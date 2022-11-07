Read full article on original website
Citywide beautification mural grant program is open for applications
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the City of Amarillo Mural Grant Program begins its fifth year taking applications for the Citywide Art Beautification Program. This grant is open to business owners, and non-profits throughout the four quadrants of the city and central business district. The city of Amarillo established the...
Workforce Solutions Panhandle & the Texas Veterans Commission are helping thousands of Veterans find employment
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle, and the Texas Workforce Commission hosted the 11th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair. This is a part of Hiring our Heroes movement recognizing veterans for their service to Texas and the nation. Over three dozen companies were...
Good News: Family tradition of giving back passed down through the generations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Aluminum can tabs are one way to support the Ronald McDonald House which provides housing to families when children are hospitalized. “Folks from all over the community collect tabs for us. We have groups of students at schools that make a competition and collect tabs. We’ve got different restaurants and organizations around town that collect tabs. When we have about 400 pounds of tabs then we can recycle and serve our families,” said Shelley Cunningham, executive director of Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo.
Northwest Texas Healthcare System hosts ceremony to honor veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Texas Healthcare System will be hosting their annual Veteran’s Day event to honor veterans. The ceremony will be on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. at the front lawn of Northwest with a special salute to employed veterans and recognition of employee’s family members and friends.
‘We still see a lot of extremely difficult things that are hard to deal with’: BSA Behavioral Health is now offering specialized care for first responders
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Behavioral Health announced today that the clinic’s providers have been awarded certifications to treat first responders. “We’re never sure what we’re gonna roll up on. It can be something pretty minor to something very dramatic. We see a lot of things that can jar you, take a toll on your mental health and so having resources to lean on is obviously greatly beneficial,” says rookie firefighter Brayden Williams.
WT during celebrations of Veterans Week will be hosting Walk of Honor event this Friday
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University are hosting Veterans Week that started Nov. 5 and will run until Nov. 11. Commemorations will culminate in special Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, a joint project of WT Military and Veterans Services, the WT Student Veterans Association, and the WT Student Government Association.
Discovery Center hosting Friendsgiving Day Camps for children Nov. 21-23
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Discovery Center is hosting Friendsgiving Day Camps for children later this month. The camps will consist of crafts, science activities, and experiments, and are for ages three through fourth grade on Nov. 21-Nov. 23. Children will be able to enjoy amazing demonstrations, epic experiments, explorer-approved...
Entries for Center City Electric Light Parade is now available
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City is now taking entries for the Electric Light Parade. The event will be on Friday, Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m. on Polk Street from 11th Avenue to 4th Avenue. The deadline for entries is Monday Nov. 14. To enter for the parade, click...
Aspen Creek, Bubba’s giving free meals to veterans on Veteran’s Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A couple of restaurants in Amarillo are giving free meals for veterans on Veteran’s Day. To honor men and women who fought for the U.S., Aspen Creek Grill and Bubba’s 33 will give the free lunches to veterans this Friday. From open until 6:00...
Amarillo College truck driving academy is open for enrollment
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With truck drivers in need, the Amarillo College truck driving continuing education is open for enrollment. The program is accepting applications on a first come, first serve bases. The transportation industry is growing fast and there is a high demand for well-trained drivers in the next...
TxDOT hosting new child safety for Tuesday and Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be hosting the next child safety event this Tuesday and Friday. The event will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Care Net of Dalhart and Friday, Nov. 18, at Wesley Community Center in Amarillo. To learn more on child safety check, click here. TxDOT...
United States Marine Corp invites public to help celebrate 247th birthday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United States Marine Corps has invited the public to come out and help celebrate their 247th birthday. The event, sponsored by Roan Creek Marine Corps League, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to close, at Time Out Sports Bar and Grill.
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center to honor veterans with ceremony tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Men and women who have served the nation will be honored tomorrow during the Veterans Day Ceremony. The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center is hosting the ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the War Memorial, located at 4111 S. Georgia St. The program will have...
Veterans share their stories from WWII and the Vietnam War
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Veterans are being honored for the sacrifices they made while serving. Col. Jimmy Carraigan explains what today meant for him. “I wound up getting sent with the fifth marines to Vietnam and stayed there for right at a year,” said Carraigan. Carraigan reflected on his...
Downtown Library closing due to safety concern of heating system
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Library is closing immediately due to a safety concern related to the heating system. The library is expect to reopen as scheduled on Saturday, November 12. All Library locations will be closed Friday, November 11, due to Veterans’ Day.
BSA Hospice of the Southwest hosting workshop series to support those grieving during the holidays
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting this Thursday, health experts are hosting a workshop series to help those who are grieving the loss of loved ones during the holidays. The series, called Grief and the Holidays Support Workshop, is free to the public. The following dates for the workshop are Nov....
City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
11th annual Hiring Red, White and You Job Fair being hosted this Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle, Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission are hosting the Eleventh annual Hiring Red, White and You job fair. The event will be on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle. Veterans are given...
Amarillo City Council examining possibility of improving downtown and East Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City staff briefed the Amarillo city council yesterday on the possibility of deploying the strategy that has allowed for investment and improvements downtown. A tax increment reinvestment zone collects additional taxes collected due to increases in property value and invests the money into projects in the...
Amarillo woman pleads guilty for stealing $23,000 from federal program that benefited elderly through pandemic
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court to a charge of stealing around $23,000 from a federal program benefiting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Josephine Mayorga worked for the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission and had access to gift credit cards she said she stole.
