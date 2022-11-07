Logano Captures Second Nascar Cup Series Title in Four Years, Powered by Pennzoil Synthetic Technology

Read full article on original website
Related
Ambetter Health, AMS launch Chase Elliott® ticket packages for March NASCAR weekend
Ambetter Health, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Chase Elliott® are teaming up to offer great experiences for fans at the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19. To celebrate Elliott’s first NASCAR win at his home track earlier this year, ticket packages featuring exclusive opportunities to meet the Dawsonville, Ga., native at AMS are now available. Each package also includes swag from Ambetter Health, a ticket to the 2023 Ambetter Health 400, and a donation to the Chase Elliott Foundation.
NBC Sports Announces 2023 Nascar Telecast Schedule Highlighted by 10 Cup Series Races on NBC Broadcast Network
NBC Sports, in conjunction with NASCAR, today announced race start times and networks for its NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage for the 2023 season. Highlighted by 10 Cup Series races on the NBC broadcast network -- NBC Sports’ most on the network since its previous NASCAR agreement in 2006 -- a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) will be presented live across NBC, USA Network and Peacock in 2023.
Start times for Atlanta's 2023 NASCAR races announced
NASCAR has announced the start times for Atlanta’s slate of racing action during the 2023 season, including Atlanta Motor Speedway’s first weekend of night racing since 2014. The Ambetter Health 400, which headlines Atlanta’s spring race weekend, will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 19. The...
NASCAR Gambling Overview: How Legal Sports Betting Helps to Grow the Sport
The season of sports is in full swing. We are getting games from a variety of different teams and sports, from American football to soccer, baseball, and practically anything you would want. However, today we wanted to focus specifically on NASCAR gambling and how the former might influence the popularity of the aforementioned sport. We will talk more about NASCAR gambling boards and some of the best tips from the industry and simply dive deeper into the world of NASCAR online gambling. Believe it or not, it is not drastically different from any other sport you might enjoy. With that being said, it still has certain peculiarities that are worth discussing. There is more to learn about the best betting tools on the market and break down some of the most popular strategies. So buckle up and get her ready to start your career as a NASCAR sports bettor.
NASCAR to Participate in the 2023 Rose Parade
NASCAR will kick off its 75th anniversary celebrations at the start of the new year with a vibrant display in the 2023 Rose Parade® presented by Honda, highlighting the thrills of racing in full bloom. The parade, part of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® which also features the famed...
Step Into a NASCAR Time Machine
The NASCAR races are always exciting. The drivers push their cars to the limit, and the races are often close finishes. There is always a lot of action on the track, and the fans never know what is going to happen next. No amount of winnings from an online casino Canada can give the same adrenaline rush that these races do.
Stafford Speedway Releases Big Slate of 23 Races for 2023 Season
Stafford Speedway officials have put the finishing touches on their 2023 racing schedule. 23 events dot the calendar from late April to late September with a focus on weekly racing highlighted by special events throughout the season. The 2023 season marks the 53rd consecutive season the Stafford Springs, CT half-mile has been operated by the Arute family and will kick off with the biggest Modified event in the country, the 51st running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, April 29th & 30th.
Veteran Crew Chief Brian Pattie to Lead No. 51 Team in 2023
Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that veteran crew chief Brian Pattie will join the organization and will be atop the pit box for the No. 51 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series beginning in 2023. Pattie has spent the last 14 season atop the pit box in the...
Front Row Motorsports Ends Another Historical Season
In another year of “firsts”, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will celebrate its first NASCAR championship during Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tenn. from November 30 through December 1. Zane Smith and the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team secured FRM’s first championship by winning last week’s race at the Phoenix Raceway.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0