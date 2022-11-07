ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Wilmington Apple

Lawrence Man Sentenced In Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy, Wilmington Police Assisted With Investigation

BOSTON, MA — A Lawrence man was sentenced on November 4, 2022 in federal court in Boston for his role in a Lawrence-based fentanyl trafficking conspiracy. Elvin Mendoza, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On June 2, 2022, Mendoza pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Man charged in connection with deadly Lowell stabbing

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city on Tuesday, officials said. Jacob Dwyer, 26, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness in connection with the fatal stabbing of Christopher Dubey, 36, of Lowell, at a residence on Princeton Boulevard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a joint statement.
LOWELL, MA
newbedfordguide.com

30-year old New Bedford man, wanted for alleged drug trafficking, captured in New Orleans

“A man wanted on drug trafficking charges stemming from a historic seizure of cash, heroin, and cocaine in New Bedford has been captured in New Orleans. A warrant had been issued for AMADO DELGADO MENDEZ, 30, following a search warrant execution at 197 Cottage St. on October 24 th. During a subsequent search, 830 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, and nearly $1.3 million in cash were seized.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs

Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Police find drugs, over $88K in cash after fatal Taunton crash

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said the 34-year-old man charged in connection to a fatal crash in Taunton is also the target of a current drug trafficking investigation. Hector Bannister-Sanchez is currently being held without bail on the new offenses he was charged with Monday. Bannister-Sanchez was...
TAUNTON, MA
WCVB

Police ranks in Massachusetts still overwhelmingly male

LOWELL, Mass. — Working the overnight shift, Lowell police officer Anne Szablak hits the road shortly after 11 p.m., patrolling the fifth largest city in the state. Szablak said being a female at a tense scene can be positive. "Sometimes when I go to calls, people don't feel that...
LOWELL, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Officer Charged With Driving on Drugs

A Boston police officer has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the city's police department. Christopher Long, who is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit, was arrested Monday by police in Haverhill, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man previously arrested for illegal re-entry, drug trafficking in Massachusetts, sentenced to time served

BOSTON – A Haitian man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Friendly Grandoit was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to time served (20 months in prison) and one year of supervised release. Grandoit will now be placed into removal proceedings that will likely result in his deportation. On Sept. 28, 2022, Grandoit pleaded guilty to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating deadly daytime shooting in Dorchester

Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street at approximately 1:13 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find an adult male in his mid-30′s suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced the victim deceased.
BOSTON, MA

