Police in Mississippi's capital city found a decapitated body after receiving reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm, authorities said Monday. The body was discovered Saturday in Jackson in an abandoned house in the woods, Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release. The body's arm was recovered on a street near the abandoned house but the head hadn't been located as of Monday morning, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart told WAPT-TV. The victim appeared to be male, the coroner said.

JACKSON, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO