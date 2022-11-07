ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Citywide beautification mural grant program is open for applications

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the City of Amarillo Mural Grant Program begins its fifth year taking applications for the Citywide Art Beautification Program. This grant is open to business owners, and non-profits throughout the four quadrants of the city and central business district. The city of Amarillo established the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Good News: Family tradition of giving back passed down through the generations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Aluminum can tabs are one way to support the Ronald McDonald House which provides housing to families when children are hospitalized. “Folks from all over the community collect tabs for us. We have groups of students at schools that make a competition and collect tabs. We’ve got different restaurants and organizations around town that collect tabs. When we have about 400 pounds of tabs then we can recycle and serve our families,” said Shelley Cunningham, executive director of Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Northwest Texas Healthcare System hosts ceremony to honor veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Texas Healthcare System will be hosting their annual Veteran’s Day event to honor veterans. The ceremony will be on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. at the front lawn of Northwest with a special salute to employed veterans and recognition of employee’s family members and friends.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KFDA

‘We still see a lot of extremely difficult things that are hard to deal with’: BSA Behavioral Health is now offering specialized care for first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Behavioral Health announced today that the clinic’s providers have been awarded certifications to treat first responders. “We’re never sure what we’re gonna roll up on. It can be something pretty minor to something very dramatic. We see a lot of things that can jar you, take a toll on your mental health and so having resources to lean on is obviously greatly beneficial,” says rookie firefighter Brayden Williams.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Discovery Center hosting Friendsgiving Day Camps for children Nov. 21-23

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Discovery Center is hosting Friendsgiving Day Camps for children later this month. The camps will consist of crafts, science activities, and experiments, and are for ages three through fourth grade on Nov. 21-Nov. 23. Children will be able to enjoy amazing demonstrations, epic experiments, explorer-approved...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Entries for Center City Electric Light Parade is now available

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City is now taking entries for the Electric Light Parade. The event will be on Friday, Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m. on Polk Street from 11th Avenue to 4th Avenue. The deadline for entries is Monday Nov. 14. To enter for the parade, click...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo College truck driving academy is open for enrollment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With truck drivers in need, the Amarillo College truck driving continuing education is open for enrollment. The program is accepting applications on a first come, first serve bases. The transportation industry is growing fast and there is a high demand for well-trained drivers in the next...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDOT hosting new child safety for Tuesday and Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be hosting the next child safety event this Tuesday and Friday. The event will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Care Net of Dalhart and Friday, Nov. 18, at Wesley Community Center in Amarillo. To learn more on child safety check, click here. TxDOT...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Veterans share their stories from WWII and the Vietnam War

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Veterans are being honored for the sacrifices they made while serving. Col. Jimmy Carraigan explains what today meant for him. “I wound up getting sent with the fifth marines to Vietnam and stayed there for right at a year,” said Carraigan. Carraigan reflected on his...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Downtown Library closing due to safety concern of heating system

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Library is closing immediately due to a safety concern related to the heating system. The library is expect to reopen as scheduled on Saturday, November 12. All Library locations will be closed Friday, November 11, due to Veterans’ Day.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

11th annual Hiring Red, White and You Job Fair being hosted this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle, Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission are hosting the Eleventh annual Hiring Red, White and You job fair. The event will be on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle. Veterans are given...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy