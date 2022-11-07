ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

CBS News

Police find decapitated body after dog seen carrying severed arm

Police in Mississippi's capital city found a decapitated body after receiving reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm, authorities said Monday. The body was discovered Saturday in Jackson in an abandoned house in the woods, Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release. The body's arm was recovered on a street near the abandoned house but the head hadn't been located as of Monday morning, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart told WAPT-TV. The victim appeared to be male, the coroner said.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

UMMC employee assaulted, carjacked in stadium parking lot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) police are investigating an assault and carjacking incident that occurred Tuesday evening. Police said the UMMC employee was physically assaulted in Stadium Parking Lot B as they were about to enter their vehicle after leaving work. According to police, the male suspect demanded a ride […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center back in custody

JACKSON, Miss. — Preston Hart, who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center earlier this week, is back in custody. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Hart, 29, was captured at a north Jackson apartment complex Thursday morning by Hinds County Sheriff's Office deputies with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
RAYMOND, MS
WKRG

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

WLBT

Suspect identified after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

vicksburgnews.com

WJTV 12

Vicksburg hotel clerk shot during robbery

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A front desk clerk at a Vicksburg hotel was shot during an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton Street around 3:00 a.m. in reference to a robbery and shooting. Investigators said the clerk was shot during the incident, and an unknown […]
VICKSBURG, MS
kicks96news.com

Child Struck by Vehicle this Morning in Carthage

A young child was struck by a vehicle on Red Dog Road this morning. The incident happened just before 7 am when the child was being let out of a vehicle where they would normally get on the school bus. It was reported that the youngster ran around behind the...
CARTHAGE, MS

