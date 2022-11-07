ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford Speedway Releases Big Slate of 23 Races for 2023 Season

Stafford Speedway officials have put the finishing touches on their 2023 racing schedule. 23 events dot the calendar from late April to late September with a focus on weekly racing highlighted by special events throughout the season. The 2023 season marks the 53rd consecutive season the Stafford Springs, CT half-mile has been operated by the Arute family and will kick off with the biggest Modified event in the country, the 51st running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, April 29th & 30th.
STAFFORD, CT
Start times for Atlanta's 2023 NASCAR races announced

NASCAR has announced the start times for Atlanta’s slate of racing action during the 2023 season, including Atlanta Motor Speedway’s first weekend of night racing since 2014. The Ambetter Health 400, which headlines Atlanta’s spring race weekend, will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 19. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Logan Clark Partners with The Hogan Group for 2023 For Dominion Raceway Championship

Logan Clark announced today that The Hogan Group has partnered with his team as a primary sponsor at Dominion Raceway in 2023. Clark recently signed with R&S Race Cars and will be competing full-time in the No. 15 Toyota Camry including select races at South Boston Speedway, select CARS Tour races, and contending for a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track championship at Dominion Raceway.
RICHMOND, VA
NASCAR Gambling Overview: How Legal Sports Betting Helps to Grow the Sport

The season of sports is in full swing. We are getting games from a variety of different teams and sports, from American football to soccer, baseball, and practically anything you would want. However, today we wanted to focus specifically on NASCAR gambling and how the former might influence the popularity of the aforementioned sport. We will talk more about NASCAR gambling boards and some of the best tips from the industry and simply dive deeper into the world of NASCAR online gambling. Believe it or not, it is not drastically different from any other sport you might enjoy. With that being said, it still has certain peculiarities that are worth discussing. There is more to learn about the best betting tools on the market and break down some of the most popular strategies. So buckle up and get her ready to start your career as a NASCAR sports bettor.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports Announces 2023 Nascar Telecast Schedule Highlighted by 10 Cup Series Races on NBC Broadcast Network

NBC Sports, in conjunction with NASCAR, today announced race start times and networks for its NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage for the 2023 season. Highlighted by 10 Cup Series races on the NBC broadcast network -- NBC Sports’ most on the network since its previous NASCAR agreement in 2006 -- a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) will be presented live across NBC, USA Network and Peacock in 2023.
Motocross Is One of the Oldest Motorcycling Sports Featured

The history of motorcycling, as we have already established, dates back almost to the very invention of the motorbike, i.e. from 1885. The emergence of such a popular discipline to this day as motocross is almost inextricably linked to it, as it became one of the first official disciplines, which, moreover, even managed to spawn a number of other spectator disciplines. Motocross is also reminiscent of a so-called in Poland “kasyno internetowe na pieniadze”, as the thrill and the risk involved will be there for you to enjoy, as well as to watch.
Front Row Motorsports Ends Another Historical Season

In another year of “firsts”, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will celebrate its first NASCAR championship during Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tenn. from November 30 through December 1. Zane Smith and the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team secured FRM’s first championship by winning last week’s race at the Phoenix Raceway.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Mayor’s Office in Partnership With Bristol Motor Speedway Presents ‘Landmark’ Contract for Fairgrounds Speedway to Fair Board for Review

The Nashville Metropolitan Mayor’s office, in partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS), has reached an agreement on contract terms to renovate and lease the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (NFS) venue that includes the transformation of the Speedway campus into a year-round, multipurpose venue that will host NASCAR and non-racing, revenue-generating events.
NASHVILLE, TN
