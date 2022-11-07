Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
Lawrence Man Sentenced In Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy, Wilmington Police Assisted With Investigation
BOSTON, MA — A Lawrence man was sentenced on November 4, 2022 in federal court in Boston for his role in a Lawrence-based fentanyl trafficking conspiracy. Elvin Mendoza, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On June 2, 2022, Mendoza pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
WMUR.com
Worsening fentanyl crisis contributes to New Hampshire overdose deaths
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With overdose deaths continuing to rise in New Hampshire, state and federal officials said they are trying to work to fight the growing flow of fentanyl into the state. Drug Enforcement Administration officials said Mexican drug cartels are trafficking millions of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl...
Lawrence Man, 25, to Serve Three-Year Prison Sentence for Regional Fentanyl Dealing
Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, North Andover and other area police departments are being credited with playing roles leading to a three-year prison sentence for a Lawrence man involved in a Lawrence-based fentanyl drug trafficking organization. Last Friday, 25-year-old Elvin Mendoza of Lawrence was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B....
whdh.com
Man charged in connection with deadly Lowell stabbing
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city on Tuesday, officials said. Jacob Dwyer, 26, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness in connection with the fatal stabbing of Christopher Dubey, 36, of Lowell, at a residence on Princeton Boulevard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a joint statement.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged in Rhode Island after over 3 pounds of crystal meth seized
PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts man has been ordered detained in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police detectives allegedly interrupted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging...
newbedfordguide.com
30-year old New Bedford man, wanted for alleged drug trafficking, captured in New Orleans
“A man wanted on drug trafficking charges stemming from a historic seizure of cash, heroin, and cocaine in New Bedford has been captured in New Orleans. A warrant had been issued for AMADO DELGADO MENDEZ, 30, following a search warrant execution at 197 Cottage St. on October 24 th. During a subsequent search, 830 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, and nearly $1.3 million in cash were seized.
WCVB
Family IDs man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — A 35-year-old man who is described as a hard-working family man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Elijah Pinckney's wife said her husband was getting out of his dump truck to stop at home for lunch when he was shot in the road.
Federal agents intercept crystal meth delivery, arrest Mass. man
Hector Gonzalez Michel, 31, of Lawrence, Mass. was charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in excess of 500 hundred grams and distribution of controlled substances in excess of 500 grams.
Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs
Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
Providence man found guilty in kidnap killing appeals conviction
Louis Coleman was sentenced to life in the kidnapping and killing of Jassy Correia. On Thursday he filed an appeal.
25 Investigates: 911 calls reveal what Boston’s Franklin Park neighbors report the most
BOSTON — Franklin Peralta and his two daughters visit Franklin Park almost every day, but they never come around after sundown. “It’s a solitary place at night so we try to stay away from it,” he said. Peralta, like most Boston residents, was deeply disturbed by the...
Judge Sentences Haverhill Man to Life in Prison for 2020 Stabbing Death at Stadium
A 21-year-old Haverhill man, found guilty last month of second-degree murder at Haverhill Stadium, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with parole after 19 years. Oscar Quinones, formerly of 22 Sunrise Drive, Bradford, was convicted in the slaying of 19-year-old Efrain Maisonet, also of Haverhill, April 7, 2020 in a parking lot behind Haverhill Stadium.
ABC6.com
Police find drugs, over $88K in cash after fatal Taunton crash
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said the 34-year-old man charged in connection to a fatal crash in Taunton is also the target of a current drug trafficking investigation. Hector Bannister-Sanchez is currently being held without bail on the new offenses he was charged with Monday. Bannister-Sanchez was...
WCVB
Police ranks in Massachusetts still overwhelmingly male
LOWELL, Mass. — Working the overnight shift, Lowell police officer Anne Szablak hits the road shortly after 11 p.m., patrolling the fifth largest city in the state. Szablak said being a female at a tense scene can be positive. "Sometimes when I go to calls, people don't feel that...
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for receiving shipment of cocaine from Puerto Rico
A Boston man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection with drug trafficking cocaine.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Officer Charged With Driving on Drugs
A Boston police officer has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the city's police department. Christopher Long, who is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit, was arrested Monday by police in Haverhill, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.
Record number of firearm seizures continue at Logan Airport as woman tries bringing gun on plane
BOSTON — The number of guns detected at Logan Airport continue to climb to record heights as yet another person tried carrying a loaded gun onto an airplane Wednesday morning. A TSA spokesperson said a woman who claimed to be a Boston Police Officer attempted to bring a loaded...
2 Seekonk murder suspects held without bail
Two Rehoboth men accused of shooting and killing a Seekonk man last year faced a judge Thursday morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Man previously arrested for illegal re-entry, drug trafficking in Massachusetts, sentenced to time served
BOSTON – A Haitian man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Friendly Grandoit was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to time served (20 months in prison) and one year of supervised release. Grandoit will now be placed into removal proceedings that will likely result in his deportation. On Sept. 28, 2022, Grandoit pleaded guilty to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation.
Police investigating deadly daytime shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street at approximately 1:13 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find an adult male in his mid-30′s suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced the victim deceased.
