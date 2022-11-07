Read full article on original website
Closed for Veterans Day
In observance of Veterans Day, the office of the Mount Vernon Grapevine will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022. To our veterans, we thank you, not only for your service but also for the many ways that you continue to serve your country and your communities. We will resume our regular office hours on Monday, November 14th.
Park Winterization
The City of Mount Vernon Parks Department will begin winterizing City parks on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The water to the restrooms and drinking fountains at City parks will be turned off due to the freezing temperatures forecast. It is necessary to turn off the water and winterize the restrooms and drinking fountains in order to prevent water from freezing in the pipes.
Governor DeWine Announces New Employment Services for Veterans and Military Spouses
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder today announced two new services for veterans and military spouses on OhioMeansJobs.com. Veterans registered on the website are now prompted to complete a brief questionnaire asking if they would like to receive...
James Mahan Appointed Council Person for First Ward
Will fulfill seat vacated by Josh Kirby, who resigned for health reasons. MOUNT VERNON, November 10, 2022 – James Mahan has been appointed to represent the First Ward on the Mount Vernon City Council. He will fulfill the unexpired term of Josh Kirby, who resigned Oct. 20, 2022 for health reasons, after beginning his time on Council on Jan. 1, 2022. The term expires on Dec. 31, 2023.
Ohio’s Deer Gun Hunting Seasons Begin in November
A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18. “Hunting deer in Ohio is a popular and cherished activity that has been enjoyed for generations,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio’s gun seasons are an excellent opportunity to harvest venison with friends and family, creating a fun fall tradition.”
Ditch the Dishes, Get Outside, and Enjoy Thanksgiving Weekend at Ohio State Park Lodges
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Skip the prep, the cooking, and the dishes and circle a new table for Thanksgiving this year. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is inviting everyone to start a new tradition on the Nov. 24 holiday by eating at one of our Ohio State Park Lodges.
Sherwin-Williams Store Associate Position Available
Here, we believe there’s not one path to success, we believe in careers that grow with you. Whoever you are or wherever you come from in the world, there’s a place for you at Sherwin-Williams. We provide you with the opportunity to explore your curiosity and drive us forward. We’ll give you the space to share your strengths and we want you to show us what you can do. You can innovate, grow, and discover in a place where you can thrive and Let Your Colors Show!
