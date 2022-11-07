ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Suspect in 2 Olathe bank robberies arrested after police chase

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OwH41_0j24E7r200

OLATHE, Kan. — The FBI is investigating after a man is accused of robbing one Olathe bank branch and trying to rob a second location less than a mile away.

The two robberies happened at a U.S. Bank location near 119th and Black Bob Road and a Bank Midwest branch in the same area.

The two crimes took place around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Gates Bar-B-Q location temporarily closed by KC health inspectors

Olathe Police and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers said they chased the suspect as he left one of the bank locations.

The chase ended up on Old 56 Highway between Parker and Robinson in Olathe, where the Kansas Highway Patrol said a trooper preformed a maneuver and stopped the suspect.

Troopers took the suspect into custody.

