bridge over the Kansas City Southern Railroad tracks. The board approved both...
WAPT
Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn dies
JACKSON, Miss. — Barbara Dunn, who served as a Hinds County circuit clerk for 31 years, has died, according to her successor, Zack Wallace. Dunn retired in 2015 at age 77. She was first elected to the position in 1984 and was an employee of Hinds County for 34 years.
WLBT
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
WAPT
Capital City Lights looks to become Jackson holiday tradition
JACKSON, Miss. — Capital City Lights is returning to Jackson. This will be the second year for the collaborative holiday extravaganza, which is set for Dec. 2, with festivities beginning at 4 p.m. Nearly two dozen organizations are coming together to usher in the holiday season for the event,...
Jackson Mississippi arsonist sets 7 fires on election day
For anyone who thought things like this were a thing of the past, they are not. They live and breathe in the year of our lord in 2022. According to ABCNews, a man named Devin McLaurin (who sounds like a white man to us, but his race was not confirmed in this report) was arrested and charged with starting SEVEN fires at various locations around Jackson, Mississippi yesterday on election day. We refuse to believe that is a coincidence. Two of the fires were at churches and one was set on the Jackson State University campus at a baseball practice field.
Hinds County officials work to count election results
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Ballots in Hinds County were still being counted Wednesday evening after Tuesday’s midterm election. Election officials said a mix-up led to some votes not getting counted Tuesday night. However, all ballots have been accounted for. District 4 Election Commissioner Yvonne Robinson said Tuesday that 21 of the county’s 108 precincts […]
WAPT
Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeveshas released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water...
Vicksburg Post
GILMER’S GIFT: Vicksburg’s new Christmas tree a tribute to late community leader
The City of Vicksburg and the Vicksburg Main Street Program have erected a 45-foot tall Christmas tree in the middle of Washington Street Park for the community to enjoy — and the tree holds sentimental value for those who knew and loved one of the city’s late business leaders.
WLBT
Ballots from 21 Hinds Co. precincts unaccounted for as of Tuesday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ballots from a total of 21 Hinds County precincts are unaccounted for as of Tuesday night. This according to District 4 Election Commissioner Yvonne Horton. Officials were seen scrambling Tuesday as they worked to locate all the thumb drives that contain the ballots casted. They’re confident...
WLBT
Lumumba pleads for president’s help as state emergency over water winds down
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is pleading for federal help for Jackson’s beleaguered water system, just days before the state’s emergency declaration is set to expire. In a November 3 letter to President Joe Biden, the mayor implored him for help, citing Gov. Tate...
WLBT
JPD car crashes after pursuit, believed to be stolen
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson police car crashed on West Woodrow Wilson Avenue after a police pursuit. 3 On Your Side is working to confirm if it was stolen. The police cruiser crashed near the intersection of Bailey Avenue by the McDonald’s. The car suffered damage on the passenger side.
Comments / 2