Stafford Speedway Releases Big Slate of 23 Races for 2023 Season
Stafford Speedway officials have put the finishing touches on their 2023 racing schedule. 23 events dot the calendar from late April to late September with a focus on weekly racing highlighted by special events throughout the season. The 2023 season marks the 53rd consecutive season the Stafford Springs, CT half-mile has been operated by the Arute family and will kick off with the biggest Modified event in the country, the 51st running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, April 29th & 30th.
Logan Clark Partners with The Hogan Group for 2023 For Dominion Raceway Championship
Logan Clark announced today that The Hogan Group has partnered with his team as a primary sponsor at Dominion Raceway in 2023. Clark recently signed with R&S Race Cars and will be competing full-time in the No. 15 Toyota Camry including select races at South Boston Speedway, select CARS Tour races, and contending for a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track championship at Dominion Raceway.
Motocross Is One of the Oldest Motorcycling Sports Featured
The history of motorcycling, as we have already established, dates back almost to the very invention of the motorbike, i.e. from 1885. The emergence of such a popular discipline to this day as motocross is almost inextricably linked to it, as it became one of the first official disciplines, which, moreover, even managed to spawn a number of other spectator disciplines. Motocross is also reminiscent of a so-called in Poland “kasyno internetowe na pieniadze”, as the thrill and the risk involved will be there for you to enjoy, as well as to watch.
The Bakersfield Sound Roars with USAC Midgets at Tuesday’s November Classic
For the past two years, Buddy Kofoid has made an annual imperative statement during the November Classic at California’s Bakersfield Speedway. In 2020, his pursuit required some late-race heroics and, in 2021, he made his way up front by the midway point. This coming Tuesday night, November 15, the...
Veteran Crew Chief Brian Pattie to Lead No. 51 Team in 2023
Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that veteran crew chief Brian Pattie will join the organization and will be atop the pit box for the No. 51 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series beginning in 2023. Pattie has spent the last 14 season atop the pit box in the...
NASCAR Announces Start Times and Networks for 2023 Season
NASCAR, FOX Sports, and NBC Sports jointly announced 2023 race start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Twenty-one NASCAR Cup Series races will air on FOX or NBC broadcast networks in 2023, the highest number of broadcast races since 2009. The 2023 schedule marks the second consecutive year of growth on network television with one more race airing on broadcast than in 2022.
Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race moves to prime time, capping NASCAR tripleheader weekend June 23-25, 2023
Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series weekend in June 2023 features another milestone for Middle Tennessee – Nashville Superspeedway’s first prime time NASCAR Cup Series race. The Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 25 is set to take the green flag at 6...
Impressive Rookies Make Their Mark at South Boston Speedway
It was an impressive group of rookie drivers that competed for championships and post-season honors at South Boston Speedway in 2022, many of whom compiled statistics veteran drivers would have liked to have posted. Parker Eatmon of Wilson, North Carolina (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car...
Front Row Motorsports Ends Another Historical Season
In another year of “firsts”, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will celebrate its first NASCAR championship during Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tenn. from November 30 through December 1. Zane Smith and the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team secured FRM’s first championship by winning last week’s race at the Phoenix Raceway.
