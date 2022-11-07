ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston University

Community, Conflict, and Change: CAS Course Shines New Light on Boston’s Past

History of Boston: Community and Conflict takes students on the wild 400-year journey of the City upon a Hill. It’s the City upon a Hill. Hub of the Universe. The Athens of America. Oscar Wilde spoke of its “permanent intellectual tradition,” while E. B. White said it evokes “an authenticity and piety which few other American cities possess.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston University

International Education Week Is Back, with Panels, Film Screenings, and More

Global Programs’ 11th annual event runs November 14 to 18. During International Education Week, being observed November 14 to 18, 2022, Boston University’s Global Programs celebrates its international engagement, and this year’s observance has more than 20 events, including panel discussions, film screenings, and more, on tap all week long.
BOSTON, MA
Boston University

The Weekender: November 10 to 13

The weather in the city has been pretty unpredictable this fall, but we have a list of spots you’ll definitely want to visit, rain or shine. This long weekend, check out a new Nashville hot chicken place, a multistory vintage market, or an on-campus performance or two. Be sure to stay warm—or cool!
BOSTON, MA
Boston University

New Coffee Shop, Fuel America, Opens on West Campus

Next to T. Anthony’s, it fills the Comm Ave void left by shuttered Dunkin’ and Blue State Coffee. For those of you still missing Blue State Coffee on West Campus after it closed in the early days of the pandemic, and looking for a new place to study while getting your caffeine fix, a new coffee shop is here.
BOSTON, MA
Boston University

With Anti-Semitism on the Rise, a New BU Course Takes Shape

Jewish students are expressing “growing concern and fear,” says Wiesel Center official. Anti-Semitism is raising its public profile in an already bitterly divided America. Neo-Nazis gather on a bridge over Route 1 in Saugus holding a banner that says “Jews Did 9/11.” Paper swastikas are left at a Jewish family’s home in Stoneham. Rapper Kanye West tweets “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” NBA star Kyrie Irving tweets a link to an anti-Semitic documentary. And the FBI warns of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy