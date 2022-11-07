Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
The Best of L.A. Cannabis 2022
It’s time for our favorite L.A. cannabis picks for 2022 after another great year. The list includes everything from prerolls to parties. Regardless of what on the list you choose to partake in, we can promise you a good time. Best Preroll – Cali-X Preroll. We haven’t mentioned...
USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Los Angeles Airbnb Rules
Turn of the Century Highland Park California Bungalow(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) One of the questions I get asked a lot from folks who come to our open houses is, “what are the rules for Airbnb in this area.”? It always helps to know the answer, or where to find it in the fast-paced real estate market of Los Angeles. Covid-19 may not be going anywhere anytime soon, but neither is one of the fastest trends in income property investing. This article Airbnb rules of Los Angeles will outline some of the basics for Los Angeles County’s short and long-term Airbnb rental regulations, Los Angeles County Airbnb night limits for hosting, and Los Angeles County Airbnb occupancy taxes.
California witness questions bright orange lights moving silently overhead
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Fremont reported watching and photographing multiple brightly lit, orange-colored objects crossing the sky silently at about 9:24 p.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
irvinestandard.com
Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’
Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
Ten Really Cool Places For Geeks & Nerds To Visit In Los Angeles
A while back we wrote about places in New York City that would be perfect for geeks and nerds. Of course, the Big Apple isn’t the only place with such locations; Los Angeles has more than its share of stuff for geeks and nerds to enjoy…. Eighty Two. Eighty...
California pot companies sued for not getting smokers high enough
"This behavior is rampant in the industry and it was only a matter of time."
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Adjacent Vacant Lots in a Line-Up of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Despite scarcity, Developers and Private Parties are now finding unique opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’
BARSTOW – BNSF Railway is planning a $1.5 billion new rail facility, in Barstow, that aims to relieve congestion around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The facility will create 20,000 direct and indirect jobs for Barstow and other High Desert communities.
One of Brazil’s Best Chefs Has Closed His First US Restaurant After Just a Year
After just a year, a restaurant trying to show Los Angeles—and America—a new side of Brazilian food has closed. Caboco, from the celebrated chef Rodrigo Oliveira, shuttered on October 30, Eater LA has reported. The restaurant—opened with LA restaurateur Bill Chait and chef de cuisine Victor Vasconcellos—served updated takes on Brazilian classics, such as a vegan moqueca and torresmo, a pork belly dish that required two to three days of preparation. “In LA, we want to present Brazilian food that is not very well-known,” Vasconcellos told Robb Report when the restaurant first opened. “We want to bring something that is more modern....
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
12tomatoes.com
Real Estate Agent Offers Inside Look At Rock Legend Flea’s Mansion In L.A.
Anthony Stellini of RSR Real Estate in Los Angeles is here to provide us with a closer look at one of the coolest homes that you are ever going to see. Whether you are a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or you are simply a fan of awesome real estate, this Instagram post is well worth your time. The legendary bassist Flea has quite the home and you won’t believe your eyes.
Sacramento Observer
California ’22 Mid-Term: Historic Wave of Black Candidates Set to Win in Projected Election Blowout
(CBM) – A wave of Black candidates in California are expected to win after this week’s General Election. Among them are three candidates leading in their races to be elected to statewide constitutional offices. Two African American candidates running for seats in the State Legislature are expected to...
easyreadernews.com
AES site owners served foreclosure notice
The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
‘Lightscape’ Will Transform The L.A. Arboretum Into A Glittering Wonderland
London’s acclaimed holiday display ‘Lightscape’ turned every inch of the expansive L.A. Arboretum into a sea of glimmering lights last year, and it will be back and even brighter this year. Visitors will enter through a twinkling Winter Cathedral and journey along more than over a mile of pathways filled with multi-colored, glowing trees and a dozen large-scale installations that explore light in all shapes and forms., all accompanied by charming themed sounds. You’ll be immersed in a kaleidoscope of color that brings the flora to life at night in the most dazzling way. Tickets are available online and it...
Eater
Maui’s Best Hawaiian Shave Ice Just Landed its First Mainland Store in Los Feliz
Ululani’s, an extremely popular Hawaiian shave ice chain from Maui, has expanded to the mainland with its first location in the most unlikely place — inside a Los Feliz art supply store. The sweets shop, which opened on October 15, takes up a diminutive 175 square-foot corner of Blue Rooster Art Supplies at 4661 1/2 Hollywood Boulevard.
El Segundo oil refinery engulfed in flames (video)
Crews worked to extinguish a fire that ignited at a Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo on Tuesday. A massive blaze could be seen burning inside one particular section of the refinery just west of Sepulveda around 6:15 p.m. It’s unclear what ignited the fire or what was housed in that portion of the building. […]
Live General Election Results From Los Angeles, L.A. County and California
Follow all the latest results in key races from L.A. mayor and L.A. County sheriff to ballot measures, congressional contests and more.
Mayor’s Race Results: What We Know So Far In The Race Between Karen Bass And Rick Caruso
With the contest in a near dead-heat, it's likely we won't know who LA's next mayor will be for days, or even weeks.
