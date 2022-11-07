Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Phoenix Events
With the holidays quickly approaching, many of the weekends over the next few months will be packed with travel, family, and festivities. But for the few calm days in between, Phoenix has plenty of food and drink events to celebrate close to home. So if this weekend feels like the calm before the holiday storm, here are five events to make the most of it.
scottsdale.org
Sicilian Butcher set to slice into new markets
When Joey Maggiore opened the first location of The Sicilian Butcher in 2017 off Tatum Boulevard and Greenway Road in Scottsdale, his wanted to pay homage to the restaurants his Sicily-born father ran to raise his family. “This is my family heritage,” Joey said. “My father was born and raised...
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
phoenixmag.com
3 Terrific Sushi Spots in Central Phoenix
Enjoy top-tier Japanese cuisine at these three standout spots. Chef Gustavo Muñoz brings a Latin vibe to this hip fusion sushi spot in the warehouse district, where you can expect to find ceviche, scallop aguachile and tiradito alongside florid sushi rolls made with striking ingredients and Japanese standards gone fancy.
It Takes Nearly A Day To Explore This Massive Arizona Grocery Store
The grocery store has specialty items, gourmet foods, and an in-house restaurant.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
techaiapp.com
30+ Scottsdale Christmas Activities & Holiday Events (2022)
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best Places For Black Friday Shopping
Holidu ranked the top 10 cities for Black Friday shopping.
This Arizona City Is Among The Most Festive Cities In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
fb101.com
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa Celebrates Grand Reopening of The Scotch Library with New ‘Master of Scotch,’ Guy Sporbert
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa today announced its Senior Scotch Ambassador, Guy Sporbert has been certified as a Master of Scotch, a world-leading scotch expert, by the Council of Whiskey Masters. Sporbert is Arizona’s first and only Master of Scotch and has served as a Senior Scotch Ambassador for nine years at The Westin Kierland Resort’s Scotch Library in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
ABC 15 News
2022 Veterans Day deals around the Valley
PHOENIX — Veterans Day is this Friday! To celebrate U.S. Military veterans and thank them for their service, restaurants and retailers are offering free meals and discount deals. To make the most of the discounts and sales, remember to bring a valid military ID!. Denny’s. DEAL: Free Grand...
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!
Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
azbex.com
Residential Developer Buys 41 Acres in North Phoenix
Garden Deer Valley LLC (Garden Communities) has won an Arizona State Land Department auction for 40.87 acres at the NEC of Tatum Blvd. and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix, across from Desert Ridge Marketplace. The company was the only bidder and won the auction with a minimum bid of...
frontdoorsmedia.com
Sandwiches Like No Other
There are a lot of sandwich shops across the Valley, but Zookz offers sandwiches that are truly unique. That’s because owner Carole Meyer spent years creating her own custom sandwich maker inspired by her grandmother, resulting in round panini-style sandwiches with crimped edges that resemble flying saucers. Meyer grew...
AZFamily
Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
AZFamily
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
Phoenix New Times
Chompie's Bakery and Deli in Tempe Has Closed After 25 Years
The Tempe location of Chompie's Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery, located on University Drive east of Rural Road, closed after service on Monday, November 7. The restaurant was part of the chain that operates "Arizona's New York Deli" in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Glendale. Chompie's was opened by the Borenstein family,...
