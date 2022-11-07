Read full article on original website
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
fox26houston.com
Live Texas 2022 Midterm Election Results
TEXAS - It's election day and live election results are rolling in.
fox26houston.com
Texas election results: Governor, lt. gov., attorney general, other statewide offices
Republicans have retained control of state leadership in Texas after sweeping the statewide seats in the midterm election. Several state leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, won re-election in the state that hasn’t seen a Democrat win a statewide office since 1994. Here are the results of the Nov. 8...
fox26houston.com
VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy...
fox26houston.com
Tropical Storm Nicole pummels Florida residents
Tropical Storm Nicole floods the state of Florida, knocks out power for residents, and collapses buildings that were already damaged by Hurricane Ian weeks earlier. FOX Weather correspondent Nicole Valdes has more with the story.
fox26houston.com
Abbott wins re-election for Texas governor, defeating O'Rourke: FOX News, AP projects
AUSTIN, Texas - AP and FOX News Decision Desk project Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to be re-elected for a third term in Texas, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Abbott was first elected in 2014 to the position that Republicans have held in the state since 1995. He rallied his...
fox26houston.com
Dan Patrick re-elected for third term as Texas Lt. Governor, defeating Mike Collier
AUSTIN, Texas - Republican Dan Patrick has been reelected to another term as Texas lieutenant governor. Patrick defeated Democrat Mike Collier for the second consecutive election cycle. This will be Patrick's third term, he has served as lieutenant governor since Jan 20, 2015. Going into election day, polls showed Patrick...
fox26houston.com
Nicole expected to make landfall as hurricane in Florida, bringing heavy rain, possible tornadoes
HOUSTON - It may be November and the last few weeks of the 2022 hurricane season, but the tropics remain active with a rare November hurricane landfall expected in Florida late Wednesday night. Nicole officially made it to hurricane status with winds increasing to 75 MPH Wednesday evening. Nicole will...
fox26houston.com
Warm, temps in the 70s Thursday evening as cold front approaches
Big changes are right around the corner for all of SE Texas as a strong cold front races into the state. Enjoy our last mild night for awhile with lows in the 60s. Look for patchy fog and a few showers Veterans Day morning with showers and storms increasing for the second half of the day. There's even a low category 1 risk out of 5 for an isolated severe storm Friday with a brief damaging wind gust the main threat along with some hail. Best chance for storms will be from around 2-8 pm. Showers fade early Saturday just as chilly air enters. We'll start off in the 40s and 50s Saturday and only climb to near 60. with the gusty north breeze, it will feel even colder than that. 30s and 40s are likely early Sunday so prepare to bundle up! Another decent round of rain is expected by Monday. Nicole has now weakened to a Tropical Storm with winds of 45 mph on the west coast of Florida and is expected to weaken to a Tropical Depression tonight as it moves inland into southern Georgia.
fox26houston.com
2022 Texas Midterm Results: Lina Hidalgo retains seat as Harris County Judge, defeating Mealer
HOUSTON - The people have spoken and incumbent Lina Hidalgo will keep her seat as Harris County judge. Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying, "While we did not accomplish our goal of changing leadership in Harris County, we were successful in elevating the profile of critical issues like the need to appropriately resource our law enforcement and criminal justice system as well as the desire to eliminate corruption and increase transparency in local government."
fox26houston.com
Ken Paxton re-elected Attorney General of Texas, defeating Rochelle Garza
Texas - Republican Ken Paxton has been re-elected as Attorney General of Texas. Paxton beat Democrat Rochelle Garza who had been able to keep the race close. Many believed Paxton to be vulnerable due to legal and personal issues. But Paxton proved them wrong just like when he beat George P. Bush to win his party’s nomination in a landslide.
fox26houston.com
Harris County provisional votes cast after 7 p.m. won't be counted, Texas Supreme Court says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday night ordered Harris County election officials to separate out ballots cast during an extra hour of voting that had been granted by a lower court. That lower court ordered that the state's most populous county extend voting hours until 8...
fox26houston.com
PUC Commissioners meet on how to improve the power grid
Public Utility Commissioners of Texas discussed three proposals that would improve the state's power grid after the blackouts that happened during the deadly Winter Storm Uri. FOX 26's Natalie Hee reports more on the story.
fox26houston.com
PUC Commissioners meet to discuss new proposal to improve power grid reliability
HOUSTON - A proposal that would've increased the price of your power bill each month has been set aside, for now. This comes after the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which oversees ERCOT, met Thursday morning to discuss three proposals that would improve the state's power grid. After three hours...
fox26houston.com
Wednesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade
We get a few more warm days before we are reminded that Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Temperatures will soar to near 80 Thursday and Friday before crashing about 20 degrees for your weekend plans! Warm and mainly dry weather is expected for Thursday. But a cold front will bring in a decent shot for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for Friday PM through early Saturday. Severe weather is not expected but plan on some heavy downpours Friday evening. Chilly air rolls in for the weekend with highs only near 60 and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall overnight in Florida north of West Palm Beach as a Category 1 hurricane.
