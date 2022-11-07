Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Several Veterans Day celebrations to be held throughout Dare
The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration at noon on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The event will include a program and visual presentation highlighting our local servicemen and servicewomen. Entertainment will be provided by The Riff Tides. Veterans who would like to...
Closings, schedule changes for Veterans Day 2022
City and county offices and some organizations will be closed on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Mid-week fun for Friends of Youth participants
The Dare County Friends of Youth mentoring program took advantage of a mid-week day off from school recently to go to lunch and then play a round of mini-golf at Professor Hacker’s Lost Treasure Golf in Kill Devil Hills. The weather was perfect and everyone enjoyed the good spirited...
Charlotte Stories
Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter
These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Beach to allow Jeeps to drive on sand during weekend festival
The first-ever Virginia Beach Jeep Fest is coming to the oceanfront on Saturday and Sunday, marking the first time the public is allowed to drive on the sands of Virginia Beach. More than 500 Jeep enthusiasts are expected to attend the two-day event celebrating Jeep Heritage and the 4×4 lifestyle....
Road closures announced ahead of 2022 OBX Marathon
NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Local officials are advising residents and motorists of road closures ahead of this year’s OBX marathon The 2022 OBX Marathon is happening this Sunday, Nov. 13. From 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday, officials say the western southbound lane of 158 will be closed. The event starts at 7 a. […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Youth sports group says Dare County children deserve better
It is no secret that the population of Dare County, particularly young families with school-age children, has been rising at substantial rates over the past several years. A recent article in the Nighthawk News, the First Flight High School Newspaper, notes the. growth of the student population at the high...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Robert F. Workman Jr.
Powells Point, NC – Robert (Bob) Franklin Workman Jr. was born on April 4, 1939 to Robert and Dorothy Workman in Newport News, Va. Bob died peacefully on November 7, 2022 at Currituck Health & Rehab with his family at his side. After graduation from high school, Bob did...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Valerie L. Hawekotte
Point Harbor, NC – Valerie Lynn O’Connor Hawekotte, age 62, of Point Harbor, NC passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Outer Banks Hospital after a courageous 4.5 year battle against cancer. Her determination and resilience to fight for every minute with her family never wavered.
WAVY News 10
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County
GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Board paves way for OBX’s first pet crematorium
The Dare County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 7 unanimously approved a request for a zoning text amendment that would allow for pet crematoriums as an accessory use to pet grooming and kennel facilities in certain areas of Colington. The request was made by Pam Anderson, who owns Ocean Sands...
'Progression takes change': 'The Lost Colony' makes casting changes, brings in Native Americans
For 85 years, the story of the Lost Colony of Roanoke Island has taken the stage in front of thousands of people, but for first time that story is being told differently and through the eyes of Native American ancestors.
WAVY News 10
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nancy Coles Basnight Kebschull
Nancy Coles Basnight Kebschull, 78, of Manteo, died November 7, 2022 at home. Born in Elizabeth City on December 15, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Mary Mann Evans Basnight and William Hugh Basnight. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husband William David Kebschull. Survivors include son Bill Kebschull (Caroline) and two grandchildren.
chainstoreage.com
Chicken Salad Chick expands in Virginia Beach
A fast-growing restaurant chain is charging forward with its expansion plans. Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual brand that serves Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch, announced the signing of a six-unit development deal in the Virginia Beach metro. Franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened a Hampton, Va., location in December and...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk votes down building height change request
The Monday evening Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting was both earlier than normal and was a brief 38 minutes. Starting at 5 p.m. to allow officials time to prepare the meeting room for Tuesday’s election, the evening’s agenda opened with an OBX Jeep Charities $3,500 donation to Ocean Rescue and $500 to the Fire and Police departments. In an unrelated presentation, Theresa Osborne with the Dowdy and Osborne certified public accounting firm gave an independent auditors report that during the past year Kitty Hawk had increased its net position by $566,783 and is in good financial standing.
islandfreepress.org
Visitors Bureau asks residents and property owners to fill out Outer Banks survey
The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is embarking on a process to develop a Long-Range Tourism Management Plan for the community. In creating this plan, it is critical for all voices to be heard, including the voices of our residents and non-resident property owners. We know that tourism development can have...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Informal meeting set for reviewing bridge replacement plans
NCDOT has invited the public to a meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, about a Hatteras village bridge replacement. The informal open house runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hatteras village community building, located at 57689 NC 12 in Hatteras. The 86-foot-long bridge being replaced was built in 1956...
saltwatersportsman.com
North Carolina Surf Caster Lands Rare Bonefish from the Beach
Tonya Pell was surf fishing the beaches of South Nags Head, North Carolina, in late October as part of her honeymoon when she caught a fish she didn’t recognize. Unknown to her at the time, she had landed a prized bonefish that’s much more common in tropical and subtropical waters.
Great Bridge Bridge comes down on disabled minivan
The accident happened on the Great Bridge Bridge just before its noon opening.
Comments / 0