Republican Party dominates Utah election results
As votes were counted on Nov. 8, the Republican Party dominated the state of Utah in the 2022 midterm elections. The first election race was for the Utah Senate seat and consisted of four candidates: Republican incumbent Mike Lee, Independent Evan McMullin, Libertarian Party candidate James Arthur Hansen and Independent American Party candidate Tommy Williams. Lee and McMullin fought for the lead, but Lee was ultimately reelected as one of two Utah senators, with the Associated Press calling the race after 58% of the precincts reported.
Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
Utah leaders select new state flag design
The Utah State Flag Task Force announced a new state flag this morning during a public meeting at the Utah State Capitol. Lawmakers are expected to ask the Utah State Legislature to consider a proposal to adopt a new state flag in the 2023 Legislative session.
Utahns appear to vote against Constitutional Amendment A
Utah voters appear to have turned down an amendment to the state's constitution that would have increased how much lawmakers can spend during an emergency legislative session.
Judge rejects teens' lawsuit against Utah's fossil fuel policies
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of Utah teenagers against the state over its fossil fuel policies.
Anti-gambling advocate: For banning lottery, Utah wins
SALT LAKE CITY — The lucky ticket-holder of the recent Powerball lottery scored $2.04 billion ($2,040,000,000). The owner of the Southern California gas station won $1 million for selling it. The winner has not come forward yet. But Utah is the big winner for banning any state lottery, says the director of an anti-gambling organization.
UTAH LT. GOV: 30-45 minute delay expected in preliminary election results
30-45 minute delays are expected for any preliminary election results due to long lines at polling locations, says Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.
Utah Democrats are disappointed yet encouraged by election results — ‘the fight isn’t over’
Independent Evan McMullin conceded to incumbent Senator Mike Lee for the Utah Senate race. Utah democrats opted against fielding a candidate for the U.S. Senate and instead endorsed McMullin in hopes to defeat Lee. The Democrats possessed a slim majority in Washington DC with both the House of Representatives and...
AP: Four Republican congressmen up for re-election in Utah
Utah's four congressmen are expected to cruise to victory in Tuesday's midterm elections after Republican state lawmakers redrew the state's political maps that expanded the party's advantage.
Elections in Utah: A history of voters making history
As election results come in, here's a look back at a brief history of Utah's elections and the Utahns who made their voices heard by voting — some of whom made history beyond the Beehive State.
Utah election results initially delayed due to long lines at some polling locations
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Election results in Utah were expected to be delayed for at least 30 to 45 minutes due to long lines at some polling locations. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday at 7:48 p.m., just over 10 minutes before polls closed.
New benefits highlighted for Utah veterans that some might be missing out on
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Less than 1% of the U.S. population chooses to serve their country and those that serve are awarded certain benefits that veterans advocates say some might be missing out on. "Utah is very patriotic. We love our veterans,” said Cory Pearson, the Deputy Director...
Utah election officials warn of delayed results, long lines in 2022 Election
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah election officials say that results for the 2022 election might be delayed due to the number of voters this year. On Monday, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office said in a statement that all of Utah’s 29 county clerks are to withhold posting election results until all of them confirm their polling stations have closed and all voters in line by 8 p.m. has voted.
Are there enough shelter beds available for Utah's homeless this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — As an anticipated winter storm rolled through the Wasatch Front this week, it brought with it the first real test of a new state law requiring cities to come together and submit a plan for summer and winter overflow to the Utah Office of Homeless Services.
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
Dangerous Utah parole fugitive wanted with history of mental health issues
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE THU 11/10 9:45 AM: Since this original report, Devin Scott Thornock, on the Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted List has been captured and is back in the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake according to Mike Haddon with the Board of Pardons and Parole.
Utahns missing millions in unclaimed property
Utahns are reportedly missing millions of dollars in unclaimed property, according to the Utah Office of State Treasurer. As a result, the Utah Unclaimed Property Division is hosting its third annual webathon to raise awareness of the unclaimed property, while helping local Utah charities.
There’s now a ‘variant soup’ of COVID-19 out there. Here’s why that worries Utah’s chief scientist
BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 already account for nearly 30% of Utah’s coronavirus cases, leading to concerns that more severe versions of the virus may yet emerge.
Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah
If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
E-bike use now illegal in Utah wildlife areas
Electric bikes are becoming more popular in the state, but the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding cyclists that riding them in wildlife management areas is illegal.
