ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Stafford Speedway Releases Big Slate of 23 Races for 2023 Season

Stafford Speedway officials have put the finishing touches on their 2023 racing schedule. 23 events dot the calendar from late April to late September with a focus on weekly racing highlighted by special events throughout the season. The 2023 season marks the 53rd consecutive season the Stafford Springs, CT half-mile has been operated by the Arute family and will kick off with the biggest Modified event in the country, the 51st running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, April 29th & 30th.
STAFFORD, CT
Speedway Digest

Logan Clark Partners with The Hogan Group for 2023 For Dominion Raceway Championship

Logan Clark announced today that The Hogan Group has partnered with his team as a primary sponsor at Dominion Raceway in 2023. Clark recently signed with R&S Race Cars and will be competing full-time in the No. 15 Toyota Camry including select races at South Boston Speedway, select CARS Tour races, and contending for a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track championship at Dominion Raceway.
RICHMOND, VA
Speedway Digest

Motocross Is One of the Oldest Motorcycling Sports Featured

The history of motorcycling, as we have already established, dates back almost to the very invention of the motorbike, i.e. from 1885. The emergence of such a popular discipline to this day as motocross is almost inextricably linked to it, as it became one of the first official disciplines, which, moreover, even managed to spawn a number of other spectator disciplines. Motocross is also reminiscent of a so-called in Poland “kasyno internetowe na pieniadze”, as the thrill and the risk involved will be there for you to enjoy, as well as to watch.
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Announces Start Times and Networks for 2023 Season

NASCAR, FOX Sports, and NBC Sports jointly announced 2023 race start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Twenty-one NASCAR Cup Series races will air on FOX or NBC broadcast networks in 2023, the highest number of broadcast races since 2009. The 2023 schedule marks the second consecutive year of growth on network television with one more race airing on broadcast than in 2022.
Speedway Digest

Front Row Motorsports Ends Another Historical Season

In another year of “firsts”, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will celebrate its first NASCAR championship during Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tenn. from November 30 through December 1. Zane Smith and the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team secured FRM’s first championship by winning last week’s race at the Phoenix Raceway.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy