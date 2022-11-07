ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. Weekly

The Best of L.A. Cannabis 2022

It’s time for our favorite L.A. cannabis picks for 2022 after another great year. The list includes everything from prerolls to parties. Regardless of what on the list you choose to partake in, we can promise you a good time. Best Preroll – Cali-X Preroll. We haven’t mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
David Clark

Los Angeles Airbnb Rules

Turn of the Century Highland Park California Bungalow(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) One of the questions I get asked a lot from folks who come to our open houses is, “what are the rules for Airbnb in this area.”? It always helps to know the answer, or where to find it in the fast-paced real estate market of Los Angeles. Covid-19 may not be going anywhere anytime soon, but neither is one of the fastest trends in income property investing. This article Airbnb rules of Los Angeles will outline some of the basics for Los Angeles County’s short and long-term Airbnb rental regulations, Los Angeles County Airbnb night limits for hosting, and Los Angeles County Airbnb occupancy taxes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RealtorJenniferN

Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Adjacent Vacant Lots in a Line-Up of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Despite scarcity, Developers and Private Parties are now finding unique opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

One of Brazil’s Best Chefs Has Closed His First US Restaurant After Just a Year

After just a year, a restaurant trying to show Los Angeles—and America—a new side of Brazilian food has closed. Caboco, from the celebrated chef Rodrigo Oliveira, shuttered on October 30, Eater LA has reported. The restaurant—opened with LA restaurateur Bill Chait and chef de cuisine Victor Vasconcellos—served updated takes on Brazilian classics, such as a vegan moqueca and torresmo, a pork belly dish that required two to three days of preparation. “In LA, we want to present Brazilian food that is not very well-known,” Vasconcellos told Robb Report when the restaurant first opened. “We want to bring something that is more modern....
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
12tomatoes.com

Real Estate Agent Offers Inside Look At Rock Legend Flea’s Mansion In L.A.

Anthony Stellini of RSR Real Estate in Los Angeles is here to provide us with a closer look at one of the coolest homes that you are ever going to see. Whether you are a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or you are simply a fan of awesome real estate, this Instagram post is well worth your time. The legendary bassist Flea has quite the home and you won’t believe your eyes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

AES site owners served foreclosure notice

The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

‘Lightscape’ Will Transform The L.A. Arboretum Into A Glittering Wonderland

London’s acclaimed holiday display ‘Lightscape’ turned every inch of the expansive L.A. Arboretum into a sea of glimmering lights last year, and it will be back and even brighter this year. Visitors will enter through a twinkling Winter Cathedral and journey along more than over a mile of pathways filled with multi-colored, glowing trees and a dozen large-scale installations that explore light in all shapes and forms., all accompanied by charming themed sounds. You’ll be immersed in a kaleidoscope of color that brings the flora to life at night in the most dazzling way. Tickets are available online and it...
ARCADIA, CA
KRON4 News

El Segundo oil refinery engulfed in flames (video)

Crews worked to extinguish a fire that ignited at a Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo on Tuesday. A massive blaze could be seen burning inside one particular section of the refinery just west of Sepulveda around 6:15 p.m. It’s unclear what ignited the fire or what was housed in that portion of the building. […]
EL SEGUNDO, CA

