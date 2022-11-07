Read full article on original website
That Good Samaritan After Phoenix Raceway Closed Down Was Jeff Gordon
Jeff Gordon was on his way out of Phoenix Raceway when a female worked flagged him down. That was the start of an adventure. The post That Good Samaritan After Phoenix Raceway Closed Down Was Jeff Gordon appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits Frustration After His Drivers Failed to Race Ty Gibbs Aggressively at Phoenix, and His Mixed Messages Are a Big Reason Why
Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed frustration on his podcast this week that his JRM drivers didn't race Ty Gibbs aggressively at Phoenix but a closer look reveals that he was a main reason why. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits Frustration After His Drivers Failed to Race Ty Gibbs Aggressively at Phoenix, and His Mixed Messages Are a Big Reason Why appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Who has the most wins without a championship?
Denny Hamlin was eliminated from 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship contention before the Championship 4 for the first time since 2018. Prior to this past weekend, the last time Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin had competed in a race and had no chance at winning that season’s NASCAR Cup Series championship was in November 2018, when he competed in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Ambetter Health, AMS launch Chase Elliott® ticket packages for March NASCAR weekend
Ambetter Health, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Chase Elliott® are teaming up to offer great experiences for fans at the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19. To celebrate Elliott’s first NASCAR win at his home track earlier this year, ticket packages featuring exclusive opportunities to meet the Dawsonville, Ga., native at AMS are now available. Each package also includes swag from Ambetter Health, a ticket to the 2023 Ambetter Health 400, and a donation to the Chase Elliott Foundation.
3 Best NASCAR Cup Series Races in 2022
Denny Hamlin's Coca-Cola 600 victory was one of the best races of the NASCAR season, but two others topped it. The post 3 Best NASCAR Cup Series Races in 2022 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Start times for Atlanta's 2023 NASCAR races announced
NASCAR has announced the start times for Atlanta’s slate of racing action during the 2023 season, including Atlanta Motor Speedway’s first weekend of night racing since 2014. The Ambetter Health 400, which headlines Atlanta’s spring race weekend, will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 19. The...
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Mike Kelley Named Crew Chief for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at JTG Daugherty Racing
Mike Kelley slides into a familiar role as crew chief of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. After three seasons, crew chief Brian Pattie is departing the racing organization with Kelley picking up where Pattie’s leaving off. “We...
Stafford Speedway Releases Big Slate of 23 Races for 2023 Season
Stafford Speedway officials have put the finishing touches on their 2023 racing schedule. 23 events dot the calendar from late April to late September with a focus on weekly racing highlighted by special events throughout the season. The 2023 season marks the 53rd consecutive season the Stafford Springs, CT half-mile has been operated by the Arute family and will kick off with the biggest Modified event in the country, the 51st running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, April 29th & 30th.
NBC Sports Announces 2023 Nascar Telecast Schedule Highlighted by 10 Cup Series Races on NBC Broadcast Network
NBC Sports, in conjunction with NASCAR, today announced race start times and networks for its NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage for the 2023 season. Highlighted by 10 Cup Series races on the NBC broadcast network -- NBC Sports’ most on the network since its previous NASCAR agreement in 2006 -- a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) will be presented live across NBC, USA Network and Peacock in 2023.
Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race moves to prime time, capping NASCAR tripleheader weekend June 23-25, 2023
Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series weekend in June 2023 features another milestone for Middle Tennessee – Nashville Superspeedway’s first prime time NASCAR Cup Series race. The Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 25 is set to take the green flag at 6...
Step Into a NASCAR Time Machine
racer.com
Cindric joins Elliott in Phoenix Nitro Rallycross field
Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric will contest this weekend’s Nitro Rallycross double header at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, joining fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott in the field. Cindric is no stranger to rallycross, having previously contested the discipline’s second tier in what was then known as...
Impressive Rookies Make Their Mark at South Boston Speedway
It was an impressive group of rookie drivers that competed for championships and post-season honors at South Boston Speedway in 2022, many of whom compiled statistics veteran drivers would have liked to have posted. Parker Eatmon of Wilson, North Carolina (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car...
fordauthority.com
Nascar Ford Teams Fall Flat In 2022 Xfinity Series Championship
The Nascar Ford teams showed strength in two of Nascar’s national series in 2022. Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 race truck ran away with the Truck Series championship, and of course, Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang racer showed the rest of the Cup Series field how it’s done when he captured the championship at Nascar’s highest level. However, the mid-tier Xfinity Series was a vastly different story for the Nascar Ford Mustang teams this year, and the race at Phoenix Raceway on November 5th, 2022 was a disappointing end to a disappointing season.
Toyota DIrt Racing Spotlight: Lacey Doyle
Car chief for Justin Grant’s #2 NOS Energy Drink Toyota Midget/RMS Racing Shop Manager. While female racers have achieved a number of firsts in midget racing in 2022, RMS Racing’s Lacey Doyle holds the unique distinction of being the only woman car chief in the sport working with Justin Grant’s NOS Energy Drink Toyota. To date, the team has won four national features this year, as well as the Shamrock Classic special event. Currently second in the USAC point standings, they will be looking to earn their first USAC Nos Energy Drink National Midget Series title heading into the seven-race Western Swing where Grant won three of the Swing’s eight races in 2021. Doyle’s duties aren’t limited to car chief, though, she also serves as the RMS shop manager.
Nashville Mayor’s Office in Partnership With Bristol Motor Speedway Presents ‘Landmark’ Contract for Fairgrounds Speedway to Fair Board for Review
The Nashville Metropolitan Mayor’s office, in partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS), has reached an agreement on contract terms to renovate and lease the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (NFS) venue that includes the transformation of the Speedway campus into a year-round, multipurpose venue that will host NASCAR and non-racing, revenue-generating events.
