Logan Clark Partners with The Hogan Group for 2023 For Dominion Raceway Championship
Logan Clark announced today that The Hogan Group has partnered with his team as a primary sponsor at Dominion Raceway in 2023. Clark recently signed with R&S Race Cars and will be competing full-time in the No. 15 Toyota Camry including select races at South Boston Speedway, select CARS Tour races, and contending for a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track championship at Dominion Raceway.
Motocross Is One of the Oldest Motorcycling Sports Featured
The history of motorcycling, as we have already established, dates back almost to the very invention of the motorbike, i.e. from 1885. The emergence of such a popular discipline to this day as motocross is almost inextricably linked to it, as it became one of the first official disciplines, which, moreover, even managed to spawn a number of other spectator disciplines. Motocross is also reminiscent of a so-called in Poland “kasyno internetowe na pieniadze”, as the thrill and the risk involved will be there for you to enjoy, as well as to watch.
Grant Reaches the Mountain-TOPP: 2022 USAC Sprint Car Season in Review
There was a time when Justin Grant nearly walked away from the sport. Without a full-time sprint car ride and twin children on the way in 2016, Grant envisioned a life away from the track and leaving his racing dreams in the rearview mirror. That’s when a voice from within...
Veteran Crew Chief Brian Pattie to Lead No. 51 Team in 2023
Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that veteran crew chief Brian Pattie will join the organization and will be atop the pit box for the No. 51 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series beginning in 2023. Pattie has spent the last 14 season atop the pit box in the...
The Bakersfield Sound Roars with USAC Midgets at Tuesday’s November Classic
For the past two years, Buddy Kofoid has made an annual imperative statement during the November Classic at California’s Bakersfield Speedway. In 2020, his pursuit required some late-race heroics and, in 2021, he made his way up front by the midway point. This coming Tuesday night, November 15, the...
Ambetter Health, AMS launch Chase Elliott® ticket packages for March NASCAR weekend
Ambetter Health, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Chase Elliott® are teaming up to offer great experiences for fans at the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19. To celebrate Elliott’s first NASCAR win at his home track earlier this year, ticket packages featuring exclusive opportunities to meet the Dawsonville, Ga., native at AMS are now available. Each package also includes swag from Ambetter Health, a ticket to the 2023 Ambetter Health 400, and a donation to the Chase Elliott Foundation.
Mike Kelley Named Crew Chief for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at JTG Daugherty Racing
Mike Kelley slides into a familiar role as crew chief of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. After three seasons, crew chief Brian Pattie is departing the racing organization with Kelley picking up where Pattie’s leaving off. “We...
Impressive Rookies Make Their Mark at South Boston Speedway
It was an impressive group of rookie drivers that competed for championships and post-season honors at South Boston Speedway in 2022, many of whom compiled statistics veteran drivers would have liked to have posted. Parker Eatmon of Wilson, North Carolina (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car...
Front Row Motorsports Ends Another Historical Season
In another year of “firsts”, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will celebrate its first NASCAR championship during Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tenn. from November 30 through December 1. Zane Smith and the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team secured FRM’s first championship by winning last week’s race at the Phoenix Raceway.
Speedway Digest
