ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

Panel imagines Stanislaus as ‘bioindustry’ hub. What might we make, and how many jobs?

By John Holland
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jr2PL_0j24BavH00

A few years from now, many Stanislaus County workers could be making plastics from corn, fuel from cattle manure, and other products of the “bioindustrial” sector.

That was the key recommendation in the Stanislaus 2030 Investment Blueprint , released Wednesday, Nov. 2, by a committee of local leaders. They talked over 14 months about how best to create well-paying jobs by the end of the current decade.

The report defined those jobs as paying at least $28.58 an hour, with benefits and opportunities for promotion. And it acknowledged that this does not happen nearly enough in today’s local economy, centered on traditional farming and food processing.

Stanislaus 2030 called for a $57.8 million investment in bioindustry, aided possibly by government grants. The main piece would be a site where promising ideas could be developed before moving on to permanent quarters. The committee also urged enhanced job training and supply chains for turning waste into wealth.

“We could be doing something unique in our area that brings in significant income from outside,” committee co-chair Dillon Olvera said in a phone interview Friday.

Olvera is president and CEO at the Beard Industrial District, a 2,000-acre expanse near the southeast corner of Modesto. He said the proposed testing facility could go on some of its 300 vacant acres, or another location such as the former Navy airfield near Crows Landing.

The 31-member committee includes people in local government, business, education, health care and other fields. Along with bioindustry, it urged support in general for job training and small business.

We do much already

The county already makes use of plenty of waste. Dairy farmers fertilize their feed crops with manure-tainted water and get a small part of their feed from almond hulls. Rendering plants turn dead animals and restaurant grease into raw materials for numerous products.

Stanislaus 2030 suggests putting microbes to work to make the products of the future. Yeast has long been vital to the county’s huge wine industry, and bacteria at its cheese and yogurt plants.

The committee envisions technologies that kick bioindusty into high gear. And it promotes a “circular” economy, which could conserve landfill space and energy while easing the climate crisis.

“The concept is not new, but we need to dig deeper and plow deeper, so to speak, than we did in the past,” committee member Don Borges said by phone. He is dean of agriculture and environmental sciences at Modesto Junior College.

The report said only about 24,000 people hold “good jobs” in the county, 13% of the total. Another 22% do work that might advance into that category. About 124,000 employees are in or near poverty.

The committee estimates that the blueprint could create more than 40,000 good jobs, most of them in bioindustry. It does not break down the types of work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpRS4_0j24BavH00
Guests mingle at the June 10, 2022, ribbon-cutting for an Aemetis plant that will feed methane from dairy manure into PG&E gas lines in Keyes CA. John Holland

Aemetis is a pioneer

The Stanislaus 2030 committee includes Andy Foster, an executive vice president at Aemetis Inc. The Cupertino-based company began making ethanol from Midwestern corn in Keyes in 2011. Last May, it started supplying PG&E with gas derived from dairy manure. It plans a 2025 completion for a Riverbank plant producing jet and truck fuel from discarded orchard trees.

The Keyes site employs about 50 people, and the Riverbank project will bring about the same, Foster said by phone Monday. The totals do not include truckers and other people working on contract to get the waste to the plant.

Foster said Aemetis has invested more than $500 million on these projects, and other companies could find the county attractive. He noted its extensive rail and road systems and capacity for adapting to job-training needs.

Aemetis is redeveloping the former Army ammunition plant in Riverbank for its fuel project and other tenants. They already include green businesses such as Circulus, which processes old plastic bags. It soon will have Belluno Organics, which makes fertilizer from food waste.

This complex also is a possible site for the demonstration plant proposed by Stanislaus 2030. It would provide space to various startups, in a layout yet to be designed. The site would include a lab where microbe-based processes could be tested, much larger than the current one at a U.S. Department of Energy facility near Berkeley.

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

San Joaquin County Election Results 2022

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 general elections. The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 2 and 4 seats are on the ballot. Residents of Escalon will be voting for both a City Council seat and a City […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Stockton students showcase hands-on, career-oriented classes

STOCKTON, Calif. — Pittman Charter School student Kaniya Flores might only be in 8th grade, but the Stockton teen is already thinking about her plans for after high school. Some of those career options were on display at a Stockton Unified School District Career Technical Education (CTE) showcase Wednesday.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Caltrans hosting a trio of ‘Dump Day’ events in Calaveras County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans announced it’s hosting a combined trio of  “Dump Day” events for residents in Calaveras County in November and December. The “Dump Day” events will allow Calaveras County residents to dispose of waste for free. Caltrans District 10 is partnering up with Calaveras County to host the events, which begins on […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
siliconangle.com

Merced College knocked offline in apparent malware attack

A community college in California has been knocked offline and had its services disrupted following an apparent malware attack last week. Merced College was knocked offline on Nov. 3, with the school saying on Twitter that it was experiencing a significant network disruption and that most technology functions of the district were offline. Taken down in the attack were all network communications, online platforms, the college website and other technology services.
MERCED, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

7K+
Followers
160
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy