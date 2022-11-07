Read full article on original website
Officials identify man whose body was found dismembered behind Mississippi house
WLBT
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
Dog in Mississippi reportedly found carrying human arm, rest of body except head found
Police find decapitated body after dog seen carrying severed arm
UMMC employee assaulted, carjacked in stadium parking lot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) police are investigating an assault and carjacking incident that occurred Tuesday evening. Police said the UMMC employee was physically assaulted in Stadium Parking Lot B as they were about to enter their vehicle after leaving work. According to police, the male suspect demanded a ride […]
WLBT
Suspect arrested after UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ has car stolen
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect in the assault and carjacking incident that took place at the University of Mississippi Medical Center was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The UMMC employee was physically assaulted Tuesday evening and had their car stolen while they were leaving work. According to UMMC, the suspect, Frank...
WAPT
Detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center back in custody
JACKSON, Miss. — Preston Hart, who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center earlier this week, is back in custody. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Hart, 29, was captured at a north Jackson apartment complex Thursday morning by Hinds County Sheriff's Office deputies with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
WKRG
Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
Two detained — including juvenile — in active shooter threat on Mississippi high school
Two people have been detained, including one juvenile, after authorities learned of active shooter threat Wednesday evening. Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett posted about the incident on social media Thursday morning. Shortly after 10 p.m., the office began receiving multiple calls referencing an active shooter threat posted on social media...
WLBT
Pet owner claims Rankin Co. Animal Control euthanized her dog by accident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Every time I think about it too much, I cry about it. Because I don’t know where she is. She doesn’t know what happened to me just like I don’t know what happened to her.”. Constance Marrow says her family is one...
Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Who Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested
A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday for multiple fires he allegedly set around Jackson. The post Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Who Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
WLBT
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
WLBT
Suspect identified after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into...
Officials: Decapitated body parts found in abandoned Mississippi house. Head of victim still missing as authorities investigate.
Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
WLBT
Escapee from Raymond Detention Center last seen near Seven Springs Road
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings. The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He was last seen in the Raymond area near Seven Springs Road, and has apparently discarded his red prison jumpsuit, Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a social media post.
vicksburgnews.com
Dog found carrying human arm, dismembered body located after
WLBT
Abandoned by his mother, hit by a car, a young bear finds home at Jackson Zoo
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bear that was abandoned by his mother and hit by a vehicle this summer has found a permanent home at the Jackson Zoological Park. Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved accepting the donation of the bear to the zoo, where he was taken for medical care after he was hit.
Vicksburg hotel clerk shot during robbery
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A front desk clerk at a Vicksburg hotel was shot during an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton Street around 3:00 a.m. in reference to a robbery and shooting. Investigators said the clerk was shot during the incident, and an unknown […]
kicks96news.com
Child Struck by Vehicle this Morning in Carthage
A young child was struck by a vehicle on Red Dog Road this morning. The incident happened just before 7 am when the child was being let out of a vehicle where they would normally get on the school bus. It was reported that the youngster ran around behind the...
