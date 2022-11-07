Art from the Heart calendar highlights long-term care communities

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Residents of New York State skilled nursing and assisted living facilities participated in a statewide art contest for a chance to be featured in the 2023 “Art from the Heart” calendar. Over 80 art pieces were submitted from individuals ranging in age from 54 to 95.

“Our residents have shared such rich stories through their artwork,” said Jackie Pappalardi, Executive Director of the Foundation for Quality Care. “The ‘Art from the Heart’ calendar provides a forum for these talented and interesting individuals to shine.”

Thirteen art pieces were selected by judges that comprised local artists and representatives from the New York State Museum in Albany. Proceeds from the calendar will benefit the Foundation for Quality Care’s James D. Durante and Ruth E. Stafford Nurse Scholarship Program.

Winning pieces will also be loaned to Legislators for display in their offices, and additional pieces will be chosen to be part of the annual public exhibition. Click here for more information or to place an order for a calendar.

This year’s contest winners are:

Best in Show: Maria Zuluaga | Eger Harbor House

Eger Harbor House January: Harvey Stoneburner | Hopkins Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare

Hopkins Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare February: Jose Gil Mieses | Laconia Nursing Home

Laconia Nursing Home March: Nancy Ortiz | Golden Gate Rehabilitation and Health Care Center

Golden Gate Rehabilitation and Health Care Center April: Linda Fisher | The Gardens by Morningstar

The Gardens by Morningstar May: Howard Barnes | The Five Towns Premier Rehab. & Nursing Center

The Five Towns Premier Rehab. & Nursing Center June: Joan Franks | Somerset Gardens by Chelsea Senior Living

Somerset Gardens by Chelsea Senior Living July: Community of Residents from Salem Hills Rehabilitation & Healthcare

August: Mary Ann Harris | Elderwood at Williamsville

Elderwood at Williamsville September: Margaret Field | Boro Park Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare

Boro Park Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare October: Leonard Starzynski | New York State Veterans Home at Oxford

New York State Veterans Home at Oxford November: Sam Picardi | Kings Adult Care Center

Kings Adult Care Center December: Miguel Velezquez, Grand Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

