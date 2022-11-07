Read full article on original website
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Community, Conflict, and Change: CAS Course Shines New Light on Boston’s Past
History of Boston: Community and Conflict takes students on the wild 400-year journey of the City upon a Hill. It’s the City upon a Hill. Hub of the Universe. The Athens of America. Oscar Wilde spoke of its “permanent intellectual tradition,” while E. B. White said it evokes “an authenticity and piety which few other American cities possess.”
Questrom Sustainability Competition, with $50,000 Prize, Draws 62 Student Teams from 12 Schools
The five BU students slept fitfully the night before, as $50,000 in prize money was riding on their answer to one question: can you make “Allston Christmas” merrier for universities, residents, and the environment?. For those who haven’t navigated through it, Allston Christmas is the run-up to every...
International Education Week Is Back, with Panels, Film Screenings, and More
Global Programs’ 11th annual event runs November 14 to 18. During International Education Week, being observed November 14 to 18, 2022, Boston University’s Global Programs celebrates its international engagement, and this year’s observance has more than 20 events, including panel discussions, film screenings, and more, on tap all week long.
The Weekender: November 10 to 13
The weather in the city has been pretty unpredictable this fall, but we have a list of spots you’ll definitely want to visit, rain or shine. This long weekend, check out a new Nashville hot chicken place, a multistory vintage market, or an on-campus performance or two. Be sure to stay warm—or cool!
New Coffee Shop, Fuel America, Opens on West Campus
Next to T. Anthony’s, it fills the Comm Ave void left by shuttered Dunkin’ and Blue State Coffee. For those of you still missing Blue State Coffee on West Campus after it closed in the early days of the pandemic, and looking for a new place to study while getting your caffeine fix, a new coffee shop is here.
Artist Josephine Halvorson Is Getting Up Close and Personal for Annual University Lecture
CFA professor to speak about the importance of making space for wonder in one’s life. After two-plus years when being in person and up-close with one another was prohibited—dangerous, even, during the COVID-19 pandemic—Josephine Halvorson is celebrating their return. Halvorson, an artist who knows what it is...
With Anti-Semitism on the Rise, a New BU Course Takes Shape
Jewish students are expressing “growing concern and fear,” says Wiesel Center official. Anti-Semitism is raising its public profile in an already bitterly divided America. Neo-Nazis gather on a bridge over Route 1 in Saugus holding a banner that says “Jews Did 9/11.” Paper swastikas are left at a Jewish family’s home in Stoneham. Rapper Kanye West tweets “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” NBA star Kyrie Irving tweets a link to an anti-Semitic documentary. And the FBI warns of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey.
