Age 81 of South Haven, formerly of Burnsville, passed away suddenly November 5th after suffering a heart attack while hunting. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 16th from 4 to 6 PM at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale. Further visitation 1 hour prior to services at the church on November 17th. Funeral services for Clinton Olson will be held on Thursday, November 17th at 11 AM at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Annandale. Burial will follow at the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Annandale. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.

SOUTH HAVEN, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO