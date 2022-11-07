Read full article on original website
Kenny Converse
Age 57 of New Germany, passed away November 9th. A Celebration of Life for Kenny Converse will be held Friday, November 25th at 1 PM at the Delano American Legion. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
Morris “Morrie” Pribyl
Age 73 of Buffalo, passed away November 6th at his home. Visitation will be held on Friday, two hours prior to the services at the church. Memorial Services for Morrie Pribyl will be held Friday, November 11th at 11 AM at the Zion Lutheran Church of Annandale. A reception will follow the service. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Marie Louise Lewis
Age 83 of Albertville, passed away November 6th at the Guardian Angels On the Lake in Elk River. Visitation will be held on Friday, one hour prior to the Mass at the church. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Marie Lewis will be held Friday, November 11th at 11 AM at the St. Michael Catholic Church of St. Michael. A private burial for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Clinton M. Olson
Age 81 of South Haven, formerly of Burnsville, passed away suddenly November 5th after suffering a heart attack while hunting. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 16th from 4 to 6 PM at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale. Further visitation 1 hour prior to services at the church on November 17th. Funeral services for Clinton Olson will be held on Thursday, November 17th at 11 AM at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Annandale. Burial will follow at the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Annandale. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Veterans Day Observances Today
Today is Veterans Day 2022. Many veteran’s service organizations in communities throughout Wright County will host either official programs with featured speakers, or a dinner honoring and thanking veterans and their families, or both. Details on many of the special ceremonies and other activities honoring veterans may be found...
Jackson County Central ends Howard Lake WW Cinderella Season. Cards advance in state volleyball.
Thursday night at a very windy and cold St. Anthony Village High School, the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Lakers looked to keep their storybook season alive against Jackson County Central in the Class AA State Football Quarterfinals, but the clock struck midnight as the Huskies rolled past the Lakers 27-0. After a...
2022 Class AA State High School Football Preview
2022 Record: 10-0 How they got here: Defeated Goodhue 51,14, and Caledonia 10-8. The Gophers won the game on a late 20 yard FG. Key Players: Sam Backer(244 rushing yards pg), Cole Johnson(16 yards per catch), Carter Daniels(8 tackles per game) Quarterfinal Opponent: Blue [email protected] Mayo, Thursday night, 7...
Wright County Truck Driver Involved in Semi vs. SUV Crash in Mille Lacs County
A local man was involved in a semi vs. SUV crash this week in the community of Princeton. The State Patrol reports that Wednesday at around 3:30 PM, a semi was westbound on Highway 95 at the 169 interchange when an SUV crossed through the intersection off the southbound ramp of the freeway and collided with the truck.
Buffalo Mayor Teri Lachermeier Looks to Future of City After Being Re-Elected
Buffalo Mayor Teri Lachermeier says she’s looking forward to continuing to serve the citizens of the city after winning re-election in a close race this week. Lachermeier and challenger Jeremiah Patrick were deadlocked with identical vote totals at one point as results were being tabulated. She pulled away to win by roughly 400 votes after the final Buffalo precincts reported their totals.
