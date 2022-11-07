Read full article on original website
vcsuvikings.com
Vikings at the Fargodome - Game Info
The Valley City State and Mayville State football programs conclude their seasons Saturday with a neutral site game at The Fargodome in Fargo, N.D. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and doors open at 12 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the Fargodome on the day of the game. Fans can park in the east parking lots at the dome and enter at the building's main entrance on the east side. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for VCSU students with their college ID. A complete list of ticket prices is below. Tickets are cash/check only.
fargoinc.com
Business Spotlight: Dakota Fence
Dakota Fence is one of the area’s most prominent installers of residential and commercial fence. The company evolved from a back garage operation to open offices in Bismarck, Minot and Williston, North Dakota and added a location in the Twin Cities in February 2022. Today, Dakota Fence remains headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota and is one of the largest fence companies in the United States.
kfgo.com
Fargo woman dies in crash near Milbank, S.D.
MILBANK, S.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo woman died Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision west of Milbank in eastern South Dakota. Josephine Jacobawi, 28, was driving a van on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. Jacobawi died at the scene. The...
KNOX News Radio
Weather Related Announcements
A BLIZZARD WARNING is posted for much of the region from midnight to 4:00 a.m. CST Friday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened I -29 from Fargo to Grand Forks. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are still present. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for the conditions.
valleynewslive.com
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
newsdakota.com
Blizzard Warning Issued For The Area
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Heavy snowfall amounts are in the forecast for the region as an early winter storm hits the region. Snow fall amount vary from 6 to 14 inches in the Valley City area to higher amounts from Jamestown to New Rockford, N.D. where 12 to 21 inches is forecast.
valleynewslive.com
I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has announced that Interstate 29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to Grand Forks is now reopen. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are...
newsdakota.com
Supply Chain Issues Change Jamestown School AIA Plans
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School District continues to deal with supply chain issues. AIA agreements with Consolidated Construction needed to be extended according to Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech. Dr. Lech says Consolidated Construction and general contractors have adjusted to have temporary fixes in place. As far...
KNOX News Radio
NDHP: Multiple vehicle crash on I-94
The westbound lanes of I-94 between Valley City and Jamestown have reopened after a multi vehicle crash closed the section last night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it started around 6:30 p.m. with a semi jackknife that partially blocked the roadway. A trooper parked his patrol vehicle with lights activated to assist on scene. While outside the vehicle the squad was hit by another passenger car. The trooper was able to jump into the median to avoid being injured.
kvrr.com
Portland, ND man dies in crash
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Portland, North Dakota man is dead after a crash in Traill County. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was heading east on 3rd Street Northeast seven miles southwest of Portland around 2:50 PM Tuesday. Another pickup pulling a trailer was going south on 145th Avenue Northeast. The first pickup struck the second as it drove through an intersection that doesn’t have a stop sign.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
trfradio.com
Name Released in Portland, ND Area Accident
A name has been released following the fatal two vehicle accident reported Tuesday in the eastern North Dakota county of Traill. Ryan Domier, 54, of Portland, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 1992 Ford F150 he was driving struck a 2016 Ram 1500 pulling a flatbed trailer. According to the report the vehicles collided at an unregulated intersection 7 miles southwest of Portland.
newsdakota.com
City of Jamestown Announces Snow Removal Plans
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City crews will begin clearing snow in residential areas beginning tomorrow, Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. City Ordinance Section 25-10 requires that a property owner keep the sidewalk adjoining the property clear of snow and ice. Do not deposit snow or ice on the city street after the city plow has cleared the street. These violations are class B misdemeanors under the general penalty and will result in a fine.
kfgo.com
VIDEO: Ice, wind cause sections of netting to come down at Suite Shots in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Ice buildup and wind is to blame for several sections of netting coming down at Suite Shots in south Fargo Thursday afternoon. Chuck Johnson with Suite Shots said around 1:30 p.m., after ice built up and the wind started to blow, the load got to be too much and the clips on the first sections of the netting started to break away.
kvrr.com
Otter Tail Power Company fixing outages
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Otter Tail Power Company crews are working to restore outages. The business says customers in Amenia, Buffalo, Casselton, Ellendale and Mapleton are in the dark. Crews are working to remove ice from power lines.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Manufacturing Employees Donate Food Locally
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A weeklong challenge between three manufacturing facilities in Jamestown, North Dakota resulted in 10,800 items being donated to local food pantries. The employees of Newman Signs, Cavendish Farms, and Collins Aerospace all stepped up and brought in an abundance of food, health, and baby supplies.
valleynewslive.com
Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people are hurt following a major chain-reaction crash along I-94 near Jamestown. Authorities say it all started when a semi jack-knifed along the interstate around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. A trooper went to the scene of the crash, put on their...
kvrr.com
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash with a semi near Edgeley
LAMOURE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A LaMoure County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Edgeley. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday on Highway 281. A trailer being pulled by a pickup truck flipped and detached due to high wind....
lakesarearadio.net
Winter Weather and Icy Conditions Hit Lakes Area
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – An early season winter storm has brought with it icy conditions delaying schools, businesses and making travel difficult throughout the Lakes Area. Freezing rain and drizzle Thursday night has coated many roadways. The National Weather Service expects Thursday to remain windy with wind speeds 20-40 mph.
