Roll up your sleeve and give back to your community
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, donating blood is a great option. Our area remains under an emergency blood need for all blood types. Donating takes about 30 minutes and you need to bring a photo ID. Your blood...
Register now for Wiregrass Toys for Tots
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Time is ticking away to sign your child up for the Wiregrass’ 16th annual Toys for Tots program. Parents have until November 17th to register. The Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment along with 15 area organizations partner to put a smile on a child’s face Christmas morning.
Wiregrass Salvation Army rings in the holiday season with red kettles
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Every Christmas, there is a need in the Wiregrass and this year, the Salvation Army says it’s bigger than ever. The sound of their bells will ring throughout the community letting everyone know it’s time to give back. November 10 marked the beginning of “red kettle” season.
Join Wiregrass 2-1-1 for fall fun!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass 2-1-1 is gearing up to host a new event this holiday season. The Car Show and Kid’s Fall Festival is a family friendly event that anyone can enjoy. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center on Saturday, November...
Wiregrass Area Food Bank fights hunger 365 days a year and needs your help
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - During this time of year, many people feel inspired to give back a little extra and there is always a need to fill, especially when it comes to hunger. The Wiregrass Area Food Bank works year-round to keep the Wiregrass well fed. “We fight hunger here...
Special citizen’s day provides inclusive fun at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On November 9, very important people had the National Peanut Festival all to themselves. Special Citizen’s Day brought visitors from all across the south to the Wiregrass for the occasion. The day is just for those with different abilities. The smaller crowds allow them to have a more enjoyable experience.
Veterans Day events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No matter rain or shine, November 11, is still a national holiday that is celebrated well in the Wiregrass!. The Wiregrass has a heavy military presence which lends itself to hosting many Veterans Day celebrations year after year. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate...
Senior Citizen Day shortened at NPF
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the threat of inclement weather, the National Peanut Festival will shorten the hours of Senior Citizen Day. Scheduled for tomorrow, the hours will now be 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. for seniors ages 55 and up. The National Peanut Festival encourages anyone attending to...
Dothan chef, family share special ties to National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy Adams Phillips knows a thing or two about food. “I think because it connects you to family. You can taste certain foods and it brings me right back to childhood,” she says, “and everyone in my family loves cooking.”. That love of cooking...
On the dotted line: Money inks with Troy
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- Ashford’s Savannah Money has signed to play softball with Troy University. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Geneva veteran Sgt. Janet Pray honored for service and sacrifice
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
Purple Cats ready for revenge
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Ariton Purple Cats preparing for a second round matchup against the Highland Home Flying Squadron. A rematch from early in the season. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
National Peanut Festival closes for expected weather
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down November 10, to prepare for weather that is expected in the Wiregrass area. The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down today at 1p.m. Thursday after the Senior Citizens Day Event in preparation of this evening’s expected weather. Board Officials have collaborated with weather experts and the decision to close is the best option for everyone’s safety.
Talking with Circus Shane
Pet of the Week: Adorable Amy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NEWS 4 had a nutty good time this afternoon with our Pet of the Week, at the National Peanut Festival fair grounds!. Say hello to Amy, a 1 year old chocolate lab mix. She is the sweetest and loves to meet new people. Melissa Gideon with...
Daleville names interim superintendent
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville has named their interim superintendent. Joshua Robertson was appointed during a Board of Education meeting earlier today. Robertson is currently the Daleville High School principal. Former superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced her resignation last month. She had served in the position for three and a...
In rare trial Headland woman receives $400,000 for injuries she suffered
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the first case of its kind in years, a Henry County jury awarded traffic accident victim Jo Ann Culp $400,000 on Wednesday for critical injuries she suffered in a violent collision. “This is an incredible display of empathy by those who listened to days of...
Coley McCraney hopes for jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens. Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released. His attorneys portray him as a hard-working...
Pastor Glasgow illegally took nearly a half million from charities and cheated to receive disability: DOJ
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow failed to report nearly a half million dollars he took from non-profits that he founded and lied to draw disability benefits, according to Department of Justice allegations. Per a federal information filed this week, he collected $407,450 from The Ordinary People’s Society,...
