Art from the Heart calendar highlights long-term care communities

By Ben Mitchell
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Residents of New York State skilled nursing and assisted living facilities participated in a statewide art contest for a chance to be featured in the 2023 “Art from the Heart” calendar. Over 80 art pieces were submitted from individuals ranging in age from 54 to 95.

“Our residents have shared such rich stories through their artwork,” said Jackie Pappalardi, Executive Director of the Foundation for Quality Care. “The ‘Art from the Heart’ calendar provides a forum for these talented and interesting individuals to shine.”

Thirteen art pieces were selected by judges that comprised local artists and representatives from the New York State Museum in Albany. Proceeds from the calendar will benefit the Foundation for Quality Care’s James D. Durante and Ruth E. Stafford Nurse Scholarship Program.

Troy girl’s wish recognized by Make-A-Wish Foundation

Winning pieces will also be loaned to Legislators for display in their offices, and additional pieces will be chosen to be part of the annual public exhibition. Click here for more information or to place an order for a calendar.

This year’s contest winners are:

  • Best in Show: Maria Zuluaga | Eger Harbor House
  • January: Harvey Stoneburner | Hopkins Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare
  • February: Jose Gil Mieses | Laconia Nursing Home
  • March: Nancy Ortiz | Golden Gate Rehabilitation and Health Care Center
  • April: Linda Fisher | The Gardens by Morningstar
  • May: Howard Barnes | The Five Towns Premier Rehab. & Nursing Center
  • June: Joan Franks | Somerset Gardens by Chelsea Senior Living
  • July: Community of Residents from Salem Hills Rehabilitation & Healthcare
  • August: Mary Ann Harris | Elderwood at Williamsville
  • September: Margaret Field | Boro Park Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare
  • October: Leonard Starzynski | New York State Veterans Home at Oxford
  • November: Sam Picardi | Kings Adult Care Center
  • December: Miguel Velezquez, Grand Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
