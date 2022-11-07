ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox9.com

Minnesota law gives veterans a chance to avoid convictions

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - When Berlynn Fleury left the Marines in 2011, all the structure in her life the Corps provided suddenly disappeared. "For me, getting out of the military was pretty traumatic," recalled Fleury. "I have an honorable discharge, but I experienced military sexual trauma and I didn’t deal with that well."
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Some St. Paul high schoolers get overdose response training after classmate's death

ST. PAUL, Minn. –  Opioid overdoses are truly impacting the younger generation.The use of synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, is claiming the lives of kids in high school.Students at St. Paul's High School for Recording Arts are taking life-saving matters into their own hands, by learning how to give a life saving dose of naloxone to counteract an overdose.For senior Ryah Davis, the loss of a classmate made her retreat and lean on her music for healing."It kind of hit everyone in the softest spot that they have when he passed away," Davis said.She is not alone. Others are also hurting...
SAINT PAUL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Minnesota Law Can Help Minnesota Veterans Who Commit Low-Level Crimes

Veterans day is coming up, and not all veterans handle being out of the military the same way. Often times those who have left the service struggle with the life that follows. Sometimes that struggle is short-lived other times their tours of duty bring them home with emotional baggage. A recent Minnesota law offers assistance to those veterans who find themselves on the wrong side of the law, for committing what's considered 'low-level' crimes.
MINNESOTA STATE
stthomas.edu

In Our Prayers: Father Ian Ker

Please remember in your prayers Father Ian Ker, who passed away on Nov. 5. Ker was 80 years old. Ker was the leading authority on the life and work of St. John Henry Cardinal Newman. Mass will be offered for the repose of his soul at the 5:05 p.m. Mass at Sitzmann on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Gov. Walz announces funding to help new farmers purchase land

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Thursday a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm. According to the announcement, the grant program will be managed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and will offer dollar-for-dollar matching up to $15,000 for qualified small farmers to purchase farmland.
MINNESOTA STATE
stthomas.edu

Priests for Today: Connecting With the Elderly

Brushing up on Johnny Cash may not sound like standard seminarian training, but that’s exactly what Nick Vance found himself doing this past summer. As part of formation at The Saint Paul Seminary, he served at the Holy Family Residence – a Catholic eldercare facility run by the Little Sisters of the Poor in downtown St. Paul – where live music hadn’t been performed since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
KARE 11

DFL 'trifecta' may open door for legalized marijuana in Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — For years, in Minnesota's divided legislature, the DFL-led House passed recreational marijuana legalization measures that would fail to receive hearings in the Republican-led Senate. The results of this week's election, however, has changed the equation, now that the DFL controls the House, Senate and governor's...
MINNESOTA STATE
Essence

Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate

Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022

Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hot967.fm

Feds: 31 Kids Found Working Overnight On Meat Plant “Kill Floors”

(Washington, DC) — Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska. Investigators said they found child workers also at two plants in Minnesota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
MinnPost

Minnesota nonprofit allegedly tied to food aid fraud drops lawsuit against state

For MPR News, Matt Sepic writes, “A St. Paul nonprofit allegedly tied to a major food aid fraud scheme dropped its lawsuit against the state Wednesday. Partners in Quality Care had filed the suit in early September, alleging that the Minnesota Department of Education improperly cut off federal child nutrition program funding. MDE stopped sending payments in January to Partners in Quality Care, also known as Partners in Nutrition, after the FBI searched two dozen homes and businesses connected to a similar organization, Feeding our Future. Federal prosecutors later charged 50 people with stealing $250 million in hunger relief funds from two U.S. Department of Agriculture food programs that MDE manages on the state level.”
MINNESOTA STATE

