deltadailynews.com
City of Greenville Veterans Day Trash Schedule
Mayor Simmons announces the garbage and trash pick-up schedule for the Veterans Day Holiday. The City of Greenville will be closed Friday, November 11th in observance of the Veterans Day. Holiday. Monday,Tuesday, and Wednesday’s garbage/trash routes were picked up on their regularly scheduled days. Thursday and Friday’s routes will...
Delta State Announces New Scholarship
The Delta State University Foundation has announced the establishment of the Mark Houston Scholarship Award in Accounting in support of students in Delta State’s Division of Accountancy, Computer Information Systems and Finance. Mark Houston was a 1982 graduate of Delta State, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accountancy...
