Nancy Pelosi has suggested those in power must "throw a punch for the children" amid the climate crisis.The US House speaker joined a discussion on how America and its allies can bolster climate action and change the trajectory of global warming at Cop27 on Thursday (10 November)."When you're in the arena, you are no longer a spectator," Ms Pelosi said, quoting Theodore Roosevelt."I'll take it to the next step, when you're in the arena, you have to take a punch... You also have to be ready to throw a punch for the children."

1 DAY AGO