Utah State

suunews.net

Republican Party dominates Utah election results

As votes were counted on Nov. 8, the Republican Party dominated the state of Utah in the 2022 midterm elections. The first election race was for the Utah Senate seat and consisted of four candidates: Republican incumbent Mike Lee, Independent Evan McMullin, Libertarian Party candidate James Arthur Hansen and Independent American Party candidate Tommy Williams. Lee and McMullin fought for the lead, but Lee was ultimately reelected as one of two Utah senators, with the Associated Press calling the race after 58% of the precincts reported.
ksl.com

Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
ABC4

Utah leaders select new state flag design

The Utah State Flag Task Force announced a new state flag this morning during a public meeting at the Utah State Capitol. Lawmakers are expected to ask the Utah State Legislature to consider a proposal to adopt a new state flag in the 2023 Legislative session.
kslnewsradio.com

Anti-gambling advocate: For banning lottery, Utah wins

SALT LAKE CITY — The lucky ticket-holder of the recent Powerball lottery scored $2.04 billion ($2,040,000,000). The owner of the Southern California gas station won $1 million for selling it. The winner has not come forward yet. But Utah is the big winner for banning any state lottery, says the director of an anti-gambling organization.
KSLTV

Utah election officials warn of delayed results, long lines in 2022 Election

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah election officials say that results for the 2022 election might be delayed due to the number of voters this year. On Monday, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office said in a statement that all of Utah’s 29 county clerks are to withhold posting election results until all of them confirm their polling stations have closed and all voters in line by 8 p.m. has voted.
ABC4

Utahns missing millions in unclaimed property

Utahns are reportedly missing millions of dollars in unclaimed property, according to the Utah Office of State Treasurer. As a result, the Utah Unclaimed Property Division is hosting its third annual webathon to raise awareness of the unclaimed property, while helping local Utah charities.
wasatchmag.com

Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah

If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
