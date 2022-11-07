ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy...
Tropical Storm Nicole pummels Florida residents

Tropical Storm Nicole floods the state of Florida, knocks out power for residents, and collapses buildings that were already damaged by Hurricane Ian weeks earlier. FOX Weather correspondent Nicole Valdes has more with the story.
Warm, temps in the 70s Thursday evening as cold front approaches

Big changes are right around the corner for all of SE Texas as a strong cold front races into the state. Enjoy our last mild night for awhile with lows in the 60s. Look for patchy fog and a few showers Veterans Day morning with showers and storms increasing for the second half of the day. There's even a low category 1 risk out of 5 for an isolated severe storm Friday with a brief damaging wind gust the main threat along with some hail. Best chance for storms will be from around 2-8 pm. Showers fade early Saturday just as chilly air enters. We'll start off in the 40s and 50s Saturday and only climb to near 60. with the gusty north breeze, it will feel even colder than that. 30s and 40s are likely early Sunday so prepare to bundle up! Another decent round of rain is expected by Monday. Nicole has now weakened to a Tropical Storm with winds of 45 mph on the west coast of Florida and is expected to weaken to a Tropical Depression tonight as it moves inland into southern Georgia.
2022 Texas Midterm Results: Lina Hidalgo retains seat as Harris County Judge, defeating Mealer

HOUSTON - The people have spoken and incumbent Lina Hidalgo will keep her seat as Harris County judge. Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying, "While we did not accomplish our goal of changing leadership in Harris County, we were successful in elevating the profile of critical issues like the need to appropriately resource our law enforcement and criminal justice system as well as the desire to eliminate corruption and increase transparency in local government."
Ken Paxton re-elected Attorney General of Texas, defeating Rochelle Garza

Texas - Republican Ken Paxton has been re-elected as Attorney General of Texas. Paxton beat Democrat Rochelle Garza who had been able to keep the race close. Many believed Paxton to be vulnerable due to legal and personal issues. But Paxton proved them wrong just like when he beat George P. Bush to win his party’s nomination in a landslide.
PUC Commissioners meet on how to improve the power grid

Public Utility Commissioners of Texas discussed three proposals that would improve the state's power grid after the blackouts that happened during the deadly Winter Storm Uri. FOX 26's Natalie Hee reports more on the story.
Wednesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade

We get a few more warm days before we are reminded that Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Temperatures will soar to near 80 Thursday and Friday before crashing about 20 degrees for your weekend plans! Warm and mainly dry weather is expected for Thursday. But a cold front will bring in a decent shot for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for Friday PM through early Saturday. Severe weather is not expected but plan on some heavy downpours Friday evening. Chilly air rolls in for the weekend with highs only near 60 and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall overnight in Florida north of West Palm Beach as a Category 1 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE

