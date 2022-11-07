As votes were counted on Nov. 8, the Republican Party dominated the state of Utah in the 2022 midterm elections. The first election race was for the Utah Senate seat and consisted of four candidates: Republican incumbent Mike Lee, Independent Evan McMullin, Libertarian Party candidate James Arthur Hansen and Independent American Party candidate Tommy Williams. Lee and McMullin fought for the lead, but Lee was ultimately reelected as one of two Utah senators, with the Associated Press calling the race after 58% of the precincts reported.

UTAH STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO