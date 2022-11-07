ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

WATE

Knoxville Police: Missing 10-year-old found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe overnight Friday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD said later Thursday that the child had been found safe and thanked the public for the help in spreading the word. The child had...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wrwh.com

Human Skeletal Remains Found On Duncan Bridge Road

(Cleveland)- White County Sheriff Rick Kelley revealed Wednesday that human skeletal. remains were found on Duncan Bridge Road. Kelley said the shocking discovery was made Tuesday by a property owner on the side of the road in the 6000 block of Georgia 384/Duncan Bridge Road. The sheriff’s office asked the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
crossvillenews1st.com

CHILD RAPIST WANTED BY CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF AND TBI

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday they were looking for a 62-year-old man on child sex charges. They said Brian James Heinsohn was also wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He is around 6’2″ tall and weighs around 300 pounds, according to the TBI. They also said he has gray hair with blue eyes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
WHITE PINE, TN
WATE

Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Woman dies in Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
CLEVELAND, TN
WATE

Man injured while using gun powder to blow up tree stump

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-year-old from Madisonville was injured Tuesday after deputies said he ignited an “improvised explosive device” to blow up a tree stump, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement responded to a residence in the 100 block of West Highway...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Eight malnourished dogs found at Blount Co. home, deputies say

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been arrested after Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies found eight dogs with no access to food, water or shelter at a home in Friendsville. On Sunday, BSCO deputies were dispatched to the area of Marble Hill and Dunlap Hollow roads after receiving...
FRIENDSVILLE, TN

