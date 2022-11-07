ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Sara B

The Brazen Bull, a Slow and Torturous Death used in Ancient Greece

The brazen bull, also known as the bronze bull, Sicilian bull, or bull of Phalaris, whichever name you prefer, the result is the same, a slow torturous death. The ancient Greeks and Romans used the brazen bull to torture and eliminate their enemies or those they felt like killing.
Kirkus Reviews

Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54

Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Archeologists Believe They May Have Finally Found the Lost Tomb of Cleopatra

A tunnel found under Egypt’s Taposiris Magna Temple could lead to the long lost tomb of Cleopatra, it’s hoped. The carved rock tunnel—described as a “geometric miracle”—was found at the shrine near Alexandria, which was once the nation’s capital. Archaeologist Kathleen Martinez of the University of San Domingo has long believed that Cleopatra, the last pharaoh, could be buried below the temple, adding that finding her remains would be “the most important discovery of the 21st century.” “If there’s a one percent chance that the last queen of Egypt could be buried there, it is my duty to search for her,” Martinez previously said. “This is the first time that any archeologist has found tunnels, passages underground [and] inside the enclosure walls of the temple, so we have changed forever what they know about the architecture.”Read it at Daily Mail
The Guardian

The Exit of the Trains review – deeply moving first-hand accounts of Holocaust atrocity

Co-directed with historian Adrian Cioflâncã, this exhaustive and harrowing documentary from Radu Jude revisits a heinous chapter in Romanian history: the Iași pogrom, which over the course of a few days in the summer of 1941 saw the massacre of more than 13,000 Jewish civilians. At nearly three hours long, this challenging film demands patience, attention, and even courage from its viewers.
The Independent

Cause of death revealed after three Americans found dead inside Mexican Airbnb

An autopsy has indicated a cause of death for three Americans who were mysteriously found dead inside an Airbnb in Mexico.Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, and 33-year-old Courtez Hall died while visiting Mexico City for Dia de Los Muertos.According to Bloomberg, an autopsy has determined carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death, but officials say the investigation remains ongoing.Ms Florence had reportedly called her boyfriend on 30 October to tell him she felt unwell before she died at the property.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsPolice open fire at suspect vehicle to end high-speed chase over two countiesPassenger verbally abuses Singapore Airlines crew member
HackerNoon

The Attack from Space

Astounding Stories of Super-Science, September 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. III, No. 3: The Attack from Space. We had been captured by a race of gigantic beetles. Astounding Stories of Super-Science,...
WHYY

The Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries

Journalist GREG MELVILLE says the 144,000 cemeteries across America are time capsules of the country’s past, rich with history but often overlooked. In a new book, he explores graveyards from Colonial Jamestown to the Philadelphia region’s Laurel Hill and what they reveal about religion, race, identity, imagination and more.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Original Nazareth Singer Dan McCafferty Dead at 76

Dan McCafferty, original lead singer of the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died at the age of 76. Longtime Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew announced the news on the band's Facebook account. "Dan died at 12:40 today," he wrote. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time."
