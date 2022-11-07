ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Several Veterans Day celebrations to be held throughout Dare

The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration at noon on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The event will include a program and visual presentation highlighting our local servicemen and servicewomen. Entertainment will be provided by The Riff Tides. Veterans who would like to...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Mid-week fun for Friends of Youth participants

The Dare County Friends of Youth mentoring program took advantage of a mid-week day off from school recently to go to lunch and then play a round of mini-golf at Professor Hacker’s Lost Treasure Golf in Kill Devil Hills. The weather was perfect and everyone enjoyed the good spirited...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter

These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
NAGS HEAD, NC
WAVY News 10

Road closures announced ahead of 2022 OBX Marathon

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Local officials are advising residents and motorists of road closures ahead of this year’s OBX marathon The 2022 OBX Marathon is happening this Sunday, Nov. 13. From 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday, officials say the western southbound lane of 158 will be closed. The event starts at 7 a. […]
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Robert F. Workman Jr.

Powells Point, NC – Robert (Bob) Franklin Workman Jr. was born on April 4, 1939 to Robert and Dorothy Workman in Newport News, Va. Bob died peacefully on November 7, 2022 at Currituck Health & Rehab with his family at his side. After graduation from high school, Bob did...
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Valerie L. Hawekotte

Point Harbor, NC – Valerie Lynn O’Connor Hawekotte, age 62, of Point Harbor, NC passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Outer Banks Hospital after a courageous 4.5 year battle against cancer. Her determination and resilience to fight for every minute with her family never wavered.
POINT HARBOR, NC
WAVY News 10

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
GATES COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare Board paves way for OBX’s first pet crematorium

The Dare County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 7 unanimously approved a request for a zoning text amendment that would allow for pet crematoriums as an accessory use to pet grooming and kennel facilities in certain areas of Colington. The request was made by Pam Anderson, who owns Ocean Sands...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
GATES COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nancy Coles Basnight Kebschull

Nancy Coles Basnight Kebschull, 78, of Manteo, died November 7, 2022 at home. Born in Elizabeth City on December 15, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Mary Mann Evans Basnight and William Hugh Basnight. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husband William David Kebschull. Survivors include son Bill Kebschull (Caroline) and two grandchildren.
MANTEO, NC
chainstoreage.com

Chicken Salad Chick expands in Virginia Beach

A fast-growing restaurant chain is charging forward with its expansion plans. Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual brand that serves Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch, announced the signing of a six-unit development deal in the Virginia Beach metro. Franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened a Hampton, Va., location in December and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk votes down building height change request

The Monday evening Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting was both earlier than normal and was a brief 38 minutes. Starting at 5 p.m. to allow officials time to prepare the meeting room for Tuesday’s election, the evening’s agenda opened with an OBX Jeep Charities $3,500 donation to Ocean Rescue and $500 to the Fire and Police departments. In an unrelated presentation, Theresa Osborne with the Dowdy and Osborne certified public accounting firm gave an independent auditors report that during the past year Kitty Hawk had increased its net position by $566,783 and is in good financial standing.
KITTY HAWK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Informal meeting set for reviewing bridge replacement plans

NCDOT has invited the public to a meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, about a Hatteras village bridge replacement. The informal open house runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hatteras village community building, located at 57689 NC 12 in Hatteras. The 86-foot-long bridge being replaced was built in 1956...
HATTERAS, NC
saltwatersportsman.com

North Carolina Surf Caster Lands Rare Bonefish from the Beach

Tonya Pell was surf fishing the beaches of South Nags Head, North Carolina, in late October as part of her honeymoon when she caught a fish she didn’t recognize. Unknown to her at the time, she had landed a prized bonefish that’s much more common in tropical and subtropical waters.
NAGS HEAD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy