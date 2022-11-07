ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Road & Track

Ram Built an Awesome Retro 2500 Pickup For Chris Stapleton

Country star Chris Stapleton, apparently, has a long-standing relationship with Ram trucks. That partnership involves things like an upcoming cover of an Al Green song called "I'm a Ram" and a 2016 "Ram Nation concert," but it also includes the opportunity for Stapleton to ask Ram to build a throwback to one of their most memorable trucks ever. The result is this, the Ram 2500 "Traveller" one-off.
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

