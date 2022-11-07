ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Speedway Digest

Logan Clark Partners with The Hogan Group for 2023 For Dominion Raceway Championship

Logan Clark announced today that The Hogan Group has partnered with his team as a primary sponsor at Dominion Raceway in 2023. Clark recently signed with R&S Race Cars and will be competing full-time in the No. 15 Toyota Camry including select races at South Boston Speedway, select CARS Tour races, and contending for a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track championship at Dominion Raceway.
RICHMOND, VA
Speedway Digest

Motocross Is One of the Oldest Motorcycling Sports Featured

The history of motorcycling, as we have already established, dates back almost to the very invention of the motorbike, i.e. from 1885. The emergence of such a popular discipline to this day as motocross is almost inextricably linked to it, as it became one of the first official disciplines, which, moreover, even managed to spawn a number of other spectator disciplines. Motocross is also reminiscent of a so-called in Poland “kasyno internetowe na pieniadze”, as the thrill and the risk involved will be there for you to enjoy, as well as to watch.
Speedway Digest

Ambetter Health, AMS launch Chase Elliott® ticket packages for March NASCAR weekend

Ambetter Health, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Chase Elliott® are teaming up to offer great experiences for fans at the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19. To celebrate Elliott’s first NASCAR win at his home track earlier this year, ticket packages featuring exclusive opportunities to meet the Dawsonville, Ga., native at AMS are now available. Each package also includes swag from Ambetter Health, a ticket to the 2023 Ambetter Health 400, and a donation to the Chase Elliott Foundation.
DAWSONVILLE, GA
Speedway Digest

Front Row Motorsports Ends Another Historical Season

In another year of “firsts”, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will celebrate its first NASCAR championship during Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tenn. from November 30 through December 1. Zane Smith and the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team secured FRM’s first championship by winning last week’s race at the Phoenix Raceway.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

