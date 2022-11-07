BOSTON, MA — A Lawrence man was sentenced on November 4, 2022 in federal court in Boston for his role in a Lawrence-based fentanyl trafficking conspiracy. Elvin Mendoza, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On June 2, 2022, Mendoza pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

