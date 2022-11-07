Country star Chris Stapleton, apparently, has a long-standing relationship with Ram trucks. That partnership involves things like an upcoming cover of an Al Green song called "I'm a Ram" and a 2016 "Ram Nation concert," but it also includes the opportunity for Stapleton to ask Ram to build a throwback to one of their most memorable trucks ever. The result is this, the Ram 2500 "Traveller" one-off.

3 DAYS AGO