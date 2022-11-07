Read full article on original website
Knoxville Police: Missing 10-year-old found safe
Another guilty plea reached in Sevier County cocaine, stolen car ring
Law enforcement have secured another guilty plea in an ongoing investigation into cocaine trafficking involving nearly a dozen people in East Tennessee.
Human remains found on the side of the road in northeast Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities say the skeletal remains were found on the side of the road by a property owner in the 6000 block...
Human Skeletal Remains Found On Duncan Bridge Road
(Cleveland)- White County Sheriff Rick Kelley revealed Wednesday that human skeletal. remains were found on Duncan Bridge Road. Kelley said the shocking discovery was made Tuesday by a property owner on the side of the road in the 6000 block of Georgia 384/Duncan Bridge Road. The sheriff’s office asked the...
68-Year-Old Terraneila Scoggins Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cleveland (Cleveland, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. The crash happened on APD-40 near the 20th street intersection at around 9:15 a.m. According to the police, 68-year-old Terraneila Scoggins was driving a car that veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
CHILD RAPIST WANTED BY CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF AND TBI
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday they were looking for a 62-year-old man on child sex charges. They said Brian James Heinsohn was also wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He is around 6’2″ tall and weighs around 300 pounds, according to the TBI. They also said he has gray hair with blue eyes.
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Man found dead near Clinton Highway in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead near Clinton Highway on Wednesday.
School cafeteria worker in Bradley County charged with assaulting student
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — We have obtained the mugshot of a school cafeteria worker in Bradley County who faces charges after authorities say she assaulted a student. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says officers arrested Michelle Tolin on Thursday at Lake Forest Middle School. Tolin's arrest comes after...
Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
1 Person Arrested Following Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville(Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Tuesday. According to Loudon County Chief Deputy Zac Frye, a person who had been taken for an evaluation on Monday afternoon exited the emergency room at Fort Loudon Medical Center and stole a car from a Walmart in Lenoir City.
Driver who led deputies on multi-county chase faces Blount County warrants, more charges to come
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE WEDNESDAY: The Lenoir City man who led authorities on a chase Tuesday afternoon in a stolen Ford truck faces evading arrest and reckless endangerment charges. Christopher J. McClanahan, 31, likely will face other warrants in Loudon County. Authorities say he stole two vehicles, among other...
Suspect from multicounty car chase that ended in Knox Co. identified
Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
Woman dies in Cleveland crash
Man injured while using gun powder to blow up tree stump
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-year-old from Madisonville was injured Tuesday after deputies said he ignited an “improvised explosive device” to blow up a tree stump, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement responded to a residence in the 100 block of West Highway...
Eight malnourished dogs found at Blount Co. home, deputies say
FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been arrested after Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies found eight dogs with no access to food, water or shelter at a home in Friendsville. On Sunday, BSCO deputies were dispatched to the area of Marble Hill and Dunlap Hollow roads after receiving...
Man charged with aggravated stalking by Lenoir City Police after viral videos
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
‘On the verge of death’: Dogs rescued from Blount County home
