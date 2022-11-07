Social media rips into Stanford after blowout loss to Washington State

The Cardinal suffered yet another embarrassing loss over the weekend

This past weekend Stanford took on a Washington State team that they honestly should have matchup up fairly well against.

The Cougars don't rely on the run game all that much, and are one of the least efficient running teams in the country at that. Stanford's defense struggles with stopping the run, but surely that shouldn't have been an issue against this Washington State team right? Right?

Nope, the Cardinal lost four defensive starters on the first drive of the game, and pair that with an offense that was starting a reserve safety at running back and that is the perfect recipe for a blowout loss. Stanford would go on to lose 52-14 in front of an empty stadium, bringing their record to 3-6, and while the fan base and the rest of the college football world went ballistic on social media.

Let's take a look at some of social media's best reactions to Stanford's loss!