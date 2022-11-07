Read full article on original website
krwc1360.com
2022 Class AA State High School Football Preview
2022 Record: 10-0 How they got here: Defeated Goodhue 51,14, and Caledonia 10-8. The Gophers won the game on a late 20 yard FG. Key Players: Sam Backer(244 rushing yards pg), Cole Johnson(16 yards per catch), Carter Daniels(8 tackles per game) Quarterfinal Opponent: Blue [email protected] Mayo, Thursday night, 7...
krwc1360.com
Jackson County Central ends Howard Lake WW Cinderella Season. Cards advance in state volleyball.
Thursday night at a very windy and cold St. Anthony Village High School, the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Lakers looked to keep their storybook season alive against Jackson County Central in the Class AA State Football Quarterfinals, but the clock struck midnight as the Huskies rolled past the Lakers 27-0. After a...
krwc1360.com
Marie Louise Lewis
Age 83 of Albertville, passed away November 6th at the Guardian Angels On the Lake in Elk River. Visitation will be held on Friday, one hour prior to the Mass at the church. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Marie Lewis will be held Friday, November 11th at 11 AM at the St. Michael Catholic Church of St. Michael. A private burial for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
krwc1360.com
Kenny Converse
Age 57 of New Germany, passed away November 9th. A Celebration of Life for Kenny Converse will be held Friday, November 25th at 1 PM at the Delano American Legion. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
gophersports.com
Gophers Ink Seven on Signing Day
MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter announced the addition of seven new Golden Gophers for the 2024 season Wednesday afternoon with the signing of National Letters of Intent. Joining Minnesota are Cameron Grayson (Noblesville, Ind.), Lucy Hooper (Valley Center, Kan.), Brooklyn Jones (Ramsey, Minn.), Lacie Lilyquist (Hudson, Wis.),...
Epic Night Tubing w/ Synchronized Lights and Music in Minnesota
Make this winter one to never forget by checking out this epic night tubing in Minnesota. I've seen pictures but I've never been. I'm thinking this might be the year I need to go. I know I'm an adult but this looks too fun to pass up on!. Powder Ridge...
krwc1360.com
Wright County Truck Driver Involved in Semi vs. SUV Crash in Mille Lacs County
A local man was involved in a semi vs. SUV crash this week in the community of Princeton. The State Patrol reports that Wednesday at around 3:30 PM, a semi was westbound on Highway 95 at the 169 interchange when an SUV crossed through the intersection off the southbound ramp of the freeway and collided with the truck.
fox9.com
Gophers sign top recruits Dennis Evans, Cam Christie to 2023 class
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota men’s basketball program signed its best class in several years on Wednesday, adding Cam Christie and Dennis Evans to the 2023 class. Ben Johnson, in his second season as a head coach, announced that he also added Erick Reader as a preferred walk-on,...
Man Drowns in Central Minnesota River
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - Stearns County Officials responded to a drowning Sunday. At about 1:45, a 9-1-1 call reported a man in the Sauk River near the 16000 block of County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. Reports claimed the man was 30-40 feet from the shore. The Cold Spring...
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Sauk Rapids veteran wins big on "Wheel of Fortune"
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man took the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week, raking in a fortune in the process!Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson appeared on the beloved game show Monday evening, where he won more than $39,000 in cash and prizes, including a Caribbean vacation.RELATED: Minnesota 'Wheel Of Fortune' Co-Contestants Become Fast FriendsThe U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show. Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University. He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him get better at spelling.RELATED: Answers to your "Wheel of Fortune" Good Questions
annandaleadvocate.com
80 years old and still working out
Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
krwc1360.com
Colder Temperatures Ahead, Residents Reminded of MN Energy Assistance Program
After warm a start to November, cooler temperatures have found their way back to Minnesota. That’s prompting reminders for homeowners and renters to sign up for heating assistance if they’re worried about difficulty paying their bills this winter. Timing is important, given forecasts for higher natural gas bills...
krwc1360.com
Morris “Morrie” Pribyl
Age 73 of Buffalo, passed away November 6th at his home. Visitation will be held on Friday, two hours prior to the services at the church. Memorial Services for Morrie Pribyl will be held Friday, November 11th at 11 AM at the Zion Lutheran Church of Annandale. A reception will follow the service. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Anoka County sheriff
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Anoka County sheriff:. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
Crews respond to fire at Twin Cities Dairy Queen
Firefighters in Chaska put out a fire inside a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill early Wednesday morning. The fire department said they were alerted of the fire off Highway 41 around 5 a.m. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Fire crews from Victoria, Chanhassen,...
Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20
The murder of 90-year-old Earl Olander in rural Carver County in 2015 will be the focus on a new "20/20" special airing Friday evening on ABC. The special, called "Divine Intervention", is hosted by John Quiñones. Olander was found brutally murdered inside his ransacked San Francisco Township home on...
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
