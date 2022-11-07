ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

Kenny Converse

Age 57 of New Germany, passed away November 9th. A Celebration of Life for Kenny Converse will be held Friday, November 25th at 1 PM at the Delano American Legion. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
NEW GERMANY, MN
Morris “Morrie” Pribyl

Age 73 of Buffalo, passed away November 6th at his home. Visitation will be held on Friday, two hours prior to the services at the church. Memorial Services for Morrie Pribyl will be held Friday, November 11th at 11 AM at the Zion Lutheran Church of Annandale. A reception will follow the service. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
BUFFALO, MN
Marie Louise Lewis

Age 83 of Albertville, passed away November 6th at the Guardian Angels On the Lake in Elk River. Visitation will be held on Friday, one hour prior to the Mass at the church. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Marie Lewis will be held Friday, November 11th at 11 AM at the St. Michael Catholic Church of St. Michael. A private burial for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
Clinton M. Olson

Age 81 of South Haven, formerly of Burnsville, passed away suddenly November 5th after suffering a heart attack while hunting. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 16th from 4 to 6 PM at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale. Further visitation 1 hour prior to services at the church on November 17th. Funeral services for Clinton Olson will be held on Thursday, November 17th at 11 AM at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Annandale. Burial will follow at the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Annandale. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
SOUTH HAVEN, MN
Veterans Day Observances Today

Today is Veterans Day 2022. Many veteran’s service organizations in communities throughout Wright County will host either official programs with featured speakers, or a dinner honoring and thanking veterans and their families, or both. Details on many of the special ceremonies and other activities honoring veterans may be found...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
2022 Class AA State High School Football Preview

2022 Record: 10-0 How they got here: Defeated Goodhue 51,14, and Caledonia 10-8. The Gophers won the game on a late 20 yard FG. Key Players: Sam Backer(244 rushing yards pg), Cole Johnson(16 yards per catch), Carter Daniels(8 tackles per game) Quarterfinal Opponent: Blue [email protected] Mayo, Thursday night, 7...
MINNESOTA STATE
Buffalo Mayor Teri Lachermeier Looks to Future of City After Being Re-Elected

Buffalo Mayor Teri Lachermeier says she’s looking forward to continuing to serve the citizens of the city after winning re-election in a close race this week. Lachermeier and challenger Jeremiah Patrick were deadlocked with identical vote totals at one point as results were being tabulated. She pulled away to win by roughly 400 votes after the final Buffalo precincts reported their totals.
BUFFALO, MN

